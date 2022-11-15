Polaris Esports releases its entire Dota 2 roster

Whenever The International concludes, it marks the end of some teams and the beginning of new ones. In addition to roster shuffles, organizations also decide whether they will remain in the Dota 2 ecosystem—and the answer to this question looks to be a no for Polaris Esports, at least for the moment.

Polaris Esports has decided to part ways with its Dota 2 lineup that featured John “Natsumi-” Vargas, Mc “Lelouch-” Villanueva, Nikko “Force” Bilocura, Marvin “Xavius” Rushton, and Nico “eyyou” Barcelon, the organization announced today. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the team and players’ mutual separation,” Polaris Esports said on Twitter. “We wish our brothers all the best, even if it’s apart from us.”

Despite securing an upper bracket spot in the TI11 Last Chance Qualifiers, Polaris Esports found itself out of the competition after an upset against Wildcard Gaming in the first round.

Salamat, mga igsuon! ✨💙



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the team and players' mutual separation. We wish our brothers all the best, even if it's apart from us! 🤜🤛



Read more here:https://t.co/aiAbtj1Idu#AboveAllOdds #Dota2 #Shuffle #Season pic.twitter.com/BwVmD4OSIY — Polaris Esports (@PolarisEsprtsPH) November 15, 2022

The squad’s quick exit out of TI11 didn’t seem to crack a dent in their armor, however, since former Polaris players went on to win the Asia Pacific Predator League 2022, taking home $75,000 as a team. The tournament featured staple names from the SEA region like TNC Predator and Execration, and Polaris’ almost flawless performance showcased their strong post-TI mentality.

Given that the former-Polaris squad just won a tournament together two days prior to this news, the squad might decide to stick together. This means that they can either look for a new organization that’s looking to pick up a Dota 2 team or start the new DPC season without an organization.

In the world of Dota 2 esports, most organizations prefer sponsoring teams close to major tournaments. This allows them to guarantee the exposure of their brand, and most contracts generally expire after The International each year. While it may look unhealthy for the scene, this practice has been a common occurrence in the Dota 2 world since its early days.