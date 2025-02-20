Forgot password
Dota 2 Neutral Artifacts and Enchantments
Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Dota 2

All Neutral Artifacts and Enchantments in Dota 2

May RNG be on your side!
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|

Published: Feb 20, 2025 04:41 pm

Neutral items are a significant part of your Hero’s build in Dota 2. While RNG used to play a big part in getting your desired Neutral Item before, Patch 7.38 has mitigated much of the uncertainty. Now they are made up of two components—Artifacts and Enhancements. 

Artifact is the ability part of the Neutral item, which can be active, passive, or both. Enchantment, on the other hand, is the stat/attribute bonus part. Based on what your hero “truly needs” in a particular scenario, you can mix and match any Artifact with any Enchantment to craft your personalized Neutral Item.

Here is a breakdown of all the Neutral Artifacts and Enchantments currently in Dota 2.

Table of contents

All Neutral Artifacts in Dota 2

Note:

When crafting for each tier, you will have a choice of four Artifacts and four Enchantments and be able to choose one of each. Artifacts will provide three options from the current tier and the last option will be to keep the current Artifact (except in Tier One where you will get four random options).

Enchantments will provide four options from the current tier with no option to keep the current one. Provided a particular Enchantment is available across multiple tiers, you can potentially get the same Enchantment multiple tiers in a row.

Tier 1 (Minute 5 onwards)

ArtifactAbility
Dota 2 Trusty Shovel
Trusty Shovel		Active: Dig (60 seconds cooldown)
Channel for one second to find a Bounty Rune, Healing Salve, Enchanted Mango, or Kobold. Digging in a river always nets you a Water Rune.
Dota 2 Occult Bracelet
Occult Bracelet		Passive: Rites of Eloshar
Each time the wearer is attacked, they gain a stack of 0.4 mana regen, up to five stacks. Stacks last for five seconds.
Dota 2 Pig Pole
Pig Pole		Active: Pig, Out! (25 seconds cooldown)
Turns your hero into a critter for four seconds and gives 15 percent added Movement Speed.

Dota 2 Mana Draught
Mana Draught		Active: Bottoms Up (40 seconds cooldown)
Restores 60 base and two percent of the caster’s maximum mana over six second. The effect is lost if you are attacked by an enemy hero or Roshan. Hold Control to use on an allied hero.

Passive: Fill Up
Cooldown Speed of Mana Draught is increased by 30 percent while in water.
Dota 2 Pollywog Charm
Pollywog Charm		Active: Ribbit (45 seconds cooldown, 40 mana cost)
Increases health regen of a target ally by eight for 10 seconds. While standing in water, the blessed unity moves 10 percent faster.
Dota 2 Spark of Courage
Spark of Courage		Passive: Courage
Provides 10 damage when the hero is above 50 percent Health, and five armor when they are below that threshold.
Dota 2 Ripper's Lash
Ripper’s Lash		Active: Flay (30 seconds cooldown)
Embeds thorns into all enemies in a 200-unit radius. Affected units take an additional damage instance when attacked for 10 seconds.

12 Bonus Damage on Heroes
4 Bonus Damage on Creeps 
Dota 2 Orb of Destruction
Orb of Destruction		Passive: Impending Corruption
Attackes reduce the target’s armor by two, and movement speed by 10 percent if the wearer is melee, and five percent if the wearer is ranged. The debuff lasts for five seconds.

Tier 2 (Minute 15 onwards)

ArtifactAbility
Dota 2 Essence Ring
Essence Ring		Active: Life Essence (25 seconds cooldown)
Increases your current and max health by 240 for 15 seconds.
Dota 2 Iron Talon
Iron Talon		Active: Chop (20 seconds cooldown)
Targets a creep to remove 80 percent of its current HP. Can be used to cut trees.
Dota 2 Gossamer Cape
Gossamer Cape		Passive: Sixth Sense
Automatically dodge an attack from an enemy hero every six seconds.
Dota 2 Searing Signet
Searing Signet		Passive: Burn Through
Instances of magic damage from spells over 40 ignite enemies, causing them to take 75 magic damage over five seconds.
Dota 2 Brigand's Blade
Brigand’s Blade		Passive: Dark Mercy
Your attacks deal three more damage to enemies for each five percent HP they are missing.
Dota 2 Tumbler's Toy
Tumbler’s Toy		Active: Vault (15 seconds cooldown)
Propels your hero forward 300 units. The item gets disabled for three seconds if your hero receives damage from a player source.

Tier 3 (Minute 25 onwards)

ArtifactAbility
Dota 2 Serrated Shiv
Serrated Shiv		Passive: Gut ‘Em (One second cooldown)
Attacks have a 20 percent chance to have True Strike and deal 10 percent of the target’s current health as bonus physical damage. Deals a flat bonus of 200 damage against Roshan.
Dota 2 Nemesis Curse
Nemesis Curse		Passive: Glass Cannon
Hero takes eight percent more damage from all sources.

Passive: Glassify
Attacking a hero applies a debuff on them for five seconds, which increases their damage received by 12 percent.
Dota 2 Gale Guard
Gale Guard		Active: Cyclonic Shield (30 seconds cooldown)
Envelops the caster in an all damage barrier that absorbs 75 percent of incoming damage up to 400 max. Lasts for up to 10 seconds and gives you 50 percent Slow Resistance while the barrier is active.
Dota 2 Gunpowder Gauntlet
Gunpowder Gauntlet		Passive: Beat the Crowd (Six seconds cooldown)
Your next attack deals an additional 120 magic damage and splashes to units within 250 units for 50 percent of the original attack’s damage.
Dota 2 Whisper of the Dread
Whisper of the Dread		Passive: Tunnel Vision
The wearer has their daytime vision reduced by 15 percent but their Spell damage increased by 10 percent.
Dota 2 Ninja Gear
Ninja Gear		Active: Solitary Disguise (60 seconds cooldown)
Casts Smoke of Deceit on yourself only that lasts for up to 15 seconds.

Tier 4 (Minute 35 onwards)

ArtifactAbility
Dota 2 Ogre Seal Totem
Ogre Seal Totem		Active: Ogre Seal Flop (40 seconds cooldown, 25 mana cost)
Flop forward 400 units two times, dealing 250 damage and slowing enemies in a 275 radius by 100 percent for 1.5 seconds on each bounce. 
Dota 2 Crippling Crossbow
Crippling Crossbow		Active: Hobble (12 seconds cooldown, 75 mana cost)
Hits an enemy for 75 damage, then slows them by 80 percent and reduces healing effects by 40 percent for four seconds. The slow gradually fades over the duration of the spell.
Dota 2 Magnifying Monocle
Magnifying Monocle		Passive: Keen Eye
Increases cast range by 125 and attack range by 100. Taking over 25 damage from a player-controlled source or Roshan disables this effect for 3 seconds.
Dota 2 Ceremonial Robe
Ceremonial Robe		Passive: Ceremonial Aura
Lowers enemy Status Resistance and Magic Resistance by 10 percent in a 1200-unit radius around you.
Dota 2 Mind Breaker
Mind Breaker		Passive: Silence Strike (12 seconds cooldown)
The next attack silences the enemy for two seconds.
Dota 2 Pyrrhic Cloak
Pyrrhic Cloak		Active: Retribution (40 seconds cooldown)
For the next six seconds, 60 percent of the damage you take is reflected to the target unit as physical damage.

Tier 5 (Minute 60 onwards)

ArtifactAbility
Dota 2 Stygian Desolator
Stygian Desolator		Passive: Greater Corruption
Your attacks reduce the target’s armor by 13 for seven seconds.
Dota 2 Fallen Sky
Fallen Sky		Active: Fallen Sky (15 seconds cooldown)
Transform into a meteor that strikes down at the target area after one second in a 315 AoE, stunning enemies for 1.6 seconds and dealing impact damage. Continues to deal DoT to enemy units and buildings for six seconds.
Dota 2 Book of the Dead
Book of the Dead		Active: Greater Demonic Summoning (80 seconds cooldown)
Summon two demonic warriors and two demonic archers that last 75 seconds.
Dota 2 Minotaur Horn
Minotaur Horn		Active: Lesser Avatar (40 seconds cooldown)
Applies a Black King Bar effect on you for two seconds.
Dota 2 Spider Legs
Spider Legs		Active: Skitter (20 seconds cooldown)
Grants you 20 percent bonus Movement Speed, 50 percent improved Turn Rate, and free pathing for 10 seconds.
Dota 2 Magic Lamp
Magic Lamp		Passive: Rejuvenate (75 seconds cooldown)
When your health falls below 20 percent, you will receive a hard dispel and be healed for 1500 health.
Dota 2 Unrelenting Eye
Unrelenting Eye		Passive: Relentless
Increases slow resistance 100 percent. This bonus is reduced by 20 percent for every enemy within 300 units.
Dota 2 Pirate Hat
Pirate Hat		Passive: Plunder
Steals 150 gold from enemy heroes that die within 1200 units. If you are the killer, there is no range limit and an additional 150 gold is stolen.

Passive: Buried Treasure
Gold loss on death is reduced by 100 percent.

All Neutral Enchantments in Dota 2

Tier 1 (Minute 5 onwards)

EnchantmentStat/Attribute Bonus
Dota 2 Mystical
Mystical		+ 1/2/3/4 Mana Regen
+ 0/10/16/22 percent Magic Resistance
Dota 2 Brawny
Brawny		+ 125/175/225/275 Health
+ 0/4/8/12 Health Regeneration
Dota 2 Alert
Alert		+ 10/15/20/25 Attack Speed
+ 0/150/225/300 Bonus Night Vision
Dota 2 Tough
Tough		+ 5/8/11/14 Damage
+ 0/4/7/10 Armor
Dota 2 Quickened
Quickened		+ 15/20/25/30 Movement Speed
+ 0/100/160/220 Mana

Tier 2 (Minute 15 onwards)

EnchantmentStat/Attribute Bonus
Dota 2 Keen eyed
Keen-Eyed		+ 125/135 Cast Range
+ 1/1.5 Mana Regeneration
– 15 percent Max Mana
Dota 2 Vast
Vast		+ 60/90 Attack Range
Dota 2 Greedy
Greedy		+ 75/100 GPM Bonus
+ 200/250 Mana
– 30/60 Attack Damage
Dota 2 Vampiric
Vampiric		+ 12/16/20 percent Lifesteal
+ 8/12/16 percent Spell Lifesteal

Tier 4 (Minute 35 onwards)

EnchantmentStat/Attribute Bonus
Dota 2 Timeless
Timeless		+ 10/15 percent Debuff Duration
+ 10/20 percent Spell Amplification
Dota 2 Titanic
Titanic		+ 15/25 percent Base Attack Damage
+ 10/15 percent Status Resistance
Dota 2 Crude
Crude		+ 20/30 percent Slow Resistance
– 12/18 percent Base Attack Time
– 15 percent Intelligence

Tier 5 (Minute 60 onwards)

EnchantmentStat/Attribute Bonus
Dota 2 Feverish
Feverish		+ 15 percent Cooldown Reduction
+ 10 percent Mana Cost/Mana Loss increase
Dota 2 Fleetfooted
Fleetfooted		+ 115 Movement Speed
Dota 2 Audacious
Audacious		+ 100 Attack Speed
+ 80 Magic Attack Damage
+ 10 percent Incoming Damage
Dota 2 Evolved
Evolved		+ 40 Primary Attribute
Dota 2 Boundless
Boundless		+ 150 Attack Range
+ 350 Cast Range
Dota 2 Wise
Wise		+ 600 Experience per minute
