Sudden shift: SabeRLight gets last-second boot for rising pubstar in huge TSM Dota shuffle

As if North American Dota 2 couldn’t get even more confusing, TSM and star offlaner SabeRLight have parted ways today as the organization continues to overhaul its lineup following a poor end to the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit.

Initially, it looked like SabeRLight would stick around after DuBu left the team and MoonMeander stepped away from the active roster—replacing his captain role with the mantle of head coach. But now, only two players remain from the original Team Undying as the beloved Czech personality is replaced by an almost completely unknown name.

It was an unbelievable journey with everyone!



I have so much love and respect for all the players I was lucky enough to play with, and for the TSM org as well. They would always get me chicken (omega pog).



Incredible team and incredible org.

I wish them the BEST of luck! ❤️ https://t.co/h7ZIrPkHI7 — TSM FTX SabeRLighT- (@jonas_volek) December 9, 2022

In his stead, TSM has signed Ilyas “kasane” Gainullin. If you don’t recognize that name, you aren’t alone because he is a 19-year-old Russian pubstar who has only played in the competitive scene since January 2021.

He is best known by his former tag celebrity and his 2021 stint with Virtus Pro’s VP.Prodigy developmental roster. Kasane does have some experience with the Rune Eaters back when it was still V-Gaming, but most of his time was spent bouncing around other lineups as a stand-in.

You don't know his name, but you will learn to fear it.



From ranked god to pro player. Please welcome our newest addition to the DOTA 2 roster, Kasane! pic.twitter.com/PftP4ELiSL — TSM Report (@tsmreport) December 9, 2022

Now, the young ranked standout will transition into a prominent role in one of North America’s biggest orgs and with big shoes to fill in terms of the personality and play of SabeRLight. Alongside the new additions of Ari and Whitemon, there might be a lengthy adjustment period for this new TSM squad. The team includes Timado, Bryle, Kasane, Ari, Whitemon, and MoonMeander (coach).

As for SabeRLight, his time in NA isn’t ending just yet. He is joining up with Arteezy, Fly, and the ex-Evil Geniuses lineup over on Alameda 2018 for the 2023 DPC after what seems like a very quick turnaround decision. That roster is also being signed by Shopify Rebellion as the org enters Dota for the first time.