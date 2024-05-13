Melinoe is watching ships sail away in Hades 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Hades

How to get and use Garlic in Hades 2

In case you need to fend off vampires.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: May 13, 2024 05:33 am

Supergiant Games must’ve heard farming sims are popular nowadays, because it decided to implement a farming mechanic in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

In Hades 2, the notion of cultivating your own ingredients seamlessly aligns with Melinoë’s witchy essence. Unlocking new buffs and perks? It’s all about those game-changing Incantations. But sorry, the Cauldron isn’t pulling these out of nowhere. You’ve got to gather the goods yourself—like Garlic—to make the magic happen in Hades 2.

How to get Garlic in Hades 2

how to get the silver spade
A trusty, silver tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Garlic in Hades 2, you must use the Silver Spade to dig Garlic seeds out of the round, brown spots in Ephyra. Alternatively, you can also get Garlic from growing Mysterious seeds.

How to get the Silver Spade

To unlock the Silver Spade, perform the Night’s Craftwork Incantation at The Crossroads‘ Cauldron with one Moly. This unlocks a bunch of gathering tools, among which is the Silver Spade, a shovel that lets you unearth seeds in your runs.

Before you can equip the Silver Spade in Hades 2, you must craft it at the Training Grounds. You need 10 Silver, which you can get in the Underworld with a Crescent Pick.

Where is Ephyra

Garlic seeds spawn in the City of Ephyra, which is on the Surface. Here’s how you can access the Surface in Hades 2:

  1. Unlock and perform the Permeation of Witching Wards Incantation, which requires one Cinder, one Shadow, and three Moly.
  2. Then, travel to the surface a couple of times to get enough ingredients for the Unraveling a Fateful Bond Incantation. Chaos gives you this one, and it requires two Lotus, two Moss, two Nightshade, and two Thalamus.

With these two incantations, you can safely traverse the areas on the Surface and reach the City of Ephyra.

How to grow Garlic seeds

As you travel through the City of Ephyra, look for brown spots on the ground. While Ephyra is pretty cluttered, look for light brown circular spots that look a bit different from regular dirt. You get two Garlic seeds each time you dig one of these.

When you’re back at the Crossroads, you can grow these seeds in the Flourishing Soil, as long as you’ve completed the required Incantation for it.

Best uses for Garlic in Hades 2

uses for garlic hades 2
Drinks, drinks, drinks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Garlic in Hades 2 to perform the following Incantations:

  • Rite of Social Solidarity: Restores the Crossroads Taverna. This one requires two Nectar and two Garlic.
  • Verdant Soil: Adds two extra Soil Plots at the Crossroads. This one requires one Wheat and one Garlic.
  • Surge of Fresh Air: Spawns a Shrine of Hermes in between each Surface region. This one requires two Fate Fabric, two Garlic, and two Mandrake.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Hades: Best build for the Stygian Blade sword
Hades main logo art showing the main character fighting monsters
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades: Best build for the Stygian Blade sword
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 10, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Ambrosia in Hades 2
Taverna at the Crossroads
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get and use Ambrosia in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 10, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
An image of the character Melinoë from Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Hades: Best build for the Stygian Blade sword
Hades main logo art showing the main character fighting monsters
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades: Best build for the Stygian Blade sword
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 10, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Ambrosia in Hades 2
Taverna at the Crossroads
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get and use Ambrosia in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 10, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
An image of the character Melinoë from Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie May 10, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?