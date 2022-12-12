TNC Predator pulls out of Dota 2 after failing to sign a competitive roster for 2023 DPC season

The roster shuffling season for the Dota 2 world has ended, and Southeast Asia emerged as one of the more competitive regions with multiple new organizations stepping into the scene. As fresh challengers arrive, old ones, like TNC Predator today, step down to make room.

TNC has been a staple name within the SEA Dota 2 scene, writing history for the region since 2013. From the team’s epic run at The International 6 to major wins, TNC helped many players reach their best versions.

TNC Predator DPC 2023 Here's an important announcement from the CEO and Founder of TNC, Eric Redulfin regarding the organization's decision and also his plans in the upcoming DPC Season 2023. Posted by TNC Pro Team – Dota2 on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Despite taking a break from the scene, TNC assured its fans that it would continue supporting the scene from the sidelines. According to the video statement released by the organization today, TNC had plans to sign a new roster, and they were in motion. But TNC failed to finalize the finer details by the roster lock date, hence leaving the scene for the moment.

At the time of writing, TNC won’t be competing in the first tour of the 2023 DPC season, but the announcement also contained the organization’s wishes to return to the scene at some point in the future and bring home the Aegis of Champions.

TNC’s run through the 2022 DPC season ended with disappointment as the team failed to qualify for The International 2022. Though the team made it to the regional qualifiers, the squad consisting of Yuri “Yowe” Pacaña, Krish “Krish” Gupta, Jun “Bok” Kanehara, Juan “BDz” Manalo, and Bryle “cml” Alvizo was outclassed by the competition and knocked out in the first round.