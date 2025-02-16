Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25: Schedule, brackets, and more

The first 16-team Dota 2 tournament of 2025 is underway. DreamLeague Season 25 is the third chapter in the ongoing ESL Pro Circuit, after DreamLeague Season 24 and ESL One Bangkok last year. Like the previous events, Season 25 has a $1 million prize pool and EPT Points at stake for the Esports World Cup later this year.

Sadly enough for Dota 2 fans, it’s more of Patch 7.37e in action, at least in the early days of the tournament. Although we’ve seen the meta evolving even without Valve’s direct intervention, we won’t be surprised if Patch 7.38 is dropped midway through DreamLeague Season 25.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25 teams

Season 25 is as stacked as ever. Image via ESL

Here are all the teams competing in Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25.

PARIVISION (EPT Leaderboard)

BetBoom Team (EPT Leaderboard)

Team Falcons (EPT Leaderboard)

Team Liquid (EPT Leaderboard)

AVULUS (Qualifiers – Western Europe)

Tundra Esports (Qualifiers – Western Europe)

Gaimin Gladiators (Qualifiers – Western Europe)

Team Spirit (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)

9Pandas (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)

Chimera Esports (Qualifiers – MESWA)

Yakult Brothers (Qualifiers – China)

Xtreme Gaming (Qualifiers – China)

Moodeng Warriors (Qualifiers – Southeast Asia)

BOOM Esports (Qualifiers – Southeast Asia)

Shopify Rebellion (Qualifiers – North America)

HEROIC (Qualifiers – South America)

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25 schedule and format

Half of them will be eliminated by Feb 19. Image via ESL

DreamLeague Season 25 starts off with 16 teams split evenly between two round-robin groups in its Group Stage One (Feb 16-19). The top four teams from each group advance to Group Stage Two (Feb 21-27), out of which the top four teams progress to the double-elimination Playoffs (March 1-2).

Group Stage One

All times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

Feb 16

Group A

11 am

Falcons 0-2 Tundra

XG 0-2 BB

Moodeng 0-2 SR

HEROIC 2-0 9P

4:00 pm

Falcons 0-1 BB

XG 0-1 SR

Tundra 0-0 9P

HEROIC 0-0 Moodeng

Group B

1:30 pm

PARI 1-1 Liquid

GG 2-0 BOOM

TSpirit 2-0 CHMR

AVULUS 0-2 YkBros

6:30 pm

GG vs. Liquid

PARI vs. TSpirit

AVULUS vs. CHMR

YkBros vs. BOOM

Feb 17

Group A

11 am

HEROIC vs. Tundra

Falcons vs. XG

Moodeng vs. BB

SR vs. 9P

4 pm

SR vs. Tundra

Falcons vs. HEROIC

Moodeng vs. XG

9P vs. BB

Group B

1:30 pm

PARI vs. GG

AVULUS vs. TSpirit

YkBros vs. Liquid

BOOM vs. CHMR

6:30 pm

PARI vs. AVULUS

BOOM vs. TSpirit

YkBros vs. GG

CHMR vs. Liquid

Feb 18

Group A

11 am

BB vs. Tundra

Falcons vs. Moodeng

SR vs. HEROIC

9P vs. XG

4 pm

BB vs. HEROIC

Tundra vs. XG

Falcons vs. SR

9P vs. Moodeng

Group B

1:30 pm

Liquid vs. TSpirit

CHMR vs. GG

PARI vs. YkBros

BOOM vs. AVULUS

6:30 pm

TSpirit vs. GG

Liquid vs. AVULUS

CHMR vs. YkBros

PARI vs. BOOM

Feb 19

Group A

4 pm

BB vs. SR

Tundra vs. Moodeng

XG vs. HEROIC

Falcons vs. 9P

Group B

6:30 pm

GG vs. AVULUS

PARI vs. CHMR

Liquid vs. BOOM

TSpirit vs. YkBros

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 25: Where to watch

There are four concurrent games across the group stages of DreamLeague Season 25. You can watch them on four different Twitch streams (ESL_Dota2, ESL_Dota2Ember, ESL_Dota2Storm, and ESL_Dota2Earth) and on the ESL Dota 2 YouTube channel.

