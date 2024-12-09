Dota 2 ESL One Bangkok 2024: Schedule, brackets, and more

The ESL Pro Circuit is holding another million-dollar Dota 2 tournament before the end of the year. This time, it’s in Southeast Asia. 12 teams will fight it out over the next week in Bangkok, Thailand for the $300,000 top spot and a chunk of ESL Pro Tour points.
Right after Blast Slam I, this will be another tournament on the 7.37e patch. However, as the meta has evolved throughout that Dota 2 tournament and the week after, it seems like ESL One Bangkok will not see similar dominance of Alchemist, Morphling, and Dragon Knight from the carry pool. Naturally, other roles will have new heroes emerging too, as a ripple effect.
That said, here’s everything you need to know about ESL One Bangkok 2024 including the teams, format, schedule, brackets, standing, and more.
ESL One Bangkok 2024 teams
Out of the 12 teams, four are from the EPT leaderboards so far, while the remaining eight have made it in from their respective regional qualifiers.
- Team Falcons (EPT Leaderboard)
- BetBoom Team (EPT Leaderboard)
- Team Spirit (EPT Leaderboard)
- PARIVISION (EPT Leaderboard)
- Team Liquid (Western Europe qualifiers)
- AVULUS (Western Europe qualifiers)
- Natus Vincere (Eastern Europe qualifiers)
- Nigma Galaxy (MESWA qualifiers)
- Gaozu (China qualifiers)
- BOOM Esports (Southeast Asia qualifiers)
- Shopify Rebellion (North America qualifiers)
- beastcoast (South America qualifiers)
ESL One Bangkok 2024 format
The week-long tournament sees a round-robin stage with two groups of six teams playing best-of-two series for the first three days (Dec. 9 to Dec. 11). After which, the bottom two teams from each group will be eliminated, while the top two will advance to the upper bracket of playoffs and the third and fourth place teams make it to the lower bracket.
The playoffs are your standard fare double-elimination bracket games with best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final on Dec. 15.
ESL One Bangkok 2024 live scores
Group Stage
All match times are in Central European Time (CET).
Monday, Dec. 9
6am:
- Falcons 2-0 Spirit
- AVULUS 1-1 BOOM
- NaVi 0-2 Shopify
8:40am:
- Falcons 1-1 AVULUS
- NaVi 0-2 Spirit
- Shopify 1-1 BOOM
11:40am:
- BetBoom 1-1 PARIVISION
- Liquid 1-1 Gaozu
- Beastcoast 1-1 Nigma
2:20pm:
- BetBoom 2-0 Liquid
- Nigma 1-1 Gaozu
- Beastcoast 0-2 PARIVISION
Tuesday, Dec. 10
6am:
- Spirit vs. AVULUS
- NaVi vs. BOOM
- Shopify vs. Falcons
8:30am:
- BOOM vs. Falcons
- NaVi vs. AVULUS
- Spirit vs. Shopify
11:15am:
- Nigma vs. BetBoom
- PARIVISION vs. Liquid
- Beastcoast vs. Gaozu
1:45pm:
- Liquid vs. Nigma
- Gaozu vs. PARIVISION
- Beastcoast vs. BetBoom
Wednesday, Dec. 11
6am:
- BOOM vs. Spirit
- AVULUS vs. Shopify
- NaVi vs. Falcons
8:45am:
- PARIVISION vs. Nigma
- Gaozu vs. BetBoom
- Beastcoast vs. Liquid
Playoffs
The full playoff schedule will be updated at the end of the group-stage matches.
ESL One Bangkok 2024 standings
Here are the final standings for the tournament.
|Prize (in USD)
|EPT Points
|Team
|1st
|$300,000
|–
|–
|2nd
|$175,000
|–
|–
|3rd
|$120,000
|–
|–
|4th
|$85,000
|–
|–
|5th-6th
|$57,500
|–
|–
|7th-8th
|$47,500
|–
|–
|9th-10th
|$30,000
|–
|–
|11th-12th
|$25,000
|–
|–
ESL One Bangkok 2024: Where to watch
For the English audience, ESL One Bangkok 2024 will be streamed on Twitch (Primary, secondary, and tertiary) and YouTube. During the group stage, three series will run side-by-side. So, be sure to check out the schedule and tune into your favorite team’s games.
If you are looking for streams in other languages, please check out the Liquipedia page for the tournament.
Published: Dec 9, 2024 06:32 pm