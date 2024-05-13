To keep Hades 2’s gameplay loop flowing, you must collect resources, like Poppy, to perform Melinoë’s Incantations.

Recommended Videos

You can muscle through the final boss on your first run with sheer grit and talent if you’re up for it. But Hades 2 is a journey of trial and error. Every defeat unveils more of the story and gameplay nuances. It takes a few deaths to access conveniences like familiars and Chaos gates. That said, unless you’re committed to mastering the game’s intricacies, you might overlook a significant aspect: farming. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use Poppy in Hades 2.

How to get Poppy in Hades 2

Found you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Poppy in Hades 2, you must use the Silver Spade to dig Poppy seeds out of the round, brown spots in Tartarus. You can also get Poppy from growing Mysterious seeds.

How to get the Silver Spade

To get your hands on the Silver Spade, cast the Night’s Craftwork Incantation at The Crossroads’ Cauldron with just one Moly. This ritual unlocks various gathering tools, including the Silver Spade, which is perfect for unearthing seeds during your runs.

Once unlocked, head to the Training Grounds to craft the Silver Spade. You need 10 Silver, which you can obtain in the Underworld using a Crescent Pick.

Where is Tartarus

Poppy seeds spawn in Tartarus, which is the fourth and final region of the underworld in Hades 2. Here’s every boss you must defeat to get there:

Hecate in Erebus

in Erebus Scylla and the Sirens in Oceanus

and the Sirens in Oceanus Cerberus in The Fields of Mourning

Once you defeat Cerberus, you can enter Tartarus, where you can face off against Chronos.

How to grow Poppy seeds

As you travel through Tartarus, look for brown spots on the ground. You get two Poppy seeds each time you dig one of these in Hades 2:

When you’re back at the Crossroads, you can grow Poppy seeds in Soil Plots as long as you’ve completed the Flourishing Soil Incantation.

Best uses for Poppy in Hades 2

Witchy recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have Poppy in Hades 2, you can use it for the following:

Weapon Aspect of Persephone for the Argent Skull : The damage you deal generates Glory, which in turn enhances your Omega Special. It one costs one Moss and five Poppy to make.

: The damage you deal generates Glory, which in turn enhances your Omega Special. It one costs one Moss and five Poppy to make. Insight Into Offerings Incantation: Grants you a detailed list of every Boon and Duo Boon in the Book of Shadows. To perform it, you need two Ambrosia, two Poppy, and one Golden Apple.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more