NA saviors: Arkosh Gaming shocks the Dota world with surprising 2023 DPC lineup

As the post-TI11 roster shuffle commenced, the North American Dota 2 scene was on the brink of extinction. With long-time sponsors relocating alongside heroes of the scene, NA turned into a post-apocalyptic Dota 2 world.

A savior emerged from the shadows in the form of Arkosh Gaming today. Arkosh dazzled the scene with a beam of hope featuring a stacked roster of Steve “Xcalibur” Ye, Max “qojqva” Bröcker, Jaron “monkeys-forever” Clinton, Zakari “Zfreek” Freedman, and Kim “Febby” Yong-min.

The trailer highlighting NA Dota 2 perish in recent years showcased Arkosh’s latest roster in a badass fashion as steampunk heroes. While Arkosh’s commitment to the scene is admirable, their transition from being a meme to NA’s last stand has been the perfect pseudo-storyline in Dota 2’s recent years.

What started as a masked team featuring Brian “BSJ” Canavan and Andrew “Jenkins” Jenkins turned into a fully-fledged organization that’s now on the hunt to bring glory to NA’s name.

Considering the latest developments surrounding the region, fans were getting ready to write NA off for the season, but this roster move introduces some exciting names to the roster. EU veterans xcalibur and qojqva are two of the instantly recognizable names in the team, as they have been around forever.

While xcalibur was introduced to the scene as a wunderkind in 2014 by n0tail, he has yet to find that one opportunity that allowed him to shine the brightest. Qojqva, on the other hand, has been counting to days to return to the competition after closing the Team Liquid chapter of his life.

The powerful names from EU will be joined by NA’s finest, monkeys-forever, and ZFreek, as a lovable South Korean joins them in battle, Febby. The latest form of Arkosh currently has a guaranteed spot in the second division of NA DPC, but it wouldn’t be unlikely for them to consider acquiring a division one spot considering the power level of the roster.