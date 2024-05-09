Hades 2: Best Boons tier list (May 2024)

Hades 2 means another slew of Boons that can power up Melinoë and make her a wicked witch of powerful proportions.
As is typical with the roguelike genre, no run of Hades 2 is ever the same. This concept is fueled by Boons that change from run to run, giving you different choices and builds to make the most of all the weapons in Hades 2.
Boons can affect your main weapon, its special ability, your Cast, add elemental essences, and so much more—and there’s a whole lot of them, too.
Best Boons in Hades 2
I would hazard a guess that there are close to 100 (if not more) Boons in Hades 2, meaning it can be hard to remember them all and memorize the best ones. So, we present you the best Hades 2 Boons we’ve encountered so far.
|God
|Boon Name
|Boon Description
|Aphrodite
|Flutter Flourish
|Your Specials deal more damage to nearby foes.
|Aphrodite
|Flutter Strike
|Your Attacks deal more damage to nearby foes.
|Aphrodite
|Healthy Rebound
|Whenever you exit a Location, restore 100% Life if you have not lost too much.
|Aphrodite
|Rapture Ring
|Your Casts drag foes in and inflict Weak.
|Aphrodite
|Shameless Attitude
|While you have at least 80% HP, you deal more damage.
|Apollo
|Extra Dose
|Your Attack has a chance to hit 2 times.
|Apollo
|Nova Flourish
|Your Specials deal more damage in a larger area.
|Apollo
|Nova Strike
|Your Attacks deal more damage in a larger area.
|Artemis
|Death Warrant
|A random foe occasionally becomes Marked. If it takes Critical damage, this repeats.
|Artemis
|Easy Shot
|A piercing arrow fires toward any foe damaged by your Cast.
|Artemis
|First Blood
|Foes with at least 80% HP or 80% Armor may take Critical damage.
|Artemis
|Lethal Snare
|Foes in your Casts may take Critical damage from your Attacks.
|Artemis
|Support Fire
|After you hit with your Attacks or Specials, fire a seeking arrow.
|Chaos
|Addled Blood
|For the next 3 Encounter(s), each time you use Casts, get hit for -6 Life. Afterward, whenever you exit a Location, restore 10 Life.
|Chaos
|Atrophic Soul
|For the next 4 Encounter(s), you have -22 Max Life. Afterward, gain +33 Max Life.
|Chaos
|Caustic Favor
|For the next 3 Encounter(s), slain foes toss an Inferno-Bomb at you. Afterward, Boons have +47% chance to be Rare or better.
|Chaos
|Fixated Chasm
|For the next 4 Encounter(s), whenever you use Magick, Prime it. Afterward, your Cast deals +71% damage.
|Chaos
|Hobbled Soul
|For the next 5 Encounter(s), your Dash is slower and also uses 5 Magick. Afterward, you gain +30 Max Life.
|Chaos
|Ordinary Strike
|The next 2 Boon(s) you find are limited to Common blessings. Afterward, your Attacks deal +29% damage.
|Chaos
|Paralyzing Talent
|For the next 4 Encounter(s), whenever you take damage, you are stunned for 1.1 Sec. Afterward, you use -60% Magick.
|Demeter
|Arctic Ring
|Your Casts repeatedly deal damage in the area and inflict Freeze.
|Demeter
|Cold Storage
|Your Freeze effects last longer.
|Demeter
|Ice Strike
|Your Attacks deal more damage and inflict Freeze.
|Demeter
|Ice Flourish
|Your Specials deal more damage and inflict Freeze.
|Demeter
|Weed Killer
|Your Attack deals more damage, but uses +10 Magick.
|Echo
|Boon Boon Boon
|Gain a random Boon from the previous night.
|Echo
|Fight Fight Fight
|Gain +50% Life and Magick based on their limits, but lose 5% of this after each Location.
|Echo
|Survive Survive Survive
|Replace all spent uses of Death Defiance with ones that restore 50% Life and Magick, then less and less.
|Hades
|Howling Soul
|Your Casts launch a projectile dead ahead. The binding circle forms where it hits.
|Hades
|Last Gasp
|Deal more damage for each spent Death Defiance.
|Hades
|Life Tax
|Restore Life for 1% of damage you deal, until you reach the limit.
|Hephaestus
|Anvil Ring
|Your Casts deal damage 3 times in succession, but in a smaller area.
|Hephaestus
|Heavy Metal
|Gain some defense. Foes’ attacks cannot knock you away.
|Hephaestus
|Molten Touch
|Your Attacks and Specials deal bonus damage to Armor.
|Hephaestus
|Uncanny Fortitude
|Gain bonus HP based on your Magick limit.
|Hephaestus
|Volcanic Strike
|Your Attacks occasionally create a blast that deals 200 damage in the area.
|Hermes
|Close Call
|Gain +1 use of Death Defiance that makes everything else move 90% slower.
|Hermes
|Greater Evasion
|Whenever you are struck, you may Dodge any damage.
|Hermes
|Hard Target
|Most foes’ ranged shots are slower.
|Hermes
|Saved Breath
|Your Cast uses less Magick.
|Hermes
|Swift Flourish
|Your Specials are faster.
|Hermes
|Swift Strike
|Your Attacks are faster.
|Hestia
|Burnt Offering
|Gain Max Life and Max Magick, but give up 1 Boon selected by Hestia.
|Hestia
|Controlled Burn
|Your Special also launches a fiery projectile, but uses +10 Magick.
|Hestia
|Flame Flourish
|Your Specials inflict Scorch.
|Hestia
|Flame Strike
|Your Attacks inflict Scorch.
|Hestia
|Glowing Coal
|Hold Cast to aim a fiery projectile that explodes on impact. The binding circle forms there.
|Hestia
|Smolder Ring
|Your Casts repeatedly inflict Scorch on foes.
|Poseidon
|Fluid Gain
|After you strike foes with your Weapon, a Spirit Bubble may appear.
|Poseidon
|Geyser Ring
|Your Cast immediately detonates, dealing damage and knocking foes away.
|Poseidon
|Hydraulic Might
|At the start of each Encounter, your Attacks and Specials are stronger for 10 Sec.
|Poseidon
|Ocean’s Bounty
|Any Minor Finds and Gold Crowns are worth more.
|Poseidon
|Sunken Treasure
|Gain Gold Crowns, Healing, and sometimes Ashes and Psyche.
|Poseidon
|Wave Flourish
|Your Specials hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away.
|Poseidon
|Wave Strike
|Your Attacks hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away.
|Selene
|Dark Side
|Your Hex turns you into an Impervious living nightmare with her own abilities for 5 Sec. Ready After: 90 Magick.
|Selene
|Moon Water
|Your Hex restores 25 Life up to 3 times, which reset whenever you use Fountains. Ready After: 70 Magick.
|Zeus
|Divine Vengeance
|After you take damage, your foe is struck by lightning, and again 50% of the time.
|Zeus
|Double Strike
|Your lightning bolt effects may strike 1 more time.
|Zeus
|Electric Overload
|Whenever your Blitz effects activate, a bolt of chain-lightning fires from the foe
|Zeus
|Heaven Flourish
|Your Specials inflict Blitz.
|Zeus
|Heaven Strike
|Your Attacks inflict Blitz.
|Zeus
|Ionic Gain
|Gradually restore Magick, but your total amount is reduced by 70%
|Zeus
|Lightning Lance
|Hold Cast to aim where the binding circle appears. Foes within are struck by lightning.
|Zeus
|Spirit Surge
|While you have no more than 10 Magick, all foes are occasionally struck by lightning.
|Zeus
|Static Shock
|After you enter a Location, Prime 50 Magick to make your strikes emit chain-lightning.
|Zeus
|Storm Ring
|Your Cast also causes lightning bolts to repeatedly strike 1 foe at a time.
Keep all these Boons in mind whenever you have doors to choose from and need certain abilities to boost your build in Hades 2. I also recommend you consult our lists on every Keepsake, Animal Familiar, and Incantation in Hades 2 as well.