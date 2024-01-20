How to get Pals to transport items in Palworld

There will be no shortage of goods and items you can create at your base in Palworld, especially as your team of Pal workers increases in size and new technologies are unlocked. But no one says you have to do all the heavy lifting yourself.

Whether it’s Stone, Wool, or Eggs, certain Pals will help you out and get them where they need to be stored. Well, at least where they think they need to be stored.

How do Pals transport items in Palworld?

A busy Pal is a happy Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pals with the Transporting work skill can transport items at your camp. When they see an item that can be picked up and transported to its storage spot, provided they’re not in the middle of another task, they will pick it up and begin transporting it.

Pals with the Transporting icon, which looks like a brown package, can transport items. There are several Pals you will find early on near the starting area that can transport items, including Lamball, Cattiva, Fuack, Tanzee, Pengullet, and Celaray. Essentially, if it walks on two feet instead of four and has two arms, there’s a good chance it has Transporting.

Common items that they transport include, among others:

Red Berries from a Berry Plantation

from a Berry Plantation Stone, Ore, or Paldium Fragments from veins

from veins Wool, Eggs, Gold Coins, Milk, or Honey from a Ranch

There are limits and restrictions to what they can transport, though. Items that are crafted at production stations like the Workbench, a Lumber Station or a Logging Site, or food that’s cooked at a Campfire can’t be transported. You’ll have to move them yourself manually.

Additionally, if there’s an excess of other tasks to complete, then the items will be left on the ground until you pick them up. Even with nine working Pals, I still find myself circling the base and picking up Wool and Stone almost every day.

The most frustrating aspect of Transporting that hopefully gets fixed is that sometimes the Pals don’t know where items go. Even if there’s a stack of an item in one container already, they’ll sometimes put it in another container if it has an empty slot. And if you move an item stack into a different container, they will continue to put the items in the original container. That potentially can be solved by disassembling and reassembling the original container.