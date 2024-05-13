How to get and use Darkness in Hades 2

Darkness does not seem to be your old friend in Hades 2. Instead, it seems to be purposefully staying away from you and your inventory.

Recommended Videos

Hades 2 is just about grinding your way through endless runs, hoping to get good enough to finally face the big bad boss and avenge your family. It’s a huge task, but you’ve got the whole Greek pantheon on your side. Still, don’t get too excited because they’re all about giving you a hand with strings attached. Take Thanatos Weapon Aspect, for example. You can drool over it all you want, but you won’t get your hands on it unless you cozy up to Darkness itself. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find Darkness in Hades 2.

How to get Darkness in Hades 2

Kind of like speaking with a god, but you’re already one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Darkness in Hades 2, sacrifice a bit of your health to enter Chaos‘ Gates in your runs. Inside, you can find purple gems known as Darkness for all your recipes.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how you can get there:

Darkness can be found within the realm of Chaos , which you can only enter through the Chaos Gates that appear randomly throughout your journey. Yes, they’re those eye-shaped circles that demand your health drops. You might need to progress a bit through the game until these gates start appearing.

, which you can only enter through the that appear randomly throughout your journey. Yes, they’re those that demand your health drops. You might need to progress a bit through the game until these gates start appearing. The first time you speak to Chaos, they grant one Darkness for free. After this encounter, Darkness can often be found floating inside Chaos Gates. No more freebies; you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled.

Chaos Gates spawn randomly and you may not always be in a position to sacrifice 10+ health points just to pay the origin of life itself a visit. Here are a few tips to farm Darkness in Hades 2:

Perform the Rise of Stygian Wells Incantation to spawn Charon Wells mid-run. This only costs one Moly and one Nightshade and allows you to purchase a Boon that fosters a Chaos Gate that won’t drain any health when found.

to spawn mid-run. This only costs one Moly and one Nightshade and allows you to purchase a Boon that fosters a Chaos Gate that won’t drain any health when found. Start a run and, if you haven’t encountered Chaos early on and your health is already deteriorating, just force a death to restart from scratch at The Crossroads.

Best uses for Darkness in Hades 2

Best Aspect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best use for Darkness in Hades 2 is to craft the Aspect of Thanatos for the Moonstone Axe. This Weapon Aspect is the most formidable weapon aspect you can get, as it increases the critical rate of your Omega Moves by one to four percent.

Not only that, but it’s also super easy to craft, since it only requires one Darkness and three Glassrock, which you can mine with the Crescent Pick in the Fields of Mourning (third region in the Underworld).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more