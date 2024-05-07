Hades 2 Cerberus boss guide: How to beat and all rewards

Seeing returning characters from Hades in Hades 2 is always fun, except when you have to go up in arms against best boy Cerberus.

Recommended Videos

SuperGiant Games wanted us to hate Chronos, and I can’t think of a better way to accomplish that than antagonizing one of Hades’ most beloved characters in Hades 2. I can’t help with the emotional heartache of having to defeat this three-headed hound you once were friends with. But in this guide, I’ll outline the best loadout and strategy to beat Cerberus, coupled with this beast’s entire moveset so you know just how to counter it in Hades 2.

Best loadout against Cerberus in Hades 2

You must fight, even if you don’t want to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the best loadout against Cerberus in Hades 2, equip a nimble weapon like the Sister Blades, and try to get Boons from Apollo, Zeus, or Hephaestus. Here’s a breakdown of why this is the best loadout.

Best weapon

The Sister Blades are the most agile weapon in the game. To defeat Cerberus in Hades 2, you only have a short window in between his attacks to deal damage. A heavy weapon like the Moonstone Axe will only allow for one hit.

If you’re a ranged fan, the Umbral Flames are the second-best option. Just make sure you stay away from danger throughout the fight.

Best Boons and Hexes

These Boons will transform your Cast into a relentless weapon, chipping away at the hound’s defenses from a safe distance. They can also boost your Sprint and make you way faster on the battlefield.

You can’t really plan Hexes in Hades 2, but if you can get Selene’s Night Bloom or Wolf Howl, you can rain down damage on Cerberus and make the boss fight much quicker.

Cerberus moveset in Hades 2

Unlike Hecate, Cerberus has quite the moveset. Here’s every Cerberus attack in Hades 2, and how you can counter it.

Visual reference Move How to counterattack Cerberus attacks with its right paw, dealing circular AoE damage. When Cerberus raises its right paw, use your sprint to dodge to safety. Cerberus attacks with its right paw, dealing frontal damage. After the first attack, this second one follows. Just dodge downward to avoid damage. Cerberus slams both paws on the ground, spawning three AoE-damage-dealing circles. Use your sprint to dodge backward. Cerberus growls and spawns three large circles on the ground. Dodge to the sides of the arena Cerberus casts a dark mist all over the arena. It eventually wears off. Use the enemy health bars to know where to inflict damage until the effect wears off. Cerberus spawns several spinning circles on the ground. Then, rocks spurt from the ground, dealing damage if you’re standing on them. Count to five and sprint away from the red circles to avoid damage. The circles eventually stop spinning. Cerberus spawns a large circle covering the entire arena, except the area where he stands. Approach Cerberus and stay near him until the attack is over. Cerberus slams the ground repeatedly. Dodge out of Cerberus’ range to stay out of danger. Cerberus spins 360 degrees while spitting fire. Continuously dodge ahead of the fire to avoid damage.

Strategy to beat Cerberus in Hades 2

You OK, buddy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cerberus may be sluggish, but his bite is as fierce as his bark. Here’s a strategy to beat Cerberus in Hades 2:

As the hulking giant unleashes shockwaves that ripple through the ground like a malevolent heartbeat, keep your senses sharp and your feet nimble. When Cerberus digs his paws in, triggering his fiery barrage, remember to stay light on your toes. His fiery skulls may seem sluggish, but their detonations pack a punch. Every misstep can cost you precious health, so dodge with precision.

Luckily, the arena isn’t as cluttered as in other boss fights, giving you a clear sight of Cerberus’ telegraphed attacks. If the ground’s red, don’t touch it.

Beware the distractions Cerberus conjures: Minions rise from the depths at his command. Dispatch them swiftly; they are but shadows meant to cloud your focus.

Darting in and out of range is key. When Cerberus is dealing damage, stay as far away as possible. But as soon as he’s done raining hellfire on the arena, it’s your turn to switch to the offensive. Your cast becomes a weapon of choice, chipping away at his formidable defenses while keeping a safe distance from his wrath.

For beating Cerberus, you get a flask of Tears, which you can use for incantations back at the Crossroads.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more