When do the Dota 2 rosters lock?

The Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) is the main hub for competitive Dota 2 throughout a given year as teams get to clash versus their equals on a local level. The best-performing teams from each region get to participate in Major Tournaments while banking DPC points to secure a seat at The International.

Each season kicks off with a roster shuffle where teams get to find the working formula that can bring them glory in the upcoming competitive Dota 2 year. The shuffling period doesn’t last for an eternity, however, as teams are required to submit their rosters before a deadline.

When is the roster lock date for the 2022-2023 DPC season in Dota 2?

The roster lock deadline for the 2022-2023 DPC season in Dota 2 is Dec. 9, 2022. Considering teams get punished for making changes to their rosters after the deadline, all participating parties are required to submit the final iteration of their roster before the stated date by Valve.

What does roster lock mean in Dota 2?

Roster lock is a name given to the final day that competitive Dota 2 teams can submit their rosters for the upcoming Valve-sponsored tournaments.

Failing to register a roster in time has dire consequences which range from point penalties to disqualification from future events.

The 2022-2023 DPC schedule for Dota 2

Winter tour

Event Date Open Qualifiers Dec. 11 to 13, 2022 Closed Qualifiers Dec. 14 to 15, 2022 Division one Regional Leagues Jan. 9 to 29, 2023 Division two Regional Leagues Jan. 30 to Feb. 19, 2023 Winter Major Feb. 24 to March 5, 2023

Spring tour

Event Date Open Qualifiers March 13- to 15, 2023 Closed Qualifiers March 16 to 22, 2023 Division one Regional Leagues March 13 to April 2, 2023 Division two Regional Leagues April 3 to 23, 2023 Spring Major April 28 to May 7, 2023

Summer tour