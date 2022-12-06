Miracle to miss the 2023 Dota 2 DPC season due to health issues

With the roster lock date approaching for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, teams worldwide are getting ready to finalize their rosters. Though it looked like Nigma Galaxy was planning to stick together, news of Miracle’s departure confirmed the recent rumors that fans hoped weren’t true.

Nigma announced today that Miracle has decided to take a break for the next DPC season due to health issues. The banner shared in Miracle’s honor underlines the fact that this is indeed a break, and he’s planning to come back either after this season or sometime during it.

For the upcoming DPC season, @NigmaMiracle has decided to go on a break to deal with health issues and will not be on our active roster.#StarsAlign #NGXdota pic.twitter.com/ZhJBdVNcPc — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) December 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time Miracle stepped down due to health-related reasons. In August 2022, Miracle couldn’t play at ESL One Malaysia, and the veteran core player also missed another match in 2021. Though neither Miracle nor Nigma released any details regarding Miracle’s situation, it looks like the player might need some proper time off to heal completely.

In the meantime, Nigma will need to position one slot in its Dota 2 squad, and fans are expecting OG’s former offlaner ATF to take up the role. Since leaving OG’s ranks, ATF has been practicing various position-one heroes in his ranked Dota 2 matches.

While Nigma will be looking for a position one replacement, the team recently swapped coaches and welcomed ImmortalFaith. A new coach can drastically change how a team plays Dota 2, and finding a new carry player that shares Nigma’s vision for the game can make the difference as they return to division one of Western European DPC after relegation.