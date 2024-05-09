Hades 2: Best Boons tier list (May 2024)

Hades 2 means another slew of Boons that can power up Melinoë and make her a wicked witch of powerful proportions.

As is typical with the roguelike genre, no run of Hades 2 is ever the same. This concept is fueled by Boons that change from run to run, giving you different choices and builds to make the most of all the weapons in Hades 2.

Boons can affect your main weapon, its special ability, your Cast, add elemental essences, and so much more—and there’s a whole lot of them, too.

Best Boons in Hades 2

Boontiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I would hazard a guess that there are close to 100 (if not more) Boons in Hades 2, meaning it can be hard to remember them all and memorize the best ones. So, we present you the best Hades 2 Boons we’ve encountered so far.

God Boon Name Boon Description Aphrodite Flutter Flourish Your Specials deal more damage to nearby foes. Aphrodite Flutter Strike Your Attacks deal more damage to nearby foes. Aphrodite Healthy Rebound Whenever you exit a Location, restore 100% Life if you have not lost too much. Aphrodite Rapture Ring Your Casts drag foes in and inflict Weak. Aphrodite Shameless Attitude While you have at least 80% HP, you deal more damage. Apollo Extra Dose Your Attack has a chance to hit 2 times. Apollo Nova Flourish Your Specials deal more damage in a larger area. Apollo Nova Strike Your Attacks deal more damage in a larger area. Artemis Death Warrant A random foe occasionally becomes Marked. If it takes Critical damage, this repeats. Artemis Easy Shot A piercing arrow fires toward any foe damaged by your Cast. Artemis First Blood Foes with at least 80% HP or 80% Armor may take Critical damage. Artemis Lethal Snare Foes in your Casts may take Critical damage from your Attacks. Artemis Support Fire After you hit with your Attacks or Specials, fire a seeking arrow. Chaos Addled Blood For the next 3 Encounter(s), each time you use Casts, get hit for -6 Life. Afterward, whenever you exit a Location, restore 10 Life. Chaos Atrophic Soul For the next 4 Encounter(s), you have -22 Max Life. Afterward, gain +33 Max Life. Chaos Caustic Favor For the next 3 Encounter(s), slain foes toss an Inferno-Bomb at you. Afterward, Boons have +47% chance to be Rare or better. Chaos Fixated Chasm For the next 4 Encounter(s), whenever you use Magick, Prime it. Afterward, your Cast deals +71% damage. Chaos Hobbled Soul For the next 5 Encounter(s), your Dash is slower and also uses 5 Magick. Afterward, you gain +30 Max Life. Chaos Ordinary Strike The next 2 Boon(s) you find are limited to Common blessings. Afterward, your Attacks deal +29% damage. Chaos Paralyzing Talent For the next 4 Encounter(s), whenever you take damage, you are stunned for 1.1 Sec. Afterward, you use -60% Magick. Demeter Arctic Ring Your Casts repeatedly deal damage in the area and inflict Freeze. Demeter Cold Storage Your Freeze effects last longer. Demeter Ice Strike Your Attacks deal more damage and inflict Freeze. Demeter Ice Flourish Your Specials deal more damage and inflict Freeze. Demeter Weed Killer Your Attack deals more damage, but uses +10 Magick. Echo Boon Boon Boon Gain a random Boon from the previous night. Echo Fight Fight Fight Gain +50% Life and Magick based on their limits, but lose 5% of this after each Location. Echo Survive Survive Survive Replace all spent uses of Death Defiance with ones that restore 50% Life and Magick, then less and less. Hades Howling Soul Your Casts launch a projectile dead ahead. The binding circle forms where it hits. Hades Last Gasp Deal more damage for each spent Death Defiance. Hades Life Tax Restore Life for 1% of damage you deal, until you reach the limit. Hephaestus Anvil Ring Your Casts deal damage 3 times in succession, but in a smaller area. Hephaestus Heavy Metal Gain some defense. Foes’ attacks cannot knock you away. Hephaestus Molten Touch Your Attacks and Specials deal bonus damage to Armor. Hephaestus Uncanny Fortitude Gain bonus HP based on your Magick limit. Hephaestus Volcanic Strike Your Attacks occasionally create a blast that deals 200 damage in the area. Hermes Close Call Gain +1 use of Death Defiance that makes everything else move 90% slower. Hermes Greater Evasion Whenever you are struck, you may Dodge any damage. Hermes Hard Target Most foes’ ranged shots are slower. Hermes Saved Breath Your Cast uses less Magick. Hermes Swift Flourish Your Specials are faster. Hermes Swift Strike Your Attacks are faster. Hestia Burnt Offering Gain Max Life and Max Magick, but give up 1 Boon selected by Hestia. Hestia Controlled Burn Your Special also launches a fiery projectile, but uses +10 Magick. Hestia Flame Flourish Your Specials inflict Scorch. Hestia Flame Strike Your Attacks inflict Scorch. Hestia Glowing Coal Hold Cast to aim a fiery projectile that explodes on impact. The binding circle forms there. Hestia Smolder Ring Your Casts repeatedly inflict Scorch on foes. Poseidon Fluid Gain After you strike foes with your Weapon, a Spirit Bubble may appear. Poseidon Geyser Ring Your Cast immediately detonates, dealing damage and knocking foes away. Poseidon Hydraulic Might At the start of each Encounter, your Attacks and Specials are stronger for 10 Sec. Poseidon Ocean’s Bounty Any Minor Finds and Gold Crowns are worth more. Poseidon Sunken Treasure Gain Gold Crowns, Healing, and sometimes Ashes and Psyche. Poseidon Wave Flourish Your Specials hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away. Poseidon Wave Strike Your Attacks hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away. Selene Dark Side Your Hex turns you into an Impervious living nightmare with her own abilities for 5 Sec. Ready After: 90 Magick. Selene Moon Water Your Hex restores 25 Life up to 3 times, which reset whenever you use Fountains. Ready After: 70 Magick. Zeus Divine Vengeance After you take damage, your foe is struck by lightning, and again 50% of the time. Zeus Double Strike Your lightning bolt effects may strike 1 more time. Zeus Electric Overload Whenever your Blitz effects activate, a bolt of chain-lightning fires from the foe Zeus Heaven Flourish Your Specials inflict Blitz. Zeus Heaven Strike Your Attacks inflict Blitz. Zeus Ionic Gain Gradually restore Magick, but your total amount is reduced by 70% Zeus Lightning Lance Hold Cast to aim where the binding circle appears. Foes within are struck by lightning. Zeus Spirit Surge While you have no more than 10 Magick, all foes are occasionally struck by lightning. Zeus Static Shock After you enter a Location, Prime 50 Magick to make your strikes emit chain-lightning. Zeus Storm Ring Your Cast also causes lightning bolts to repeatedly strike 1 foe at a time.

Keep all these Boons in mind whenever you have doors to choose from and need certain abilities to boost your build in Hades 2. I also recommend you consult our lists on every Keepsake, Animal Familiar, and Incantation in Hades 2 as well.

