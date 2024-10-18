Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, brackets, and more

BetBoom Dacha returns to Dota 2, this time in Belgrade, for a million-dollar LAN tournament, with the world’s 12 top Dota teams eyeing the prize.
This will mark Team Liquid’s return after their TI win a month back, albeit with their new Offlaner. The latest Dota 2 sensation, HEROIC, will not be present here after their dream run in PGL Wallachia Season 2. However, the competition looks stacked as the top four teams in The International 2024—Team Liquid, Gaimin Gladiators, Tundra Esports, and Team Falcons—would like to prove their mettle again.
Here are the teams attending Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024.
|Qualification
|Team
|Invited
|Team Liquid
|Gaimin Gladiators
|Tundra Esports
|Team Falcons
|Team Spirit
|BetBoom Team
|Qualified (via Regional qualifiers)
|Aurora
|MOUZ
|L1GA TEAM
|Yakult’s Brothers
|Talon Esports
|Noun Esports
BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 Schedule
Group Stage
The group stage of this tournament will see the teams split into two groups of six each. They’ll play five series of two games over three days (Oct 19 to 21). The top four teams of each group will advance to the playoffs, while the bottom two will face elimination.
All match times are in Central Time (CT).
Saturday, Oct 19
|Time
|Group A
|Group B
|3:00 am
|Tundra vs. YkBros
|Aurora vs. nouns
|5:30 am
|YkBros vs. Liquid
|Aurora vs. L1GA
|8:00 am
|Tundra vs. Talon
|L1GA vs. GG
|10:30 am
|BB vs. MOUZ
|Nouns vs. TSpirit
|1:00 pm
|Talon vs. BB
|Falcons vs. TSpirit
Sunday, Oct 20
|Time
|Group A
|Group B
|3:00 am
|YkBros vs. MOUZ
|L1GA vs. nouns
|5:30 am
|MOUZ vs. Tundra
|Falcons vs. L1GA
|8:00 am
|Talon vs. YkBros
|Aurora vs. TSpirit
|10:30 am
|Tundra vs. Liquid
|Falcons vs. GG
|1:00 pm
|BB vs. Liquid
|GG vs TSpirit
Monday, Oct 21
|Time
|Group A
|Group B
|3:00 am
|Talon vs. MOUZ
|Falcons vs. nouns
|5:30 am
|MOUZ vs. Liquid
|Aurora vs. Falcons
|8:00 am
|YkBros vs. BB
|GG vs. nouns
|10:30 am
|Talon vs. Liquid
|Aurora vs. GG
|1:00 pm
|BB vs. Tundra
|TSpirit vs. L1GA
Playoffs
The playoffs will see eight teams battling in best-of-three double-elimination bracket games starting on Wednesday, Oct 23. The best-of-five grand final is on Saturday, Oct 26.
BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: How to watch
BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 will be streamed on Twitch and Youtube. For the group stage, there’ll be a secondary stream broadcasting the Group B games.
As always, you can hop into the co-streams of your favorite Dota 2 streamers.
Published: Oct 18, 2024 09:11 am