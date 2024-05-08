How to get and use Zodiac Sand in Hades 2

Your run in Erebus might be over, but you always take your findings, like Zodiac Sand, back home with you in Hades 2.

Losing is never fun, but that won’t stop Hades 2 from making failure rewarding. Even if those wailers deplete her health, Melinoë always finds her way back to The Crossroads. You can sprint back to Erebus if you like, but it’s probably best to check if you can craft any Arcana Cards or perform some Incantations to get a bonus before setting out. Though useful, these bonuses require materials, and none is more difficult to get than Zodiac Sand in Hades 2.

How to get Zodiac Sand in Hades 2

To get Zodiac Sand in Hades 2, defeat Chronos, the game’s final boss battle. Chronos is a two-phase battle you won’t encounter until you beat Hecate, Scylla, and Cerberus.

Needless to say, having a solid understanding of the best Arcana Cards and unlocking as many Incantations through resources can help you get this far in your run. If you need some extra help, we’ve got a Chronos boss battle walkthrough to guide you on every move and how to counter it in Hades 2.

Best uses for Zodiac Sand in Hades 2

Once you’ve defeated Chronos and have Zodiac Sand in your witchy hands, all that’s left is to put it to good use. The best use for Zodiac Sand in Hades 2 is to craft the Judgement Arcana Card on the training grounds of The Crossroads.

This is arguably the best card in the game. For 50 Ash and one Zodiac Sand, you get a card that triggers three, four, or five random inactive Arcana Cards after each boss fight when activated. The best part? It costs zero Grasp.

