Hades 2: How to use the Hot Spring

After a few cycles of Hades 2, the Crossroads’ Hot Spring is open for business, allowing Melinoë to wash away some of her troubles with a nice, hot soak.

A hot spring feels like a spiritual cleanse in many ways. The calming heat and serenity offer passage to a relaxing place—one Melinoë badly needs. Running around Erebus and Oceanus slaying enemies and getting battered in the pursuit of Chronos must take its toll.

This is why we need to learn the ways of Hades 2’s Hot Spring to unlock new dialogue and improve relationships.

How to use the Hot Spring in Hades 2

To use the Hot Spring in Hades 2, you must have at least one Bath Salt, which you gift to an eligible bathing partner. If you meet their Affection requirements, they automatically join you in the Hot Spring and trigger a cutscene.

You can’t bathe alone in Hades 2, so you need to convince an inhabitant of the Crossroads area to join you in the activity. So we need Bath Salt—which you can purchase from The Wretched Broker merchant in Crossroads. Gift it to someone like you would Nectar, and their answer determines if you need to raise your relationship status with them.

Only certain people can join you in the Hot Spring: Odysseus, Hecate, and Dora are the ones who have joined me so far—and there are likely more on top of this.

How to unlock the Hot Spring in Hades 2

The Hot Spring is unlocked via one of many Hades 2 Incantations—which you unlock by naturally progressing the game—and we specifically want the Rite of Vapor-Cleansing Incantation.

When the opportunity arises, learn and use the Rite of Vapor-Cleansing and the Hot Spring every time you return to the Crossroads after another cycle.

What does the Hot Spring do in Hades 2?

The Hot Spring develops your relationship and Affinity with other characters, provides a cutscene exploring more lore and adding exposition, and advances time.

The first two points are self-explanatory, but the furtherment of time is beneficial if you’re waiting to receive more Charon items courtesy of his tickets or if you have crops waiting to be ready.

