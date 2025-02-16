Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25: Schedule, brackets, and more

The first 16-team Dota 2 tournament of 2025 is underway. DreamLeague Season 25 is the third chapter in the ongoing ESL Pro Circuit, after DreamLeague Season 24 and ESL One Bangkok last year. Like the previous events, Season 25 has a $1 million prize pool and EPT Points at stake for the Esports World Cup later this year.
Sadly enough for Dota 2 fans, it’s more of Patch 7.37e in action, at least in the early days of the tournament. Although we’ve seen the meta evolving even without Valve’s direct intervention, we won’t be surprised if Patch 7.38 is dropped midway through DreamLeague Season 25.
Table of contents
Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25 teams
Here are all the teams competing in Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25.
- PARIVISION (EPT Leaderboard)
- BetBoom Team (EPT Leaderboard)
- Team Falcons (EPT Leaderboard)
- Team Liquid (EPT Leaderboard)
- AVULUS (Qualifiers – Western Europe)
- Tundra Esports (Qualifiers – Western Europe)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Qualifiers – Western Europe)
- Team Spirit (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)
- 9Pandas (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)
- Chimera Esports (Qualifiers – MESWA)
- Yakult Brothers (Qualifiers – China)
- Xtreme Gaming (Qualifiers – China)
- Moodeng Warriors (Qualifiers – Southeast Asia)
- BOOM Esports (Qualifiers – Southeast Asia)
- Shopify Rebellion (Qualifiers – North America)
- HEROIC (Qualifiers – South America)
Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25 schedule and format
DreamLeague Season 25 starts off with 16 teams split evenly between two round-robin groups in its Group Stage One (Feb 16-19). The top four teams from each group advance to Group Stage Two (Feb 21-27), out of which the top four teams progress to the double-elimination Playoffs (March 1-2).
Group Stage One
All times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
Feb 16
Group A
11 am
Falcons 0-2 Tundra
XG 0-2 BB
Moodeng 0-2 SR
HEROIC 2-0 9P
4:00 pm
Falcons 0-1 BB
XG 0-1 SR
Tundra 0-0 9P
HEROIC 0-0 Moodeng
Group B
1:30 pm
PARI 1-1 Liquid
GG 2-0 BOOM
TSpirit 2-0 CHMR
AVULUS 0-2 YkBros
6:30 pm
GG vs. Liquid
PARI vs. TSpirit
AVULUS vs. CHMR
YkBros vs. BOOM
Feb 17
Group A
11 am
HEROIC vs. Tundra
Falcons vs. XG
Moodeng vs. BB
SR vs. 9P
4 pm
SR vs. Tundra
Falcons vs. HEROIC
Moodeng vs. XG
9P vs. BB
Group B
1:30 pm
PARI vs. GG
AVULUS vs. TSpirit
YkBros vs. Liquid
BOOM vs. CHMR
6:30 pm
PARI vs. AVULUS
BOOM vs. TSpirit
YkBros vs. GG
CHMR vs. Liquid
Feb 18
Group A
11 am
BB vs. Tundra
Falcons vs. Moodeng
SR vs. HEROIC
9P vs. XG
4 pm
BB vs. HEROIC
Tundra vs. XG
Falcons vs. SR
9P vs. Moodeng
Group B
1:30 pm
Liquid vs. TSpirit
CHMR vs. GG
PARI vs. YkBros
BOOM vs. AVULUS
6:30 pm
TSpirit vs. GG
Liquid vs. AVULUS
CHMR vs. YkBros
PARI vs. BOOM
Feb 19
Group A
4 pm
BB vs. SR
Tundra vs. Moodeng
XG vs. HEROIC
Falcons vs. 9P
Group B
6:30 pm
GG vs. AVULUS
PARI vs. CHMR
Liquid vs. BOOM
TSpirit vs. YkBros
Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25: Where to watch
There are four concurrent games across the group stages of DreamLeague Season 25. You can watch them on four different Twitch streams (ESL_Dota2, ESL_Dota2Ember, ESL_Dota2Storm, and ESL_Dota2Earth) and on the ESL Dota 2 YouTube channel.
Published: Feb 16, 2025 03:26 pm