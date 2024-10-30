Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24: Schedule, brackets, and more

The Dota 2 esports calendar keeps on giving.
Right after BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024, it’s DreamLeague Season 24’s turn to pit the best Dota 2 teams against each other. And with ESL Pro Tour Ranking at stake (which qualifies teams directly into next year’s Riyadh Masters), we can expect to witness some amazing competition. Besides, this online tournament has a prize pool of $1 million. That’s no joke, either.
All eyes will be on HEROI, who will be back after their dream run in PGL Wallachia Season 2. It’ll be interesting to see how they’ll fare against teams like Falcons and Tundra. Fan-favorite Nigma Galaxy, too, will be getting screentime in a premier tournament after a long while.
Here are all the teams competing in Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24.
- Team Liquid (Invite)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Invite)
- Team Falcons (Invite)
- Xtreme Gaming (Invite)
- BetBoom Team (Invite)
- Tundra Esports (Invite)
- AVULUS (Qualifiers – Western Europe)
- Palianytsia (Qualifiers – Western Europe)
- PARIVISION (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)
- Team Spirit (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)
- Nigma Galaxy (Qualifiers – MESWA)
- Azure Ray (Qualifiers – China)
- Talon Esports (Qualifiers – Southeast Asia)
- Nouns Esports (Qualifiers – North America)
- HEROIC (Qualifiers – South America)
- Team Waska (Qualifiers – South America)
Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24 Schedule
DreamLeague Season 24 has two long group stages leading into a shorter playoff than usual. Group Stage 1 pits 16 teams in two groups of eight, where the top four teams from each group advance to Group Stage 2. Group Stage 2, commencing from Nov. 1, carries on the round-robin format where the top four teams make it to the playoffs (top two teams into the upper bracket, and third and fourth place holders into the lower bracket).
Group Stage 1
All times are in Central Time (CT).
Sunday, Oct. 27
Group A
- Liquid 2-0 Gaimin Gladiators
- Nigma Galaxy 1-1 BetBoom Team
- Xtreme Gaming 1-1 Nouns Esports
- AVULUS 0-2 PARIVISION
Group B
- Team Falcons 1-1 Tundra Esports
- HEROIC 1-1 Azure Ray
- Team Spirit 1-1 Team Waska
- Palianytsia 0-2 Talon Esports
Monday, Oct. 28
Group A
- Nigma Galaxy 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators
- AVULUS 1-1 Team Liquid
- Xtreme Gaming 2-0 BetBoom Team
- Nouns Esports 0-2 PARIVISION
- Team Liquid 0-2 BetBoom Team
- Xtreme Gaming 1-1 Nigma Galaxy
- Gaimin Gladiators 1-1 PARIVISION
- AVULUS 1-1 Nouns Esports
Group B
- Team Falcons 2-0 Team Spirit
- HEROIC 0-2 Tundra Esports
- Talon Esports 2-0 Azure Ray
- Palianytsia 0-2 Team Waska
- Team Falcons 2-0 HEROIC
- Palianytsia 0-2 Team Spirit
- Talon Esports 0-2 Tundra Esports
- Azure Ray 1-1 Team Waska
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Group A
- BetBoom Team 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators
- Xtreme Gaming 1-1 PARIVISION
- Nouns Esports 0-2 Team Liquid
- Nigma Galaxy 1-1 AVULUS
- Team Liquid 2-0 Nigma Galaxy
- Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Nouns Esports
- PARIVISION 1-1 BetBoom Team
- Xtreme Gaming 1-1 AVULUS
Group B
- Tundra Esports 1-1 Team Spirit
- Team Falcons 2-0 Talon Esports
- Azure Ray 2-0 Palianytsia
- Team Waska 2-0 HEROIC
- Team Falcons 2-0 Palianytsia
- Talon Esports 1-1 HEROIC
- Azure Ray 0-2 Team Spirit
- Team Waska 1-1 Tundra Esports
Wednesday, Oct. 30 (Dota 2 matches today at DreamLeague Season 24)
Group A
6am:
- Xtreme Gaming vs. Team Liquid
- PARIVISION vs. Nigma Galaxy
- BetBoom Team vs. Nouns Esports
- Gaimin Gladiators vs. AVULUS
11am:
- Xtreme Gaming vs. Gaimin Gladiators
- PARIVISION vs. Team Liquid
- Nouns Esports vs. Nigma Galaxy
- BetBoom Team vs. AVULUS
Group B
8:30am:
- Team Spirit vs. HEROIC
- Team Falcons vs. Azure Ray
- Tundra Esports vs. Palianytsia
- Team Waska vs. Talon Esports
1:30pm:
- Tundra Esports vs. Azure Ray
- Team Falcons vs. Team Waska
- Team Spirit vs. Talon Esports
- HEROIC vs. Palianytsia
Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24: How to watch
During Group Stage 1, four series will run side-by-side across four livestreams. You can access them as usual on Twitch and YouTube.
Twitch
YouTube
For the latter portions of the tournament (Group Stage 2 and Playoffs), only one series will be running at a time. That means you can just use the first stream in the Twitch section.
For other languages and platforms, check out the tournament’s Liquipedia page to learn more.
Published: Oct 30, 2024 05:04 am