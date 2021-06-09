WePlay Esports postpones Nigma, Virtus Pro series due to Miracle- feeling unwell

The opening day of the WePlay Esports AniMajor playoffs hit a bit of a snag early. Nigma and Virtus Pro have postponed their first round series due to Miracle- feeling unwell.

WePlay made the announcement today after the two Dota 2 teams had already drafted for the first game, delaying the series after talking with both sides.

https://twitter.com/TeamNigma/status/1402668710922493954

Nigma did not give any specifics in its post, simply saying that Miracle- was not feeling well and would be unable to play at the moment. WePlay and the broadcast talent noted it seemed like he has a bad case of food poisoning and that he would be visiting a doctor.

We want to clarify that we value the players' health above all else. As Miracle- is feeling discomfort, we believe that this is the best course of action. — WePlay Esports @ AniMajor (@WePlay_Esports) June 9, 2021

While Miracle- is being taken care of by one of the on-site doctors, WePlay pushed the next series, Quincy Crew vs. NoPing e-sports up a spot on the schedule.

“Miracle- alerted us that he was feeling unwell, so we had him see the doctor,” WePlay said. “In order to make sure that everyone is at their best, we have decided to swap the final two series of the day. We want to clarify that we value the players’ health above all else. As the player is feeling discomfort, we believe that this is the best course of action.”

For now, the series between Nigma and VP is still scheduled to run at the end of day one. But it could be pushed back further depending on how Miracle-’s situation progresses.