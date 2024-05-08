How to get G.Rock in Hades 2

Hades 2 has so many crafting reagents that even Melinoe often complains about them. G. Rock is one such reagent. Here’s where you can find Glassrock in Hades 2.

Before you find Glassrock in Hades 2

Beat these gals first.

Before you find Glassrock in Hades 2, you need to clear the second zone, Oceanus. Only after you’ve cleared the zone and beaten Scylla and the Sirens do you get access to the next zone where you can find G.Rock spawns.

Make sure you have your Crescent Pick or, even better, a familiar that always holds the Crescent Pick tool.

Where to find G. Rock in Hades 2

You can find them in the Field of Mourning.

You can find Glassrock in Hades 2 in the Fields of Mourning. Because this is a roguelike game, you can never tell when or if items will spawn on each run. It also doesn’t help that Fields of Mourning has very vast levels where you can easily miss out on gatherable spots, so ensure you check every corner.

If you don’t want to look in every nook and cranny, concoct the Reagent Sensing Incantation, which will give you a glowing pattern leading towards the reagent. While looking for reagents in the Fields of Mourning, try to find the leafless trees that usually appear on the northern edges of each section. When you interact with these, they can point out hidden items, rewards, and reagents.

What is Glassrock used for in Hades 2?

You can use G.Rock to create weapons. One of the first weapons you can create with a Glassrock is the Argent Skull. You also need Bronze bars so make sure you have a few before you attempt to craft the weapon.

