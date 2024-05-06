How to get and use Bath Salts in Hades 2

Not everything has to be hectic in Hades 2, even though you’re in a battle against the massive army commanded by Chronos to free your family. Sometimes, there’s a chance for you to unwind and relax, where you can use Bath Salts at the Crossroads Hot Springs.

Bath Salts are an excellent way to enjoy time with a friend at the Crossroads Hot Springs. The Hot Springs won’t be unlocked immediately in Hades 2, but tracking down Bath Salts might become a priority when you do. They’re a good way for you to expand your friendship with the many characters you made throughout your journey.

Where to get Bath Salts in Hades 2

The Wretched Broker is offering them at his ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways for you to get Bath Salts while playing Hades 2. One of the more straightforward ways is to visit the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads and exchange Bones for them. Alternatively, you can dig them up using the Silver Spade when you interact with any Digging Spots in any region.

The Wretched Broker begins selling them shortly after you unlock the Crossroads Hot Springs, which you can do by completing the Rite of Vapor-Cleansing at the cauldron. But if you’re more interested in saving your Bones, bring your Silver Spade with you more often during your runs for a chance to dig up Bath Salts whenever you’re looking for plant seeds, and you might be able to entice new friends to join you at the Hot Springs.

Only some characters in Hades 2 want to make use of the Bath Salts. You need to provide it to the ones who do when they’re visiting the Crossroads and ask if they want to join you. They may turn down the offer, but if you continue offering them other gifts and spend more time with them, there’s a chance they will take you up on that offer, and you can spend a small amount of time in between all the chaos of dealing with Chronos.

These options become available eventually, especially as you continue working your way through the main story of Hades 2. Speak with the characters at the Crossroads often and continue offering them gifts.

