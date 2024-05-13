How to get and use Garlic in Hades 2

Supergiant Games must’ve heard farming sims are popular nowadays, because it decided to implement a farming mechanic in Hades 2.

In Hades 2, the notion of cultivating your own ingredients seamlessly aligns with Melinoë’s witchy essence. Unlocking new buffs and perks? It’s all about those game-changing Incantations. But sorry, the Cauldron isn’t pulling these out of nowhere. You’ve got to gather the goods yourself—like Garlic—to make the magic happen in Hades 2.

How to get Garlic in Hades 2

A trusty, silver tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Garlic in Hades 2, you must use the Silver Spade to dig Garlic seeds out of the round, brown spots in Ephyra. Alternatively, you can also get Garlic from growing Mysterious seeds.

How to get the Silver Spade

To unlock the Silver Spade, perform the Night’s Craftwork Incantation at The Crossroads‘ Cauldron with one Moly. This unlocks a bunch of gathering tools, among which is the Silver Spade, a shovel that lets you unearth seeds in your runs.

Before you can equip the Silver Spade in Hades 2, you must craft it at the Training Grounds. You need 10 Silver, which you can get in the Underworld with a Crescent Pick.

Where is Ephyra

Garlic seeds spawn in the City of Ephyra, which is on the Surface. Here’s how you can access the Surface in Hades 2:

Unlock and perform the Permeation of Witching Wards Incantation, which requires one Cinder, one Shadow, and three Moly. Then, travel to the surface a couple of times to get enough ingredients for the Unraveling a Fateful Bond Incantation. Chaos gives you this one, and it requires two Lotus, two Moss, two Nightshade, and two Thalamus.

With these two incantations, you can safely traverse the areas on the Surface and reach the City of Ephyra.

How to grow Garlic seeds

As you travel through the City of Ephyra, look for brown spots on the ground. While Ephyra is pretty cluttered, look for light brown circular spots that look a bit different from regular dirt. You get two Garlic seeds each time you dig one of these.

When you’re back at the Crossroads, you can grow these seeds in the Flourishing Soil, as long as you’ve completed the required Incantation for it.

Best uses for Garlic in Hades 2

Drinks, drinks, drinks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Garlic in Hades 2 to perform the following Incantations:

Rite of Social Solidarity: Restores the Crossroads Taverna. This one requires two Nectar and two Garlic.

Restores the Crossroads Taverna. This one requires two Nectar and two Garlic. Verdant Soil: Adds two extra Soil Plots at the Crossroads. This one requires one Wheat and one Garlic.

Adds two extra Soil Plots at the Crossroads. This one requires one Wheat and one Garlic. Surge of Fresh Air: Spawns a Shrine of Hermes in between each Surface region. This one requires two Fate Fabric, two Garlic, and two Mandrake.

