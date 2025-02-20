This Dota 2 carry is terrorizing pubs even more now after wave of buffs in latest patch

Dota 2‘s latest update, 7.38, completely changed the game’s landscape, quite literally. With a new map and systems, lots of things are different in Dota, including Dragon Knight, who was at the receiving end of a huge buff to his Facets, leading to his win rate skyrocketing.

Recommended Videos

At the time of writing, Dragon Knight is sitting at an almost 59-percent win rate overall, according to Dotabuff, and this counts in his stats prior to Patch 7.38. In the update, Dragon Knight’s abilities were buffed and revamped, particularly his baseline ultimate and the Fire Dragon Facet. Now, DK can do splash damage no matter the Facet he chooses and his passive, Wyrm’s Wrath, is amplified by an additional 50 percent, which amounts to 60 bonus magical damage per attack when the Fire Dragon Facet is chosen. Add to that his level 25 talent, which gives an additional 50 percent Wyrm’s Wrath damage, and you’ve got yourself a mean draconic machine.

With splash, this means DK can wreck multiple enemies at once and farm up quickly, coming out of the lane and jungle with a full set of items and terrorizing his enemies.

The splash damage king. Image via Valve

Dragon Knight was a high-Elo favorite even before Patch 7.38 changed the map and buffed him so significantly. Overall, though, DK saw about an eight-percent pick rate in pubs, which jumped to almost 23 percent in a single day following these changes. Dragon Knight also tends to win over 80 percent of matches where he crosses the level 25 mark, allowing him to take that massive Wyrm’s Wrath talent boost.

According to Dota 2 Pro Tracker, Dragon Knight players picking the Fire Dragon Facet have a 66 percent win rate and take the Facet in over 80 percent of matches, prioritizing it heavily over the other two on offer.

DK was a strong carry even pre-patch, albeit not too popular. Now, he dominates the game across all ranks, especially in the higher tiers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy