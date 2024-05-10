A witch is nothing without her Cauldron, but a Cauldron gets you nothing unless you toss in the required resources, like Iron in Hades 2.

Wouldn’t it be fantastic if you could stroll up to the shipment box near the river and request Lord Chauron to deliver any resource, even those you haven’t encountered yet in Hades 2? I mean, sure, getting Ashes and Psyche is cool and all, but let’s face it, braving Erebus just to find some random metal is quite the mission. With all of Olympus counting on me to foil Chronos‘ wicked schemes, the stakes are already high enough. Here’s how to get Iron in Hades 2.

How to get Iron in Hades 2

Get your tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Iron, equip your Crescent Pick and mine the dark, spherical masses on the Rift of Thessaly in Hades 2. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Unlock and craft the Crescent Pick

To unlock all tools in Hades 2, use the Night’s Craftwork Incantation, which costs just one Moly. This spell is crucial for unlocking gathering tools like the Crescent Pick, the first tool available, and crafting it requires one Ash.

How to enter the Rift of Thessaly

To access the Rift of Thessaly in Hades 2, perform two Incantations: the Permeation of Witching-Wards and Unraveling Fateful Bond Incantations. These rituals require ingredients like Cinder, Shadow, and Moly. While exploring, watch for Chaos Gates to get Shadows.

Mine Iron in the Rift of Thessaly

Once you get to the Rift of Thessaly with your Crescent Pickaxe, look for Iron.

Iron’s scarcity rivals its value. Unlike its more abundant cousin, Hades 2 Bronze, Iron hides coyly, so making good use of it is crucial.

Best uses for Iron in Hades 2

All the tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite its rarity, Iron is great for crafting in Hades 2. Here’s everything you can craft with Iron:

Sandy Lifespring Incantation: Combine three Iron with three Driftwood to reveal hidden isles in the Rift. This works wonders to keep you safe before your encounter with Eris. Greater Favor of Gaia Incantation: Use two Marble, four Bronze, and four Iron to unlock Tool Enchantments at the Silver Pool. This is useful but definitely not a priority. Aspect of Medea for the Argent Skull: Forge is the ultimate artifact with four Iron and one Nightshade. While I don’t love the Argent Skull, I can’t deny this aspect makes it much stronger. Crescent Pick Rank II: Invest six Glassrock and four Iron to enhance your tool. With this upgrade, future expeditions yield greater Iron yields.

I strongly recommend going for the Crescent Pick Rank two upgrade first, just so it’s easier to get more resources in each run.

