Dota 2 ESL One Bangkok 2024: Schedule, brackets, and more

The ESL Pro Circuit is holding another million-dollar Dota 2 tournament before the end of the year. This time, it’s in Southeast Asia. 12 teams will fight it out over the next week in Bangkok, Thailand for the $300,000 top spot and a chunk of ESL Pro Tour points.

Right after Blast Slam I, this will be another tournament on the 7.37e patch. However, as the meta has evolved throughout that Dota 2 tournament and the week after, it seems like ESL One Bangkok will not see similar dominance of Alchemist, Morphling, and Dragon Knight from the carry pool. Naturally, other roles will have new heroes emerging too, as a ripple effect.

That said, here’s everything you need to know about ESL One Bangkok 2024 including the teams, format, schedule, brackets, standing, and more.

ESL One Bangkok 2024 teams

Out of the 12 teams, four are from the EPT leaderboards so far, while the remaining eight have made it in from their respective regional qualifiers.

Team Falcons (EPT Leaderboard)

BetBoom Team (EPT Leaderboard)

Team Spirit (EPT Leaderboard)

PARIVISION (EPT Leaderboard)

Team Liquid (Western Europe qualifiers)

AVULUS (Western Europe qualifiers)

Natus Vincere (Eastern Europe qualifiers)

Nigma Galaxy (MESWA qualifiers)

Gaozu (China qualifiers)

BOOM Esports (Southeast Asia qualifiers)

Shopify Rebellion (North America qualifiers)

beastcoast (South America qualifiers)

ESL One Bangkok 2024 format

The week-long tournament sees a round-robin stage with two groups of six teams playing best-of-two series for the first three days (Dec. 9 to Dec. 11). After which, the bottom two teams from each group will be eliminated, while the top two will advance to the upper bracket of playoffs and the third and fourth place teams make it to the lower bracket.

The playoffs are your standard fare double-elimination bracket games with best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final on Dec. 15.

ESL One Bangkok 2024 live scores

Group Stage

All match times are in Central European Time (CET).

Monday, Dec. 9

6am:

Falcons 2-0 Spirit

2-0 Spirit AVULUS 1-1 BOOM

NaVi 0-2 Shopify

8:40am:

Falcons 1-1 AVULUS

NaVi 0-2 Spirit

Shopify 1-1 BOOM

11:40am:

BetBoom 1-1 PARIVISION

Liquid 1-1 Gaozu

Beastcoast 1-1 Nigma

2:20pm:

BetBoom 2-0 Liquid

2-0 Liquid Nigma 1-1 Gaozu

Beastcoast 0-2 PARIVISION

Tuesday, Dec. 10

6am:

Spirit vs. AVULUS

NaVi vs. BOOM

Shopify vs. Falcons

8:30am:

BOOM vs. Falcons

NaVi vs. AVULUS

Spirit vs. Shopify

11:15am:

Nigma vs. BetBoom

PARIVISION vs. Liquid

Beastcoast vs. Gaozu

1:45pm:

Liquid vs. Nigma

Gaozu vs. PARIVISION

Beastcoast vs. BetBoom

Wednesday, Dec. 11

6am:

BOOM vs. Spirit

AVULUS vs. Shopify

NaVi vs. Falcons

8:45am:

PARIVISION vs. Nigma

Gaozu vs. BetBoom

Beastcoast vs. Liquid

Playoffs

The full playoff schedule will be updated at the end of the group-stage matches.

ESL One Bangkok 2024 standings

Here are the final standings for the tournament.

Dota 2 ESL One Bangkok 2024: Schedule, brackets, and more Prize (in USD) EPT Points Team 1st $300,000 – – 2nd $175,000 – – 3rd $120,000 – – 4th $85,000 – – 5th-6th $57,500 – – 7th-8th $47,500 – – 9th-10th $30,000 – – 11th-12th $25,000 – –

ESL One Bangkok 2024: Where to watch

For the English audience, ESL One Bangkok 2024 will be streamed on Twitch (Primary, secondary, and tertiary) and YouTube. During the group stage, three series will run side-by-side. So, be sure to check out the schedule and tune into your favorite team’s games.

If you are looking for streams in other languages, please check out the Liquipedia page for the tournament.

