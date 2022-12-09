Only 2 players remain as PSG.LGD moves into a new era of Dota 2

PSG.LGD is entering a new era for its Dota 2 roster, signing three new players from across China to fill holes that opened up from some legendary figures deciding to step away from the game after several long seasons.

For the upcoming 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, only star midlaner NothingToSay and hard support y’ have stuck with LGD—along with head coach xiao8. The duo will now have to balance carrying the successful runs of the past and bridging them into the future with the three new additions.

With that core in place, LGD has once again poached some talent from EHOME, bringing over 21-year old carry Guo “shiro” Xuanang and support Lin “planet” Hao. The final piece is offlaner Li “项羽” Longwu, another relatively unknown talent stepping into LGD’s main roster from CDEC Gaming after only joining the team back in March.

This shift was brought on by Faith_bian deciding to retire from competitive Dota at the end of LGD’s TI11 run. This was followed by Ame also making the call to step back, moving to the organization’s inactive roster with no set timeline for a return.

Given that a majority of the top teams in China went through significant rebuilds of their own, there is still a chance that LGD finds a way to sit atop the region early on. The gap between their ceiling and the stacked rosters like Xtreme Gaming and Vici Gaming has shrunk, however.

There are still some other big question marks in China’s scene too, like what is happening with teams like EHOME and Royal Never Give Up, but LGD has a month to bootcamp ahead of the 2023 DPC kicking off in January.