Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, brackets, and more

BetBoom Dacha returns to Dota 2, this time in Belgrade, for a million-dollar LAN tournament, with the world’s 12 top Dota teams eyeing the prize.

This will mark Team Liquid’s return after their TI win a month back, albeit with their new Offlaner. The latest Dota 2 sensation, HEROIC, will not be present here after their dream run in PGL Wallachia Season 2. However, the competition looks stacked as the top four teams in The International 2024—Team Liquid, Gaimin Gladiators, Tundra Esports, and Team Falcons—would like to prove their mettle again.

Here are the teams attending Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024.

Qualification Team Invited Team Liquid Gaimin Gladiators Tundra Esports Team Falcons Team Spirit BetBoom Team Qualified (via Regional qualifiers) Aurora MOUZ L1GA TEAM Yakult’s Brothers Talon Esports Noun Esports

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 Schedule

Group Stage

Elimination beacons for the bottom two teams of each group. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The group stage of this tournament will see the teams split into two groups of six each. They’ll play five series of two games over three days (Oct 19 to 21). The top four teams of each group will advance to the playoffs, while the bottom two will face elimination.

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Saturday, Oct 19

Time Group A Group B 3:00 am Tundra vs. YkBros Aurora vs. nouns 5:30 am YkBros vs. Liquid Aurora vs. L1GA 8:00 am Tundra vs. Talon L1GA vs. GG 10:30 am BB vs. MOUZ Nouns vs. TSpirit 1:00 pm Talon vs. BB Falcons vs. TSpirit

Sunday, Oct 20

Time Group A Group B 3:00 am YkBros vs. MOUZ L1GA vs. nouns 5:30 am MOUZ vs. Tundra Falcons vs. L1GA 8:00 am Talon vs. YkBros Aurora vs. TSpirit 10:30 am Tundra vs. Liquid Falcons vs. GG 1:00 pm BB vs. Liquid GG vs TSpirit

Monday, Oct 21

Time Group A Group B 3:00 am Talon vs. MOUZ Falcons vs. nouns 5:30 am MOUZ vs. Liquid Aurora vs. Falcons 8:00 am YkBros vs. BB GG vs. nouns 10:30 am Talon vs. Liquid Aurora vs. GG 1:00 pm BB vs. Tundra TSpirit vs. L1GA

Playoffs

The playoffs will see eight teams battling in best-of-three double-elimination bracket games starting on Wednesday, Oct 23. The best-of-five grand final is on Saturday, Oct 26.

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: How to watch

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 will be streamed on Twitch and Youtube. For the group stage, there’ll be a secondary stream broadcasting the Group B games.

As always, you can hop into the co-streams of your favorite Dota 2 streamers.

