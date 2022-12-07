Nigma looks for another Miracle, signs ATF for 2023 DPC

The 2023 DPC starts soon and teams are almost done shuffling their rosters to find the perfect fit. Team Nigma Galaxy is now set to update its roster after an unexpected event forced it to make changes. Nigma Galaxy’s star carry player and former midlaner Amer Al-Barkawi, better known to fans as Miracle-, has decided to take a break from professional Dota 2 due to unresolved health issues.

I have decided that it's time for me to go on a break from competitive play to take care of health issues. You will be seeing more of me behind the scenes supporting and helping the team. https://t.co/snSyNtEc7B — Miracle- (@NigmaMiracle) December 6, 2022

With Miracle- choosing to take on a more backstage role in lieu of concerns over his health, Nigma Galaxy has been considering a replacement for its carry player. After lots of speculation by fans and fellow players, everything seems to have come full circle because the rumors turned out to be true. Nigma Galaxy’s new carry player is going to be Ammar Al-Assaf, better known to fans as ATF.

After ATF’s sudden departure from OG, his status in the Dota 2 pro scene seemed to be up in the air. With the roster lock date for the DPC 2023 fast approaching, the chances of seeing ATF play in the DPC seemed to be low. That is, until this sudden announcement by Nigma Galaxy today. Positive sentiments were also echoed by his former team, OG, once this announcement became public.

What an adventure it has been.



Today marks the official departure of Ammar from OG.

It has been an honor to work with him this year & see him grow into one of the best players in the scene.



A young star that will for sure beam in the ranks of Nigma Galaxy.



Thank you, Ammar! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Fbi7tIjanQ — OG (@OGesports) December 7, 2022

With Nigma Galaxy’s roster finally set to compete in the Dota 2 Pro Circuit 2023, only time will tell how successful this iteration of Nigma is going to be. With the team’s optimism surrounding ATF as their carry player, this might be what Nigma Galaxy needs to propel back up the ranks leading up to TI12.