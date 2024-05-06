How to get Deathcap in Hades 2

Deathcap is one of the handful of plants you can find while exploring Hades 2. These plants grow in specific regions, and you might miss them if you rush through an area too quickly. What makes Deathcap more difficult to find is it prefers certain weather conditions.

Although the Deathcap plant has a set area, it only appears if you enter the region at a set time. For many things in Hades 2, this is entirely up to random luck, and you might find yourself trying to track it down without too much luck on your side. But if you know what conditions to look for, it does make it easier as you progress through your runs.

Where to get Deathcap in Hades 2

You can find Deathcaps while exploring Erebus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Deathcap mushroom by exploring Erebus in Hades 2. But, while you can find it in Erebus, and you don’t need any Harvesting Tools to pick it up, a Deathcap only appears if it’s raining. If there’s no rainfall in Erebus, the Deathcaps won’t be out, and you’ll miss out on finding any during your run.

Erebus has the chance to have dry weather, with no rainfall at all, or it can have a heavy downpour. You should know if it’s going to rain or not when you begin your run in Hades 2. With Erebus being the first area, you should know pretty fast if there’s going to be any chances for a Deathcap to appear. If you’re really after this resource, feel free to give up and start over until you get an Erebus roll with rainfall.

After that, the Deathcaps should appear on the ground throughout each Location you visit. You can find it on the ground and pick it up without too much effort. Because Deathcaps don’t require a specific Harvesting Tool, collecting them is pretty straightforward, and you can do it alongside trying to gather up mining resources with your Crescent Pick or with your Silver Spade in Hades 2. Although you primarily may want to collect Deathcaps for any incantations or spells, the Wretched Broker also exchanges them and offers Bones.

