Dota 2 BLAST Slam I: Schedule, brackets, and more

BLAST’s first foray into Dota 2 kicked off with BLAST Slam I. With 10 teams and an unusual structure (at least in Dota esports terms), the $1 million USD tournament has already raised some eyebrows in the MOBA community.

Incidentally, it’s the first tier one tournament since the release of patch 7.37e. So, it’ll likely be somewhat of a departure from the stale 7.37d meta we witnessed since BetBoom Dacha and DreamLeague Season 24.

Here are all the teams participating in Dota 2 BLAST Slam I (all of them are direct invites, the event had no qualifiers).

Team Liquid

Team Falcons

Team Spirit

OG

BetBoom Team

Gaimin Gladiators

HEROIC

Xtreme Gaming

Tundra Esports

PARIVISION

Dota 2 BLAST Slam I schedule

Group Stage

Falcons had a bumpy group stage. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The one-day group stage had two groups of five teams fighting it out in the King of the Hill format. These are unforgiving best-of-one games, and depending on their placements, teams are directly placed into progressively higher playoff rounds.

Nov. 26

Group A

BetBoom Team 1-0 HEROIC

Team Falcons 0-1 Xtreme Gaming

PARIVISION 1-0 HEROIC

BetBoom Team 1-0 Xtreme Gaming

Team Falcons 1-0 PARIVISION

Xtreme Gaming 1-0 HEROIC

BetBoom Team 0-1 PARIVISION

HEROIC 0-1 Team Falcons

PARIVISION 0-1 Xtreme Gaming

Team Falcons 0-1 BetBoom Team

Group B

Tundra Esports 1-0 OG

Team Spirit 0-1 Gaimin Gladiators

Team Liquid 1-0 OG

Tundra Esports 1-0 Gaimin Gladiators

Team Spirit 0-1 Team Liquid

Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 OG

Tundra Esports 1-0 Liquid

OG 0-1 Team Spirit

Team Liquid 1-0 Gaimin Gladiators

Team Spirit 0-1 Tundra Esports

Playoffs

BetBoom and Tundra have no games until Nov. 30. Image via BLAST

Unlike the double elimination brackets usually seen in Dota 2 esports events, BLAST Slam I has single eliminations with two best-of-three series each day from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30. The Dec. 1 grand final, however, stays true to tradition and will be a best-of-five series.

All times are in Central Time (CT).

Nov. 27

Round 1

9am: Team Spirit vs. HEROIC

12pm: Team Falcons vs. OG

Nov. 28

Round 2

9am: PARIVISION vs. TBA

12pm: Gaimin Gladiators vs. TBA

Nov. 29

Quarterfinals

9am: Team Liquid vs. TBA

12pm: Xtreme Gaming vs. TBA

Nov. 30

Semifinals

9am: BetBoom Team vs. TBA

12pm: Tundra Esports vs. TBA

Dec. 1

Grand Final

9:30am: TBA vs. TBA

Dota 2 BLAST Slam I: How to watch

You can watch Blast Slam I on popular streaming platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and BLAST’s own BLAST.tv. For info on streams in other languages, you can check out the Liquipedia page of the tournament.

