New Dota 2 map: All Patch 7.38 map changes, explained

Patch 7.38 for Dota 2 is officially out, surprise dropping on an early Wednesday morning and bringing a wave of changes (pun intended) to the game.

Recommended Videos

One of the biggest components of this patch, titled Wandering Waters, was the entirely new map, with existing elements rearranged, changed, or given a new look. Ice Frog and Valve gave it an extensive facelift, so here’s all you need to know about Dota 2‘s new map.

All map changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.38

The river now flows in and around the edges and jungles of the map

The safe lane sides of the map are completely submerged in water with waterfalls and new neutrals spread about. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A major level-design shift in Dota 2‘s new map has to do with how the river works. Valve decided that having the river flow between the side lanes wasn’t good enough, and made it run through the safe line sides of the map and pierce into the safe lane jungles on both sides. This also led to a bunch of new high ground positions, such as the safe lane Tier Two towers, which can now be defended as if they were Tier Three. The new river also speeds the player up while they traverse through it, and there are numerous mechanics tied to these new bodies of water that we’ll touch on in the following sections.

There are a bunch of new neutral camps

The new water neutrals look so cute you’ll feel bad for killing them and stealing heir Madstones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this aquatic theme, Valve introduced a series of new neutral camps that spawn within the river, most of which are modeled after amphibious animals such as lizards, frogs, and the like. Pollywog, Boglet, Marshmage Apprentice, Croaker, Marshmage, Ancient Croaker, and Ancient Marshmage are the new neutral creeps added to the game, which, alongside all the other neutrals, grant Madstone, a new crafting currency used in the acquisition of the new and improved Neutral Items. Ancient Prowler Acolyte and the Ancient Prowler Shaman have also been added, though they can spawn in any Ancient camp regardless of its being in the water or not.

Roshan has found a new home(s)

Roshan feels quite comfy within his new homes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the Gates have been moved to the corners of the map, Roshan’s old pits have been displaced. In search of a new abode, Roshan settled in his old position(s) between mid and the side lanes, switching between them on foot by passing through the river and mid, rather than utilizing the gates. Like before, Roshan starts the game on the Radiant side (bottom) and switches between the two every five minutes. His displacement has also led to the Tormentor’s moving, too, and the two are now located where the Gates used to be in previous patches, near the corners of the map.

Wisdom Runes and Lotus Pools got new looks and functions

Runes of Wisdom have been replaced by Shrines of Wisdom that appear as crumbled ruins when inactive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lotus Pools have been given a facelift, now looking like some temple fountains rather than just a pool with lotuses in it. Instead of right clicking on the pool to collect a lotus, players now have to stand in the middle of the thing as if they were capturing a point. If an opposing player enters the pool’s area, the chanenling is stopped, turning the lotus pool into a proper point of contention that players can fight over.

In the same manner, Wisdom Runes have been transposed into Wisdom Shrines. Instead of clicking on a rune to obtain it like you did with any other pre-7.38, you now have to stand amid the reconstructed ruins of a Wisdom Shrine and channel the rune to pick it up. No one’s quite sure what the gameplay intentions are with these changes, but it’s nice to see some standard mechanics turned into something more exciting. Wisdom Shrines have also moved a tad above the Wisdom Runes’ previous locations, occupying the spot where the Ancient camps used to be.

On the topic of Runes, safe lane Bounty Runes have also been pulled back, now situated much deeper within each faction’s jungle in the new river that pierces into it.

You can check out our breakdown of Patch 7.38’s hero changes here, while Valve’s official Patch 7.38 website contains all the information regarding the update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy