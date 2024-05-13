How to get and use Rubbish in Hades 2

Rubbish may not seem like a valuable commodity in Hades 2’s Underworld, but trust me, it has its uses.

In Hades 2, mining, digging, and fishing are your main sources of materials. You’re likely well-acquainted with this routine. But now, on your journey out of the Underworld, forget choosing a tool—Supergiant Games has turned the tables on getting Rubbish—no more tool-picking or outings required. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get Rubbish in Hades 2.

How to get Rubbish in Hades 2

So that’s where she is! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Rubbish in Hades 2, look for Eris littering next to the Fated List of Minor Prophecies. If you don’t know who Eris or the Fated List of Minor Prophecies are, here’s a rundown of what you need to do.

Where is Eris in The Crossroads?

Eris spawns west of the Fated List where Lord Moros is in The Crossroads. That said, she might not always be around, and even if she is there, she might not feel like throwing Rubbish on the ground at the moment.

You won’t stumble upon Rubbish right from the get-go. It takes a few runs before Eris makes her appearance in the Crossroads, but when she does, she appears standing near a blocked-off gate.

Just approach her and pick up the blue Rubbish from the ground using your hands; no tool required.

I ran into Eris a while after I defeated Scylla and the Sirens, but this event is completely unrelated. Every time you complete a run and head back to The Crossroads, check this hidden spot to see if she’s around.

Best uses for Rubbish in Hades 2

Gross. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eris’s littering habit may seem rude, but it’s a goldmine for you in Hades 2.

In the game’s current state, the only use for Rubbish is to perform the Summoning a Colony of Bats Incantation. This incantation activates bats in cages around the city of Ephyra, helping you navigate the area effectively.

To perform the Summoning a Colony of Bats Incantation, you need the following ingredients:

Three Rubbish : Pay Eris one or two visits to get enough Rubbish.

: Pay Eris one or two visits to get enough Rubbish. Three Moss: You can find Moss in the City of Ephyra. Picking it up doesn’t require any tool.

That said, if you already have over a hundred Rubbish and no longer need any more bat cages, I’m sorry to say you just have to hold onto it. Chances are Supergiant Games will add a new purpose for this resource in future updates, so it’ll likely come in handy soon.

