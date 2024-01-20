Category:
Palworld

How to get Pals to transport items in Palworld

Asking nicely would be a good start.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 20, 2024 05:08 pm
Coins and Wool on the ground in a Ranch next to a Lamball in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There will be no shortage of goods and items you can create at your base in Palworld, especially as your team of Pal workers increases in size and new technologies are unlocked. But no one says you have to do all the heavy lifting yourself.

Recommended Videos

Whether it’s Stone, Wool, or Eggs, certain Pals will help you out and get them where they need to be stored. Well, at least where they think they need to be stored.

How do Pals transport items in Palworld?

Two Pals transporting items to their container in Palworld.
A busy Pal is a happy Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pals with the Transporting work skill can transport items at your camp. When they see an item that can be picked up and transported to its storage spot, provided they’re not in the middle of another task, they will pick it up and begin transporting it.

Pals with the Transporting icon, which looks like a brown package, can transport items. There are several Pals you will find early on near the starting area that can transport items, including Lamball, Cattiva, Fuack, Tanzee, Pengullet, and Celaray. Essentially, if it walks on two feet instead of four and has two arms, there’s a good chance it has Transporting.

Common items that they transport include, among others:

  • Red Berries from a Berry Plantation
  • Stone, Ore, or Paldium Fragments from veins
  • Wool, Eggs, Gold Coins, Milk, or Honey from a Ranch

There are limits and restrictions to what they can transport, though. Items that are crafted at production stations like the Workbench, a Lumber Station or a Logging Site, or food that’s cooked at a Campfire can’t be transported. You’ll have to move them yourself manually.

Additionally, if there’s an excess of other tasks to complete, then the items will be left on the ground until you pick them up. Even with nine working Pals, I still find myself circling the base and picking up Wool and Stone almost every day.

The most frustrating aspect of Transporting that hopefully gets fixed is that sometimes the Pals don’t know where items go. Even if there’s a stack of an item in one container already, they’ll sometimes put it in another container if it has an empty slot. And if you move an item stack into a different container, they will continue to put the items in the original container. That potentially can be solved by disassembling and reassembling the original container.

related content
Read Article Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 20, 2024
Read Article The best Palworld World Name ideas
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
The best Palworld World Name ideas
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to delete a world in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to delete a world in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Vanwyrm in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Vanwyrm in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to equip Saddles in Palworld
The Eikthyrdeer Saddle in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to equip Saddles in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon fans continue to blast Palworld as AI comments surface from developer’s CEO
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 20, 2024
Read Article The best Palworld World Name ideas
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
The best Palworld World Name ideas
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to delete a world in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to delete a world in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Vanwyrm in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Vanwyrm in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to equip Saddles in Palworld
The Eikthyrdeer Saddle in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to equip Saddles in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 20, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.