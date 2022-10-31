Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more

The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory.

But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence of the Ancients has ceased. Now, teams from around the world are pouring over the last year of Dota, building out their strategies, and forming new allegiances before heeding the call to battle once more.

Every year, The International acts as the end and beginning for each year of competitive Dota 2, giving players and teams a marker to measure their success and whether any partnerships are worth continuing or not based on a number of metrics.

If a team doesn’t make it to TI in any given season, it is almost a guarantee that changes are coming and that roster won’t be back in the same form competing together at the start of the next year. Most organizations and players wait until after TI each year to make their big changes too since most of the big impact players will be competing at the event and, depending on the outcome, some of them might become available.

With the implementation of a more strict Dota Pro Circuit and regional leagues over the last few years, it has become harder to change rosters after the initial post-TI shuffle due to limitations. So for teams like Evil Geniuses, T1, and more who are expected to make big changes post-TI11, this is their one shot to really build out a roster that can help them compete at the highest level.

Heading into the 2022-2023 Dota Pro Circuit, here are all of the official roster moves, signings, and transfers that will shape the competitive scene ahead of TI12.

All Dota 2 roster moves, signings, and transfers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit

Oct. 31

Team SMG parts ways with iceiceice

Oct. 30

MATUMBAMAN retires

Wisper becomes a free agent from beastcoast

Oct. 29

Darkmago leaves Thunder Awaken

Gaimin Gladiators part ways with BOOM

Oct. 28

Gunnar becomes a free agent from Nouns Esports

Oct. 27

Whitemon’s contract with T1 expires

Oct. 26

YamSun becomes a free agent from Wildcard Gaming

Oct. 25

ponlo leaves Aster.Aries

Oct. 24

Faith_bian retires

T1 parts ways with March

Kuku and Xepher’s contracts with T1 expire

Davai Lama and Sammyboy become free agents from Wildcard Gaming

Oc.t 20

Somnus retires

Oct. 18

Soniqs terminates contract with LESLÃO due to a racially insensitive message

Virtus Pro parts ways with RAMZES666

Oct. 13

Natus Vincere parts ways with Solo

Oct. 5

Nigma Galaxy releases AlaCrity, Meracle, Jhocam, and Boombui

Sept. 30