Dota 2 Patch 7.38 lets Techies solo Roshan by forcing him to play Minesweeper

Huge, game-redefining patches are the norm in Dota 2, but even so, there’s always some fun to be had whenever they come out. In Patch 7.38, which changed the entire map and most heroes in the game, Techies can now solo Roshan by letting him voluntarily walk through a minefield.

This latest update, released on Feb. 19, once again influenced the layout of the Dota 2 map. By expanding the river, Roshan’s old pit was washed out and flooded, so Ice Frog decided to put him back in his old spots—between mid and the side lanes. Instead of teleporting through the gate, Roshan now simply walks from one pit to the other, crossing the mid lane every five minutes. However, he likely doesn’t expect Techies to come out of nowhere with dozens of mines planted to take him down while he’s on a stroll, which is exactly what this sly hero can do as of this Dota 2 patch.

As shown in a clip above, Techies can absolutely riddle both sides of the mid lane, including the lane itself, with mines that will explode and take Roshan down before he can reach the other pit. Each mine he steps on amplifies the damage he takes from the next one, allowing the bomber duo to pick up an easy Aegis of the Immortal each time Roshan respawns (which is also conveniently shown to players as of this update).

Players responding to the thread have already made predictions at what Ice Frog will do to combat tactics like these, such as giving Roshan additional magic and physical resistance per debuff while he’s switching sides. He already has protections put in place precisely to prevent situations like this happening, but it seems some fine-tuning is in order to allow Roshan to move home without getting blown up.

Dota 2 Patch 7.38 didn’t only open up the scenario above, as it fundamentally changed many of the game’s items, systems, heroes, and the map, making this one of the biggest updates for Valve’s flagship MOBA in recent memory.

