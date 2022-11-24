Blacklist International builds SEA Filipino super team for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit

It’s only been a week since Blacklist International acquired a DPC slot in SEA, and the organization just announced an All-Star Dota 2 lineup to fill it today.

Blacklist will be represented by an all-Filipino roster consisting of Marc “Raven” Fausto, Karl “Karl” Baldovino, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Timothy “TIMS” Randrup, and Nico “eyyou” Barcelon.

Mission: REDEMPTION.



Introducing our official roster for the upcoming DPC 2023 season.



⚫ Carlo "@Kukudota" Palad

⚫ Timothy "@TimsDOTA" Randrup

⚫ Marc Polo "@ravendoto" Fausto

⚫ Nico "@eyyoudota2" Barcelon

⚫ Karl "@keyemjey" Baldovino pic.twitter.com/Uu0IGKdec7 — BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL 👑 (@BLACKLISTINTL) November 24, 2022

With The International 2022 out of the way, the roster shuffle season has been in full force. Blacklist could snatch some of the most sought-after talents from the region ahead of the 2023 DPC season, as all the names featured on the roster had relatively successful seasons.

Despite being a core member of the Fnatic squad for two years, Raven parted ways with the organization in early November after a 13th-place finish at TI11. While making it to TI is an achievement of its own, Fnatic hasn’t had a strong showing at the event since 2016.

Karl and Kuku moved from T1 to Blacklist after the T1 disbanded its roster. Adding ana and Topson to the squad before TI11, turned T1 into one of the fan favorites, but they couldn’t pass through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

TIMS, on the other hand, is coming off one of the most memorable TI runs in SEA history with BOOM Esports. After dominating the SEA region for a year, BOOM found themselves against the ropes at TI11 and survived by causing upset after upset.

Eyyou spent the last months of the 2022 DPC season with Polaris Esports. While the team performed rather well in internal third-party tournaments, they also couldn’t survive the Last Chance Qualifiers like T1.

As Blacklist gathered an all-TI-attending lineup, there’s no doubt the organization will be banking on these players’ personal and team skills to take the team to the most prestigious events of the Dota 2 calendar.