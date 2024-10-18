Image Credit: Bethesda
Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, brackets, and more

Last tournament before Crownfall Act IV? Here's the schedule, brackets, and more for Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Belgrade.
Manodeep Mukherjee
Published: Oct 18, 2024 09:11 am

BetBoom Dacha returns to Dota 2, this time in Belgrade, for a million-dollar LAN tournament, with the world’s 12 top Dota teams eyeing the prize.

This will mark Team Liquid’s return after their TI win a month back, albeit with their new Offlaner. The latest Dota 2 sensation, HEROIC, will not be present here after their dream run in PGL Wallachia Season 2. However, the competition looks stacked as the top four teams in The International 2024—Team Liquid, Gaimin Gladiators, Tundra Esports, and Team Falcons—would like to prove their mettle again.

Here are the teams attending Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024.

QualificationTeam
InvitedTeam Liquid
Gaimin Gladiators
Tundra Esports
Team Falcons
Team Spirit
BetBoom Team
Qualified (via Regional qualifiers)Aurora
MOUZ
L1GA TEAM
Yakult’s Brothers
Talon Esports
Noun Esports

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 Schedule

Group Stage

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 group stage schedule
Elimination beacons for the bottom two teams of each group. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The group stage of this tournament will see the teams split into two groups of six each. They’ll play five series of two games over three days (Oct 19 to 21). The top four teams of each group will advance to the playoffs, while the bottom two will face elimination.

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Saturday, Oct 19

TimeGroup AGroup B
3:00 amTundra vs. YkBrosAurora vs. nouns
5:30 amYkBros vs. LiquidAurora vs. L1GA
8:00 amTundra vs. TalonL1GA vs. GG
10:30 amBB vs. MOUZNouns vs. TSpirit
1:00 pmTalon vs. BBFalcons vs. TSpirit

Sunday, Oct 20

TimeGroup AGroup B
3:00 amYkBros vs. MOUZL1GA vs. nouns
5:30 amMOUZ vs. TundraFalcons vs. L1GA
8:00 amTalon vs. YkBrosAurora vs. TSpirit
10:30 amTundra vs. LiquidFalcons vs. GG
1:00 pmBB vs. LiquidGG vs TSpirit

Monday, Oct 21

TimeGroup AGroup B
3:00 amTalon vs. MOUZFalcons vs. nouns
5:30 amMOUZ vs. LiquidAurora vs. Falcons
8:00 amYkBros vs. BBGG vs. nouns
10:30 amTalon vs. LiquidAurora vs. GG
1:00 pmBB vs. TundraTSpirit vs. L1GA

Playoffs

The playoffs will see eight teams battling in best-of-three double-elimination bracket games starting on Wednesday, Oct 23. The best-of-five grand final is on Saturday, Oct 26.

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: How to watch

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 will be streamed on Twitch and Youtube. For the group stage, there’ll be a secondary stream broadcasting the Group B games.

As always, you can hop into the co-streams of your favorite Dota 2 streamers.

