All Neutral Artifacts and Enchantments in Dota 2

Neutral items are a significant part of your Hero’s build in Dota 2. While RNG used to play a big part in getting your desired Neutral Item before, Patch 7.38 has mitigated much of the uncertainty. Now they are made up of two components—Artifacts and Enhancements.

Artifact is the ability part of the Neutral item, which can be active, passive, or both. Enchantment, on the other hand, is the stat/attribute bonus part. Based on what your hero “truly needs” in a particular scenario, you can mix and match any Artifact with any Enchantment to craft your personalized Neutral Item.

Here is a breakdown of all the Neutral Artifacts and Enchantments currently in Dota 2.

All Neutral Artifacts in Dota 2

Note: When crafting for each tier, you will have a choice of four Artifacts and four Enchantments and be able to choose one of each. Artifacts will provide three options from the current tier and the last option will be to keep the current Artifact (except in Tier One where you will get four random options).



Enchantments will provide four options from the current tier with no option to keep the current one. Provided a particular Enchantment is available across multiple tiers, you can potentially get the same Enchantment multiple tiers in a row.

Tier 1 (Minute 5 onwards)

Artifact Ability

Trusty Shovel Active: Dig (60 seconds cooldown)

Channel for one second to find a Bounty Rune, Healing Salve, Enchanted Mango, or Kobold. Digging in a river always nets you a Water Rune.

Occult Bracelet Passive: Rites of Eloshar

Each time the wearer is attacked, they gain a stack of 0.4 mana regen, up to five stacks. Stacks last for five seconds.

Pig Pole Active: Pig, Out! (25 seconds cooldown)

Turns your hero into a critter for four seconds and gives 15 percent added Movement Speed.



Mana Draught Active: Bottoms Up (40 seconds cooldown)

Restores 60 base and two percent of the caster’s maximum mana over six second. The effect is lost if you are attacked by an enemy hero or Roshan. Hold Control to use on an allied hero.



Passive: Fill Up

Cooldown Speed of Mana Draught is increased by 30 percent while in water.

Pollywog Charm Active: Ribbit (45 seconds cooldown, 40 mana cost)

Increases health regen of a target ally by eight for 10 seconds. While standing in water, the blessed unity moves 10 percent faster.

Spark of Courage Passive: Courage

Provides 10 damage when the hero is above 50 percent Health, and five armor when they are below that threshold.

Ripper’s Lash Active: Flay (30 seconds cooldown)

Embeds thorns into all enemies in a 200-unit radius. Affected units take an additional damage instance when attacked for 10 seconds.



12 Bonus Damage on Heroes

4 Bonus Damage on Creeps

Orb of Destruction Passive: Impending Corruption

Attackes reduce the target’s armor by two, and movement speed by 10 percent if the wearer is melee, and five percent if the wearer is ranged. The debuff lasts for five seconds.

Tier 2 (Minute 15 onwards)

Artifact Ability

Essence Ring Active: Life Essence (25 seconds cooldown)

Increases your current and max health by 240 for 15 seconds.

Iron Talon Active: Chop (20 seconds cooldown)

Targets a creep to remove 80 percent of its current HP. Can be used to cut trees.

Gossamer Cape Passive: Sixth Sense

Automatically dodge an attack from an enemy hero every six seconds.

Searing Signet Passive: Burn Through

Instances of magic damage from spells over 40 ignite enemies, causing them to take 75 magic damage over five seconds.

Brigand’s Blade Passive: Dark Mercy

Your attacks deal three more damage to enemies for each five percent HP they are missing.

Tumbler’s Toy Active: Vault (15 seconds cooldown)

Propels your hero forward 300 units. The item gets disabled for three seconds if your hero receives damage from a player source.

Tier 3 (Minute 25 onwards)

Artifact Ability

Serrated Shiv Passive: Gut ‘Em (One second cooldown)

Attacks have a 20 percent chance to have True Strike and deal 10 percent of the target’s current health as bonus physical damage. Deals a flat bonus of 200 damage against Roshan.

Nemesis Curse Passive: Glass Cannon

Hero takes eight percent more damage from all sources.



Passive: Glassify

Attacking a hero applies a debuff on them for five seconds, which increases their damage received by 12 percent.

Gale Guard Active: Cyclonic Shield (30 seconds cooldown)

Envelops the caster in an all damage barrier that absorbs 75 percent of incoming damage up to 400 max. Lasts for up to 10 seconds and gives you 50 percent Slow Resistance while the barrier is active.

Gunpowder Gauntlet Passive: Beat the Crowd (Six seconds cooldown)

Your next attack deals an additional 120 magic damage and splashes to units within 250 units for 50 percent of the original attack’s damage.

Whisper of the Dread Passive: Tunnel Vision

The wearer has their daytime vision reduced by 15 percent but their Spell damage increased by 10 percent.

Ninja Gear Active: Solitary Disguise (60 seconds cooldown)

Casts Smoke of Deceit on yourself only that lasts for up to 15 seconds.

Tier 4 (Minute 35 onwards)

Artifact Ability

Ogre Seal Totem Active: Ogre Seal Flop (40 seconds cooldown, 25 mana cost)

Flop forward 400 units two times, dealing 250 damage and slowing enemies in a 275 radius by 100 percent for 1.5 seconds on each bounce.

Crippling Crossbow Active: Hobble (12 seconds cooldown, 75 mana cost)

Hits an enemy for 75 damage, then slows them by 80 percent and reduces healing effects by 40 percent for four seconds. The slow gradually fades over the duration of the spell.

Magnifying Monocle Passive: Keen Eye

Increases cast range by 125 and attack range by 100. Taking over 25 damage from a player-controlled source or Roshan disables this effect for 3 seconds.

Ceremonial Robe Passive: Ceremonial Aura

Lowers enemy Status Resistance and Magic Resistance by 10 percent in a 1200-unit radius around you.

Mind Breaker Passive: Silence Strike (12 seconds cooldown)

The next attack silences the enemy for two seconds.

Pyrrhic Cloak Active: Retribution (40 seconds cooldown)

For the next six seconds, 60 percent of the damage you take is reflected to the target unit as physical damage.

Tier 5 (Minute 60 onwards)

Artifact Ability

Stygian Desolator Passive: Greater Corruption

Your attacks reduce the target’s armor by 13 for seven seconds.

Fallen Sky Active: Fallen Sky (15 seconds cooldown)

Transform into a meteor that strikes down at the target area after one second in a 315 AoE, stunning enemies for 1.6 seconds and dealing impact damage. Continues to deal DoT to enemy units and buildings for six seconds.

Book of the Dead Active: Greater Demonic Summoning (80 seconds cooldown)

Summon two demonic warriors and two demonic archers that last 75 seconds.

Minotaur Horn Active: Lesser Avatar (40 seconds cooldown)

Applies a Black King Bar effect on you for two seconds.

Spider Legs Active: Skitter (20 seconds cooldown)

Grants you 20 percent bonus Movement Speed, 50 percent improved Turn Rate, and free pathing for 10 seconds.

Magic Lamp Passive: Rejuvenate (75 seconds cooldown)

When your health falls below 20 percent, you will receive a hard dispel and be healed for 1500 health.

Unrelenting Eye Passive: Relentless

Increases slow resistance 100 percent. This bonus is reduced by 20 percent for every enemy within 300 units.

Pirate Hat Passive: Plunder

Steals 150 gold from enemy heroes that die within 1200 units. If you are the killer, there is no range limit and an additional 150 gold is stolen.



Passive: Buried Treasure

Gold loss on death is reduced by 100 percent.

All Neutral Enchantments in Dota 2

Tier 1 (Minute 5 onwards)

Enchantment Stat/Attribute Bonus

Mystical + 1/2/3/4 Mana Regen

+ 0/10/16/22 percent Magic Resistance

Brawny + 125/175/225/275 Health

+ 0/4/8/12 Health Regeneration

Alert + 10/15/20/25 Attack Speed

+ 0/150/225/300 Bonus Night Vision

Tough + 5/8/11/14 Damage

+ 0/4/7/10 Armor

Quickened + 15/20/25/30 Movement Speed

+ 0/100/160/220 Mana

Tier 2 (Minute 15 onwards)

Enchantment Stat/Attribute Bonus

Keen-Eyed + 125/135 Cast Range

+ 1/1.5 Mana Regeneration

– 15 percent Max Mana

Vast + 60/90 Attack Range

Greedy + 75/100 GPM Bonus

+ 200/250 Mana

– 30/60 Attack Damage

Vampiric + 12/16/20 percent Lifesteal

+ 8/12/16 percent Spell Lifesteal

Tier 4 (Minute 35 onwards)

Enchantment Stat/Attribute Bonus

Timeless + 10/15 percent Debuff Duration

+ 10/20 percent Spell Amplification

Titanic + 15/25 percent Base Attack Damage

+ 10/15 percent Status Resistance

Crude + 20/30 percent Slow Resistance

– 12/18 percent Base Attack Time

– 15 percent Intelligence

Tier 5 (Minute 60 onwards)

Enchantment Stat/Attribute Bonus

Feverish + 15 percent Cooldown Reduction

+ 10 percent Mana Cost/Mana Loss increase

Fleetfooted + 115 Movement Speed

Audacious + 100 Attack Speed

+ 80 Magic Attack Damage

+ 10 percent Incoming Damage

Evolved + 40 Primary Attribute

Boundless + 150 Attack Range

+ 350 Cast Range

Wise + 600 Experience per minute

