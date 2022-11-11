In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven

After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.

Today we say goodbye to our carry @ravendoto. His contract with Fnatic ended after TI11 and we mutually agreed to part ways, allowing him to explore his options.



Thank you and we wish you all the best, One True Carry. 🖤 🧡 pic.twitter.com/GHR3odR711 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) November 11, 2022

There seem to be no strained relations between the team and Raven, with Fnatic even wishing him all the best in his future endeavors. Raven was part of Fnatic for the last two years, representing the team as the position one player all throughout The International 10 and The International 11. While Fnatic’s performance at TI10 was cut short by the eventual winners, Team Spirit, their run in TI11 was a little short of stellar, being knocked out 0-1 by Gaimin Gladiators.

Raven has been a renowned carry player in every team he has been a part of. With his rise to prominence as a part of TNC Pro Team, leading them to a great showing in both TI6 and TI7, Raven has given us several carry-of-the-year-worthy performances. Who can forget his dominant 33-kill Spectre at the Kiev Major 2017 when TNC faced off against Thunderbirds in the group stages?

Whether it was with TNC, GeekFam, or Fnatic, Raven has always stood out as one of the best carries in the world. Where he decides to go from here is his prerogative, because we can imagine several top-tier teams offering him a spot as their carry player in this upcoming DPC season.