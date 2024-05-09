boon door in hades 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Hades

Hades 2: Best Boons tier list (May 2024)

Here comes the Boon!
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 9, 2024 06:05 am

Hades 2 means another slew of Boons that can power up Melinoë and make her a wicked witch of powerful proportions.

Recommended Videos

As is typical with the roguelike genre, no run of Hades 2 is ever the same. This concept is fueled by Boons that change from run to run, giving you different choices and builds to make the most of all the weapons in Hades 2.

Boons can affect your main weapon, its special ability, your Cast, add elemental essences, and so much more—and there’s a whole lot of them, too.

Best Boons in Hades 2

boon choices in hades 2
Boontiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I would hazard a guess that there are close to 100 (if not more) Boons in Hades 2, meaning it can be hard to remember them all and memorize the best ones. So, we present you the best Hades 2 Boons we’ve encountered so far.

GodBoon NameBoon Description
AphroditeFlutter FlourishYour Specials deal more damage to nearby foes.
AphroditeFlutter StrikeYour Attacks deal more damage to nearby foes.
AphroditeHealthy ReboundWhenever you exit a Location, restore 100% Life if you have not lost too much.
AphroditeRapture RingYour Casts drag foes in and inflict Weak.
AphroditeShameless AttitudeWhile you have at least 80% HP, you deal more damage.
ApolloExtra DoseYour Attack has a chance to hit 2 times.
ApolloNova FlourishYour Specials deal more damage in a larger area.
ApolloNova StrikeYour Attacks deal more damage in a larger area.
ArtemisDeath WarrantA random foe occasionally becomes Marked. If it takes Critical damage, this repeats.
ArtemisEasy ShotA piercing arrow fires toward any foe damaged by your Cast.
ArtemisFirst BloodFoes with at least 80% HP or 80% Armor may take Critical damage.
ArtemisLethal SnareFoes in your Casts may take Critical damage from your Attacks.
ArtemisSupport FireAfter you hit with your Attacks or Specials, fire a seeking arrow.
ChaosAddled BloodFor the next 3 Encounter(s), each time you use Casts, get hit for -6 Life. Afterward, whenever you exit a Location, restore 10 Life.
ChaosAtrophic SoulFor the next 4 Encounter(s), you have -22 Max Life. Afterward, gain +33 Max Life.
ChaosCaustic FavorFor the next 3 Encounter(s), slain foes toss an Inferno-Bomb at you. Afterward, Boons have +47% chance to be Rare or better.
ChaosFixated ChasmFor the next 4 Encounter(s), whenever you use Magick, Prime it. Afterward, your Cast deals +71% damage.
ChaosHobbled SoulFor the next 5 Encounter(s), your Dash is slower and also uses 5 Magick. Afterward, you gain +30 Max Life.
ChaosOrdinary StrikeThe next 2 Boon(s) you find are limited to Common blessings. Afterward, your Attacks deal +29% damage.
ChaosParalyzing TalentFor the next 4 Encounter(s), whenever you take damage, you are stunned for 1.1 Sec. Afterward, you use -60% Magick.
DemeterArctic RingYour Casts repeatedly deal damage in the area and inflict Freeze.
DemeterCold StorageYour Freeze effects last longer.
DemeterIce StrikeYour Attacks deal more damage and inflict Freeze.
DemeterIce FlourishYour Specials deal more damage and inflict Freeze.
DemeterWeed KillerYour Attack deals more damage, but uses +10 Magick.
EchoBoon Boon BoonGain a random Boon from the previous night.
EchoFight Fight FightGain +50% Life and Magick based on their limits, but lose 5% of this after each Location.
EchoSurvive Survive SurviveReplace all spent uses of Death Defiance with ones that restore 50% Life and Magick, then less and less.
HadesHowling SoulYour Casts launch a projectile dead ahead. The binding circle forms where it hits.
HadesLast GaspDeal more damage for each spent Death Defiance.
HadesLife TaxRestore Life for 1% of damage you deal, until you reach the limit.
HephaestusAnvil RingYour Casts deal damage 3 times in succession, but in a smaller area.
HephaestusHeavy MetalGain some defense. Foes’ attacks cannot knock you away.
HephaestusMolten TouchYour Attacks and Specials deal bonus damage to Armor.
HephaestusUncanny FortitudeGain bonus HP based on your Magick limit.
HephaestusVolcanic StrikeYour Attacks occasionally create a blast that deals 200 damage in the area.
HermesClose CallGain +1 use of Death Defiance that makes everything else move 90% slower.
HermesGreater EvasionWhenever you are struck, you may Dodge any damage.
HermesHard TargetMost foes’ ranged shots are slower.
HermesSaved BreathYour Cast uses less Magick.
HermesSwift FlourishYour Specials are faster.
HermesSwift StrikeYour Attacks are faster.
HestiaBurnt OfferingGain Max Life and Max Magick, but give up 1 Boon selected by Hestia.
HestiaControlled BurnYour Special also launches a fiery projectile, but uses +10 Magick.
HestiaFlame FlourishYour Specials inflict Scorch.
HestiaFlame StrikeYour Attacks inflict Scorch.
HestiaGlowing CoalHold Cast to aim a fiery projectile that explodes on impact. The binding circle forms there.
HestiaSmolder RingYour Casts repeatedly inflict Scorch on foes.
PoseidonFluid GainAfter you strike foes with your Weapon, a Spirit Bubble may appear.
PoseidonGeyser RingYour Cast immediately detonates, dealing damage and knocking foes away.
PoseidonHydraulic MightAt the start of each Encounter, your Attacks and Specials are stronger for 10 Sec.
PoseidonOcean’s BountyAny Minor Finds and Gold Crowns are worth more.
PoseidonSunken TreasureGain Gold Crowns, Healing, and sometimes Ashes and Psyche.
PoseidonWave FlourishYour Specials hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away.
PoseidonWave StrikeYour Attacks hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away.
SeleneDark SideYour Hex turns you into an Impervious living nightmare with her own abilities for 5 Sec. Ready After: 90 Magick.
SeleneMoon WaterYour Hex restores 25 Life up to 3 times, which reset whenever you use Fountains. Ready After: 70 Magick.
ZeusDivine VengeanceAfter you take damage, your foe is struck by lightning, and again 50% of the time.
ZeusDouble StrikeYour lightning bolt effects may strike 1 more time.
ZeusElectric OverloadWhenever your Blitz effects activate, a bolt of chain-lightning fires from the foe
ZeusHeaven FlourishYour Specials inflict Blitz.
ZeusHeaven StrikeYour Attacks inflict Blitz.
ZeusIonic GainGradually restore Magick, but your total amount is reduced by 70%
ZeusLightning LanceHold Cast to aim where the binding circle appears. Foes within are struck by lightning.
ZeusSpirit SurgeWhile you have no more than 10 Magick, all foes are occasionally struck by lightning.
ZeusStatic ShockAfter you enter a Location, Prime 50 Magick to make your strikes emit chain-lightning.
ZeusStorm RingYour Cast also causes lightning bolts to repeatedly strike 1 foe at a time.

Keep all these Boons in mind whenever you have doors to choose from and need certain abilities to boost your build in Hades 2. I also recommend you consult our lists on every Keepsake, Animal Familiar, and Incantation in Hades 2 as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to find Narcissus in Hades 2
Narcissus is looking at his reflection in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Where to find Narcissus in Hades 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 9, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Nightmare in Hades 2
Mel in Hades 2 stands next to the Nightmare collectible.
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get and use Nightmare in Hades 2
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 9, 2024
Read Article How to get Driftwood in Hades 2
Melinoe is watching ships sail away in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get Driftwood in Hades 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find Narcissus in Hades 2
Narcissus is looking at his reflection in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Where to find Narcissus in Hades 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 9, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Nightmare in Hades 2
Mel in Hades 2 stands next to the Nightmare collectible.
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get and use Nightmare in Hades 2
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 9, 2024
Read Article How to get Driftwood in Hades 2
Melinoe is watching ships sail away in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get Driftwood in Hades 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 9, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.