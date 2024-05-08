Chaos in Hades 2 has a very enigmatic personality.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Hades

Is Chaos in Hades 2? Answered

Fall into the Abyss.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 8, 2024 09:40 am

With Hades 2 launching into early access, old and new Greek Gods alike are lining up to assist Melinoë in her fight against Chronos, the time titan.

Recommended Videos

In the original Hades, Chaos gives Zagreus boons with an exciting twist. Chaos’ boons curse you at first, giving you a debuff that lasts a certain number of rooms, after which it permanently changes into a positive buff. Here’s everything you need to know about Chaos in Hades 2.

Is Chaos returning in Hades?

Hades' Chaos entity has a peculiar way of providing boons to the players by giving them a debuff followed by a permanent buff.
Chaos looked a bit different in Hades. Image via Supergiant Games

Yes, Chaos is back in Hades 2 to aid Zagreus’ sister, Melinoë. The primordial originator is among the Greek deities who’ve had an aesthetic makeover. Chaos’ redesign was met with mixed reviews from the community, though, and some players expressed that they prefer Chaos’ “genderless” look from the first game.

Like the original Hades, the enigmatic Greek god spices up your gameplay in Hades 2 by offering high-risk, high-reward boon choices to Melinoë. To access these boons, you must sacrifice health to enter Chaos’ portals, which appear randomly throughout the game. In Hades, you can get a Cosmic Egg keepsake that lets you enter Chaos’ portals without losing health, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Hades 2.

You can still gift Nectar to Chaos, though. If you do, you’ll earn the Transcendent Embryo, one of the newest keepsakes, which gives you a random Epic Chaos blessing once a night. After eight encounters, it’s replaced with another random blessing.

Visiting Chaos in the first game was a journey toward nothing, but now you can get Thalamus plants from origin seeds that grow in the Chaos realm. You can use them to complete the Unraveling a Fateful Bond incantation at the cauldron.

There’s also a fantastic lore Easter egg where Chaos asks Melinoë about her brother. Melinoë tells Chaos about Chronos and says she’s traveling to the Underworld to find them and rescue her family. Now that you know all there is to know about Chaos, it’s time to jump into their shadowy portals and grab their boons for a big reward with a small risk. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Hades 2: All Weapon Aspects
Melinoë stands in the Silver Pool of Hades 2, surrounded by Nocturnal Arms.
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2: All Weapon Aspects
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 8, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Zodiac Sand in Hades 2
the alter for arcana cards in hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get and use Zodiac Sand in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 8, 2024
Read Article Hades 2: All Incantations and effects, listed
incantation pot in hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2: All Incantations and effects, listed
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Hades 2: All Weapon Aspects
Melinoë stands in the Silver Pool of Hades 2, surrounded by Nocturnal Arms.
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2: All Weapon Aspects
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 8, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Zodiac Sand in Hades 2
the alter for arcana cards in hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get and use Zodiac Sand in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 8, 2024
Read Article Hades 2: All Incantations and effects, listed
incantation pot in hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2: All Incantations and effects, listed
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 8, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com