Dota 2 The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifier live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

The battle for the Aegis of Champions is slowly approaching from the horizon, which means it is time to finalize the roster for The International 2022.

In an expansion made to this year’s format, Valve is bringing an additional two teams to Dota 2’s biggest event through use of a Last Chance Qualifier tournament—upping the total number of participants to 20 teams.

From the six main regions, 12 teams have gathered in Singapore with hopes to make one last stand and run the gauntlet from Oct. 8 to 12 to claim one of the last two TI11 tickets. This includes Puppey and Team Secret fighting to keep the longest TI attendance record intact, Ana and Topson leading a restructured T1, and Xtreme Gaming looking to make up for mistakes made under a different name.

After a round robin group stage and full playoff bracket, only two teams will remain standing and get to continue on to the biggest competitive stage in Dota 2. Here is everything you need to know in order to keep up with the entire event.

Dota 2 The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifier: Full details, standings, and schedule

Format and Teams

Unlike the regional qualifiers that teams had to battle through to reach this point, the TI11 LCQ is going to run through a full group stage and playoff bracket before sending two teams on to TI-proper.

The group stage will run on Oct. 8 and 9, with two groups of six teams playing in a best-of-two round robin against every other team in their groups. Groups have been divided so only one team from each region is present in each group.

The top four teams from each group will be placed into the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the bottom two will slot into the lower bracket. This means that no teams will be eliminated during the group stage, giving everyone a chance to bounce back in the playoffs.

The playoffs will run from Oct. 10 to 12 and feature the standard best-of-three, double-elimination bracket. However, instead of having a grand finals, the team that makes it all the way out of the upper bracket finals will instantly qualify for TI11, with the same applying to the winner of the lower bracket finals after that.

Here is a full list of the teams competing in the LCQ, split up into their groups.

Region Group A Group B Western Europe Team Secret Team Liquid Eastern Europe Natus Vincere Virtus.pro China Vici Gaming Xtreme Gaming Southeast Asia Polaris Esports T1 North America nouns Wildcard Gaming South America Tempest Infamous

Group Stage scores and standings

Group A Record (W/D/L) Seed Team Secret 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket Natus Vincere 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket Vici Gaming 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket Polaris Esports 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket nouns 0-0-0 Playoff Lower Bracket Tempest 0-0-0 Playoff Lower Bracket

Group B Record (W/D/L) Seed Team Liquid 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket Virtus.pro 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket Xtreme Gaming 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket T1 0-0-0 Playoff Upper Bracket Wildcard Gaming 0-0-0 Playoff Lower Bracket Infamous 0-0-0 Playoff Lower Bracket

Group Stage schedule and where to watch

The group stage will run from Oct. 8 to 9, with matches being streamed across multiple broadcasts each day. Playoffs will pick up on some of these same channels on Oct. 10.

The schedule, provided by Liquipedia, notes which stream you can view the English broadcast for a match on and the order in which they will be played each day on those channels. You can find a full list of those Twitch channels and you can watch all of them live on PGL’s YouTube channel too.