Hades 2 Scylla and the Sirens boss guide: How to beat and all rewards

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re struggling with Scylla and the Sirens boss fight in Hades 2. Don’t worry, I’m here to help, and believe me, it took me a while to figure it out. Here’s how to beat Scylla and the Sirens in Hades 2.

Before you fight Scylla and the Sirens in Hades 2

You'll thank me later.

While you don’t necessarily need a specific setup, here are the things that helped me beat Scylla and the Sirens in Hades 2:

Make sure you have the Eternity Arcana (it gives you Death Defiance, which means you get one free revive if you die)

(it gives you Death Defiance, which means you get one free revive if you die) Pick a weapon you feel comfortable with (I picked the default Staff because of its medium-range)

Try to start the fight with as much health as you can.

Even getting to Scylla and the Sirens can be a pain, because the enemies in Oceanus are really annoying. When you finish about half of the Oceanus, try to get to a shop, so you can top up your health (hopefully—you never know with Roguelites). There are many things that can go wrong during the boss fight, so you can never be too prepared.

Scylla and the Sirens fight explained in Hades 2

Get ready for a tough fight.

As the name suggests, you are fighting multiple opponents in this battle:

The lead singer (Scylla)

The guitarist

The drummer

They all attack you at the same time and in a different way. To win, take them out one at a time until all are down… twice. After you drain their health the first time, they come back for an encore and essentially start round two.

The lead singer (the one who talks to you at the start of the fight) usually hangs around in the middle of the arena and attacks with slow-moving projectiles and beams you can easily dodge.

This looks like a good time to back off to the middle of the arena.

The guitarist (the smallest one), follows you around the arena and hits you with charge attacks and stun attacks. You can dodge her easily but even if you get stunned, it’s not the end of the world.

The drummer is arguably the most dangerous enemy in this boss fight. Even though she is completely stationary, her attacks can affect the entire arena and make the fight much more difficult if you don’t take care of her fast.

You need to be quick. Lots of projectiles are flying all over the arena, and if you aren’t good at dodging and moving fast, you won’t last long. As long as you keep moving and take out the sirens in order, you can win this fight.

How to beat Scylla and the Sirens in Hades 2

When the fight starts, go to the middle of the arena and dodge the first wave of attacks and projectiles that come at you. When you do, head to the drummer and hit her with everything you’ve got. Take her out first. The drummer is the most dangerous foe in this fight and the sooner you take her out the better.



I suggest you damage her a couple of times and then move back to the middle of the arena. This way, you can quickly dodge her projectiles. She also has an attack that damages the area around her, that she follows up with another attack that damages everything except for the area around her. If you stay in the middle, you can anticipate these attacks while going back and forth and damaging her. Of course, while this is going on, you need to avoid the other two Sirens (the lead singer and the guitarist). Most of the time, they are easy to dodge, but be careful of the guitarist’s charge attack because it can stun while the drummer’s area attack is going.

After you take out the drummer, focus on the guitarist. She mostly follows you around and her attacks can be easily dodged, especially since you don’t have to worry about the drummer’s area attacks.

This is a decent spot to hang around to anticipate the drummer's attacks.

Once the guitarist is down, finish off the lead singer. Her attacks are mostly easy but she has the most health and can hide in her shell to become immune. Otherwise, she should be easy.

When you get their health down to 50 percent, they start their Featured Artist! attack. Essentially, this heals them all to full health. When this happens, simply repeat the entire fight. I know it’s annoying, but it’s just how it has to be done.

Take that! Great song, though.

When you’re left with the lead singer (at around 15 percent health left), she summons a swarm of Pinheads (the little floating enemies with sharp beaks). Circle around the singer while killing the enemies and you should be good to go.

Reward for beating Scylla and the Sirens in Hades 2

I should beat up more artists if they drop shiny pearls.

Your reward for finishing beating Scylla and the Sirens in Hades 2 is a Pearl. You can use it to activate the Messenger Arcana card which gives you a plus-six Dodge (automatic dodge, not the one you are used to). You also get access to a new zone called Fields of Mourning (a vast zone with more powerful enemies and annoying thorns everywhere).

Unfortunately, you still won’t get a shortcut to the new area, so get used to fighting Scylla and the Sirens. Don’t worry, it gets easier each time you do it.

