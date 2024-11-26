Forgot password
Tournament banner for BLAST Slam I Dota 2
Image via BLAST
Category:
Dota 2

Dota 2 BLAST Slam I: Schedule, brackets, and more

First tournament after Patch 7.37e. Here's the schedule, brackets, and more for Dota 2 BLAST Slam I.
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 05:54 pm

BLAST’s first foray into Dota 2 kicked off with BLAST Slam I. With 10 teams and an unusual structure (at least in Dota esports terms), the $1 million USD tournament has already raised some eyebrows in the MOBA community.

Incidentally, it’s the first tier one tournament since the release of patch 7.37e. So, it’ll likely be somewhat of a departure from the stale 7.37d meta we witnessed since BetBoom Dacha and DreamLeague Season 24.

Here are all the teams participating in Dota 2 BLAST Slam I (all of them are direct invites, the event had no qualifiers).

  • Team Liquid
  • Team Falcons
  • Team Spirit
  • OG
  • BetBoom Team
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • HEROIC
  • Xtreme Gaming
  • Tundra Esports
  • PARIVISION

Dota 2 BLAST Slam I schedule

Group Stage

Group Stage results for BLAST Slam I
Falcons had a bumpy group stage. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The one-day group stage had two groups of five teams fighting it out in the King of the Hill format. These are unforgiving best-of-one games, and depending on their placements, teams are directly placed into progressively higher playoff rounds.

Nov. 26

Group A

  • BetBoom Team 1-0 HEROIC
  • Team Falcons 0-1 Xtreme Gaming
  • PARIVISION 1-0 HEROIC
  • BetBoom Team 1-0 Xtreme Gaming
  • Team Falcons 1-0 PARIVISION
  • Xtreme Gaming 1-0 HEROIC
  • BetBoom Team 0-1 PARIVISION
  • HEROIC 0-1 Team Falcons
  • PARIVISION 0-1 Xtreme Gaming
  • Team Falcons 0-1 BetBoom Team

Group B

  • Tundra Esports 1-0 OG
  • Team Spirit 0-1 Gaimin Gladiators
  • Team Liquid 1-0 OG
  • Tundra Esports 1-0 Gaimin Gladiators
  • Team Spirit 0-1 Team Liquid
  • Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 OG
  • Tundra Esports 1-0 Liquid
  • OG 0-1 Team Spirit
  • Team Liquid 1-0 Gaimin Gladiators
  • Team Spirit 0-1 Tundra Esports

Playoffs

BLAST Slam I playoffs bracket
BetBoom and Tundra have no games until Nov. 30. Image via BLAST

Unlike the double elimination brackets usually seen in Dota 2 esports events, BLAST Slam I has single eliminations with two best-of-three series each day from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30. The Dec. 1 grand final, however, stays true to tradition and will be a best-of-five series.

All times are in Central Time (CT).

Nov. 27

Round 1

  • 9am: Team Spirit vs. HEROIC
  • 12pm: Team Falcons vs. OG

Nov. 28

Round 2

  • 9am: PARIVISION vs. TBA
  • 12pm: Gaimin Gladiators vs. TBA

Nov. 29

Quarterfinals

  • 9am: Team Liquid vs. TBA
  • 12pm: Xtreme Gaming vs. TBA

Nov. 30

Semifinals

  • 9am: BetBoom Team vs. TBA
  • 12pm: Tundra Esports vs. TBA

Dec. 1

Grand Final

  • 9:30am: TBA vs. TBA

Dota 2 BLAST Slam I: How to watch

You can watch Blast Slam I on popular streaming platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and BLAST’s own BLAST.tv. For info on streams in other languages, you can check out the Liquipedia page of the tournament.

