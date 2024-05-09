Melinoe is watching ships sail away in Hades 2
How to get Driftwood in Hades 2

Driftwood… it drifts, right?
Have you just encountered yet another reagent in Hades 2 that you don’t know where to get? Believe me, I’ve been there too. If you’re looking for Driftwood, I’ve got your back.

Before you get Driftwood in Hades 2

Hades 2 Melinoe is making an incantation to visit the surface
Time to make a surface potion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only get Driftwood on the surface in Hades 2. So, forget about the Underworld, because it’s time to get some fresh air. To get to the surface, you need:

You probably have a bunch of Cinders from fighting Hecate, and you can get Moly in the first zone of the underworld. The only issue is Shadow, which you need to craft through Alchemy. You need 30 Ash, 30 Psyche, and three Fate Fabrics to complete the Shadow Extraction ritual. 

player next to lotus flower in oceanus in hades 2
Lotus Flowers grow in Oceanus. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games


With this, you can access the surface, but only for a short while, as your health will start depleting. To remedy this, you need another Incantation

  • Two Lotus (from Oceanus, the second zone in the Underworld)
  • Two Moss (from the Surface. Quickly grab it before you run out of health)
  • Two Nightshade (find their seeds in the Underworld and plant them at the Crossroads)
  • Two Thalamus (from Strange Seeds and from Chaos’s domain)

Once you have all of these, then you can finally go to the surface without any issues. Finish the first zone on the surface, beat Cyclops Polyphemus, and head to the next area.

Where to find Driftwood in Hades 2

Melinoe is looking at a piece of Driftwood in Hades 2
Look! A piece of Driftwood just drifted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Driftwood in the second surface zone in Hades 2. After the first zone (Ephyra) on the surface in Hades 2, you enter the pier, then transition to the second zone, which takes place on a ship. While on the ship, you can spot a piece of Driftwood on the ship deck. Simply walk up to it and pick it up. No need to bring any special tools or anything.

You’ll need Driftwood to unlock Weapon Aspects, so start sailing that ship more often and definitely keep collecting Driftwood. 

