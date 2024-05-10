Taverna at the Crossroads
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Hades

How to get and use Ambrosia in Hades 2

Tastes godly. But where can you find Ambrosia?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: May 10, 2024 11:59 am

Even if you’re a gift-giving pro, selecting presents for the Greek mythology companions in Hades 2 is a whole new challenge. I mean, what do you get for an Olympian god, anyway?

Recommended Videos

If you already figured out how gift-giving works in Hades 2, you’re probably wondering how to get Ambrosia in the game. Just like in the original Hades, Ambrosia is an item of paramount importance if you want to befriend or even romance some of the game’s characters. That said, knowing how to source Ambrosia and when to use it isn’t always clear.

How to get Ambrosia in Hades 2

Most expensive drink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Ambrosia in Hades 2 is to purchase it from the Wretched Broker in exchange for Bones. That said, he won’t sell this item until you build the Taverna, an area like the Hot Springs, where you can invite other characters for a drink.

To unlock the Taverna in Hades 2, perform the Rite of Social Solidarity Incantation to restore The Crossroads’ Taverna, which requires two Nectar and two Garlic. You can get Nectar during your runs and purchase it from the Wretched Broker early in the game. Garlic, on the other hand, can be dug out in spots in the city of Ephyra and grown in The Crossroads’ Flourishing Soil. If you haven’t run into the city of Ephyra yet, it’s on the Surface. 

After the Taverna is unlocked, the Wretched Broker starts selling Ambrosia at his shop. At the moment of writing, Hades 2 is in early access, and there’s no other way to acquire Ambrosia.

How to use Ambrosia in Hades 2

gift Ambrosia to Nemesis
Time for some romance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve acquired Ambrosia in Hades 2, you can either use it as a gift for characters with whom you have an advanced relationship or store two of them and perform the Insight into Offerings Incantation.

  • Insight Into Offerings:  Requires two Ambrosia, two Poppy, and one Golden Apple. This Incantation gives a codex of information on every Boon in the game.
  • Advanced Gifts: You can increase your affinity with certain characters by gifting them Nectar. You can only gift the same item so many times before the effect wears off. Then, you must start gifting Ambrosia to increase your affinity.

In Hades 2 current state, the game’s romance mechanic hasn’t been fully implemented. This means gifting Ambrosia shouldn’t be your top priority unless you want to be ready by the time when the next Hades 2 update drops.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
An image of the character Melinoë from Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie May 10, 2024
Read Article Best Duo Boons in Hades 2, ranked
The Titan Chronos stands ominously before the player in a throne room of Hades in Hades 2.
Category: Hades
Hades
Best Duo Boons in Hades 2, ranked
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 10, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Hades 2 protagonist in the game's reveal trailer.
Category: Hades
Hades
How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
An image of the character Melinoë from Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie May 10, 2024
Read Article Best Duo Boons in Hades 2, ranked
The Titan Chronos stands ominously before the player in a throne room of Hades in Hades 2.
Category: Hades
Hades
Best Duo Boons in Hades 2, ranked
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 10, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Hades 2 protagonist in the game's reveal trailer.
Category: Hades
Hades
How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 10, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?