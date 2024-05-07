Broker in the crossroads and character in Hades 2
Category:
Hades

How to get Nectar in Hades 2

The Nectar of the Gods is for the Gods.
Published: May 6, 2024 08:02 pm

Nectar is a valuable gift that can increase your friendship with the Gods and special mythological beings in Hades 2. However, getting it is hard. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get Nectar, some a little more challenging than others.

How to collect Nectar in Hades 2, explained

There are four ways you can get Nectar in Hades 2, including:

  1. Encounters in Erebus: These Encounters are random and aren’t guaranteed even if you complete the run. If you can get Nectar during an encounter, take it.
  2. Wretched Broker at the Crossroads: You can purchase Nectar from the Broker using 30 Bones. However, you must upgrade the Broker at the Cauldron to access the Nectar purchase. I purchased the Nectar, and it disappeared from the Broker’s store. However, when I attempted another run, died, and returned to the Crossroads, the Nectar Indulgence was available. So, it seems like it replenishes, regardless of whether you successfully complete or eventually die during a run.
  3. Charon: You can sometimes buy Nectar from Charon during your runs for 75 gold. Although increasing your affinity with the powerful mythological beings in Hades 2 is a good idea, it’s not wholly wise to spend all your gold on one resource. It’s tempting to buy it, but you have to find a balance between raising affinity and surviving. If you’ve got lots of gold and can afford to spare some, then buy Nectar.
  4. Harbinger of Doom (Three Fates quest): If you complete this quest from the Three Fates, you’ll be rewarded with one Nectar.

We will update this guide if more ways to get Nectar become available.

How to gift Nectar to a God in Hades 2

gifting in hades 2
Simply approach a God or Goddess to give them a gift. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games

If you have Nectar in your inventory, you can gift it to one of the Gods or Goddesses by approaching them, pressing the Gift button, selecting one Nectar, and gifting it to them. And that’s it—the last hurdle is super simple.

So, if you want to increase your affinity levels with the Gods, Goddesses, and mythological beings like Charon, these are all the ways to get Nectar in Hades 2. 

