Is Chaos in Hades 2? Answered

With Hades 2 launching into early access, old and new Greek Gods alike are lining up to assist Melinoë in her fight against Chronos, the time titan.

In the original Hades, Chaos gives Zagreus boons with an exciting twist. Chaos’ boons curse you at first, giving you a debuff that lasts a certain number of rooms, after which it permanently changes into a positive buff. Here’s everything you need to know about Chaos in Hades 2.

Is Chaos returning in Hades?

Chaos looked a bit different in Hades.

Yes, Chaos is back in Hades 2 to aid Zagreus’ sister, Melinoë. The primordial originator is among the Greek deities who’ve had an aesthetic makeover. Chaos’ redesign was met with mixed reviews from the community, though, and some players expressed that they prefer Chaos’ “genderless” look from the first game.

Like the original Hades, the enigmatic Greek god spices up your gameplay in Hades 2 by offering high-risk, high-reward boon choices to Melinoë. To access these boons, you must sacrifice health to enter Chaos’ portals, which appear randomly throughout the game. In Hades, you can get a Cosmic Egg keepsake that lets you enter Chaos’ portals without losing health, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Hades 2.

You can still gift Nectar to Chaos, though. If you do, you’ll earn the Transcendent Embryo, one of the newest keepsakes, which gives you a random Epic Chaos blessing once a night. After eight encounters, it’s replaced with another random blessing.

Visiting Chaos in the first game was a journey toward nothing, but now you can get Thalamus plants from origin seeds that grow in the Chaos realm. You can use them to complete the Unraveling a Fateful Bond incantation at the cauldron.

There’s also a fantastic lore Easter egg where Chaos asks Melinoë about her brother. Melinoë tells Chaos about Chronos and says she’s traveling to the Underworld to find them and rescue her family. Now that you know all there is to know about Chaos, it’s time to jump into their shadowy portals and grab their boons for a big reward with a small risk.

