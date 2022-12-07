Give it a SEA-pin: Xtreme Gaming completes Dota 2 roster with 2 Malaysian players

The Dota 2 roster shuffle season is in motion for all the competitive regions. While the Chinese Dota 2 scene was just hit with the heavy news of Ame’s break from the game, others, like Xtreme Gaming, are completing their rosters in the shadows, adding Daniel “Ghost” Chan and Thiay “JT-” Jun Wen to their team, with the hopes of claiming the top spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.

The 2022 DPC season has been a difficult one for Xtreme Gaming. Despite having the star factor in their team with Paparazi, the team found themselves one step behind their local competition on multiple occasions.

Despite a decent start to the Last Chance Qualifiers of The International 2022, Xtreme was knocked out of the competition before the final four, meaning their season came to an end before the most prestigious Dota 2 event started.

Since expectations weren’t met, roster changes followed. Wang “J” Wenjun and Sun “Srf” Runfa, the benched position one and three players for Xtreme were moved to the inactive roster yesterday, while Lou “lou” Zhen and Ren “old eLeVeN” Yangwei parted ways with the team at the end of November.

With two new members in their roster, Xtreme will be after claiming as many DPC points as possible to guarantee themselves a TI invite this time to avoid going through the qualifiers.

Countless Dota 2 teams from all around the world are currently in the process of finalizing their rosters before the roster lock date. The open qualifiers for each region will kick off on Dec. 11, and the division one action will kick off on Jan. 9.