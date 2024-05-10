How to get and use Ambrosia in Hades 2

Even if you’re a gift-giving pro, selecting presents for the Greek mythology companions in Hades 2 is a whole new challenge. I mean, what do you get for an Olympian god, anyway?

If you already figured out how gift-giving works in Hades 2, you’re probably wondering how to get Ambrosia in the game. Just like in the original Hades, Ambrosia is an item of paramount importance if you want to befriend or even romance some of the game’s characters. That said, knowing how to source Ambrosia and when to use it isn’t always clear.

How to get Ambrosia in Hades 2

The only way to get Ambrosia in Hades 2 is to purchase it from the Wretched Broker in exchange for Bones. That said, he won’t sell this item until you build the Taverna, an area like the Hot Springs, where you can invite other characters for a drink.

To unlock the Taverna in Hades 2, perform the Rite of Social Solidarity Incantation to restore The Crossroads’ Taverna, which requires two Nectar and two Garlic. You can get Nectar during your runs and purchase it from the Wretched Broker early in the game. Garlic, on the other hand, can be dug out in spots in the city of Ephyra and grown in The Crossroads’ Flourishing Soil. If you haven’t run into the city of Ephyra yet, it’s on the Surface.

After the Taverna is unlocked, the Wretched Broker starts selling Ambrosia at his shop. At the moment of writing, Hades 2 is in early access, and there’s no other way to acquire Ambrosia.

How to use Ambrosia in Hades 2

Once you’ve acquired Ambrosia in Hades 2, you can either use it as a gift for characters with whom you have an advanced relationship or store two of them and perform the Insight into Offerings Incantation.

Insight Into Offerings: Requires two Ambrosia, two Poppy, and one Golden Apple. This Incantation gives a codex of information on every Boon in the game.

In Hades 2 current state, the game’s romance mechanic hasn’t been fully implemented. This means gifting Ambrosia shouldn’t be your top priority unless you want to be ready by the time when the next Hades 2 update drops.

