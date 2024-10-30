Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24: Schedule, brackets, and more

The Dota 2 esports calendar keeps on giving.

Right after BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024, it’s DreamLeague Season 24’s turn to pit the best Dota 2 teams against each other. And with ESL Pro Tour Ranking at stake (which qualifies teams directly into next year’s Riyadh Masters), we can expect to witness some amazing competition. Besides, this online tournament has a prize pool of $1 million. That’s no joke, either.

All eyes will be on HEROI, who will be back after their dream run in PGL Wallachia Season 2. It’ll be interesting to see how they’ll fare against teams like Falcons and Tundra. Fan-favorite Nigma Galaxy, too, will be getting screentime in a premier tournament after a long while.

Here are all the teams competing in Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24.

Team Liquid (Invite)

Gaimin Gladiators (Invite)

Team Falcons (Invite)

Xtreme Gaming (Invite)

BetBoom Team (Invite)

Tundra Esports (Invite)

AVULUS (Qualifiers – Western Europe)

Palianytsia (Qualifiers – Western Europe)

PARIVISION (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)

Team Spirit (Qualifiers – Eastern Europe)

Nigma Galaxy (Qualifiers – MESWA)

Azure Ray (Qualifiers – China)

Talon Esports (Qualifiers – Southeast Asia)

Nouns Esports (Qualifiers – North America)

HEROIC (Qualifiers – South America)

Team Waska (Qualifiers – South America)

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24 Schedule

Fortniteman’s team was the first one to exit. Screenshot via Liquipedia

DreamLeague Season 24 has two long group stages leading into a shorter playoff than usual. Group Stage 1 pits 16 teams in two groups of eight, where the top four teams from each group advance to Group Stage 2. Group Stage 2, commencing from Nov. 1, carries on the round-robin format where the top four teams make it to the playoffs (top two teams into the upper bracket, and third and fourth place holders into the lower bracket).

Group Stage 1

All times are in Central Time (CT).

Sunday, Oct. 27

Group A

Liquid 2-0 Gaimin Gladiators

Nigma Galaxy 1-1 BetBoom Team

Xtreme Gaming 1-1 Nouns Esports

AVULUS 0-2 PARIVISION

Group B

Team Falcons 1-1 Tundra Esports

HEROIC 1-1 Azure Ray

Team Spirit 1-1 Team Waska

Palianytsia 0-2 Talon Esports

Monday, Oct. 28

Group A

Nigma Galaxy 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators

AVULUS 1-1 Team Liquid

Xtreme Gaming 2-0 BetBoom Team

Nouns Esports 0-2 PARIVISION

Team Liquid 0-2 BetBoom Team

Xtreme Gaming 1-1 Nigma Galaxy

Gaimin Gladiators 1-1 PARIVISION

AVULUS 1-1 Nouns Esports

Group B

Team Falcons 2-0 Team Spirit

HEROIC 0-2 Tundra Esports

Talon Esports 2-0 Azure Ray

Palianytsia 0-2 Team Waska

Team Falcons 2-0 HEROIC

Palianytsia 0-2 Team Spirit

Talon Esports 0-2 Tundra Esports

Azure Ray 1-1 Team Waska

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Group A

BetBoom Team 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators

Xtreme Gaming 1-1 PARIVISION

Nouns Esports 0-2 Team Liquid

Nigma Galaxy 1-1 AVULUS

Team Liquid 2-0 Nigma Galaxy

Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Nouns Esports

PARIVISION 1-1 BetBoom Team

Xtreme Gaming 1-1 AVULUS

Group B

Tundra Esports 1-1 Team Spirit

Team Falcons 2-0 Talon Esports

Azure Ray 2-0 Palianytsia

Team Waska 2-0 HEROIC

Team Falcons 2-0 Palianytsia

Talon Esports 1-1 HEROIC

Azure Ray 0-2 Team Spirit

Team Waska 1-1 Tundra Esports

Wednesday, Oct. 30 (Dota 2 matches today at DreamLeague Season 24)

Group A

6am:

Xtreme Gaming vs. Team Liquid

PARIVISION vs. Nigma Galaxy

BetBoom Team vs. Nouns Esports

Gaimin Gladiators vs. AVULUS

11am:

Xtreme Gaming vs. Gaimin Gladiators

PARIVISION vs. Team Liquid

Nouns Esports vs. Nigma Galaxy

BetBoom Team vs. AVULUS

Group B

8:30am:

Team Spirit vs. HEROIC

Team Falcons vs. Azure Ray

Tundra Esports vs. Palianytsia

Team Waska vs. Talon Esports

1:30pm:

Tundra Esports vs. Azure Ray

Team Falcons vs. Team Waska

Team Spirit vs. Talon Esports

HEROIC vs. Palianytsia

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 24: How to watch

During Group Stage 1, four series will run side-by-side across four livestreams. You can access them as usual on Twitch and YouTube.

Twitch

YouTube

For the latter portions of the tournament (Group Stage 2 and Playoffs), only one series will be running at a time. That means you can just use the first stream in the Twitch section.

For other languages and platforms, check out the tournament’s Liquipedia page to learn more.

