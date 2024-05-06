Where to find Deathcap in Hades 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Hades

How to get Deathcap in Hades 2

You don't have to seek out death to find this mushroom.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: May 6, 2024 02:18 pm

Deathcap is one of the handful of plants you can find while exploring Hades 2. These plants grow in specific regions, and you might miss them if you rush through an area too quickly. What makes Deathcap more difficult to find is it prefers certain weather conditions.

Recommended Videos

Although the Deathcap plant has a set area, it only appears if you enter the region at a set time. For many things in Hades 2, this is entirely up to random luck, and you might find yourself trying to track it down without too much luck on your side. But if you know what conditions to look for, it does make it easier as you progress through your runs.

Where to get Deathcap in Hades 2

How to get Deathcap in Hades 2
You can find Deathcaps while exploring Erebus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Deathcap mushroom by exploring Erebus in Hades 2. But, while you can find it in Erebus, and you don’t need any Harvesting Tools to pick it up, a Deathcap only appears if it’s raining. If there’s no rainfall in Erebus, the Deathcaps won’t be out, and you’ll miss out on finding any during your run.

Erebus has the chance to have dry weather, with no rainfall at all, or it can have a heavy downpour. You should know if it’s going to rain or not when you begin your run in Hades 2. With Erebus being the first area, you should know pretty fast if there’s going to be any chances for a Deathcap to appear. If you’re really after this resource, feel free to give up and start over until you get an Erebus roll with rainfall.

After that, the Deathcaps should appear on the ground throughout each Location you visit. You can find it on the ground and pick it up without too much effort. Because Deathcaps don’t require a specific Harvesting Tool, collecting them is pretty straightforward, and you can do it alongside trying to gather up mining resources with your Crescent Pick or with your Silver Spade in Hades 2. Although you primarily may want to collect Deathcaps for any incantations or spells, the Wretched Broker also exchanges them and offers Bones.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Hades 2 will be in early access through ‘end of 2024’ but is already larger than the original
Melinoë combating an enemy in Hades 2 test art.
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2 will be in early access through ‘end of 2024’ but is already larger than the original
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 6, 2024
Read Article How Elemental Essences work in Hades 2
How Element essences work and what they do in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How Elemental Essences work in Hades 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 6, 2024
Read Article All Keepsakes and how to get them in Hades 2
Hades 2 character standings by a shop that sells keepsakes
Category: Hades
Hades
All Keepsakes and how to get them in Hades 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Hades 2 will be in early access through ‘end of 2024’ but is already larger than the original
Melinoë combating an enemy in Hades 2 test art.
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2 will be in early access through ‘end of 2024’ but is already larger than the original
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 6, 2024
Read Article How Elemental Essences work in Hades 2
How Element essences work and what they do in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How Elemental Essences work in Hades 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 6, 2024
Read Article All Keepsakes and how to get them in Hades 2
Hades 2 character standings by a shop that sells keepsakes
Category: Hades
Hades
All Keepsakes and how to get them in Hades 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 6, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.