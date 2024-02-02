Best Jormuntide Ignis breeding combinations in Palworld

If you’ve successfully captured a Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld, you know just how difficult it is to catch this powerful Pal in the wild. Luckily for players, all that effort will lead to a great travel partner and a perfect candidate for breeding to acquire some rare Pals.

Breeding Jormuntide Ignis will net you multiple different kinds of Pals, though some might be more special than others. Depending on the partner, Palworld players can expect a range of different outcomes when you pair up this powerful Fire-Dragon type, from the ultra rare to the ultra common. Trial and error is the only way to figure out the best combinations, but there are a select few that stand out.

Here are the best breeding combinations for Jormuntide Ignis if you’re looking to crack a few eggs and gain a few Pals.

Best Jormuntide Ignis breeding combos in Palworld

Since Jormuntide Ignis can only be captured in one spot on the map, it is a rare Pal that should only be paired up with top-tier Pals for the best chances at creating rare offspring. You could experiment with a ton of different Pals, but these are the best combinations to create more powerful Pals for your squad.

Jormuntide Ignis combination Resulting Pal Jormuntide Ignis + Dinossom Anubis Jormuntide Ignis + Pyrin Warsect Jormuntide Ignis + Rayhound Penking Jormuntide Ignis + Bushi Wumbo Botan Jormuntide Ignis + Sibelyx Ragnahawk Jormuntide Ignis + Relaxaurus Mammorest Jormuntide Ignis + Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis + Suzaku Helzephyr Jormuntide Ignis + Warsect Elizabee Jormuntide Ignis will almost always create rare Pals from breeding, but the best combination that you could pair him with is Dinossom. By breeding the two Pals together, they will create Anubis, which is one of the best Pals in the game. It boasts level four Handiwork, level three Mining, and level two Transporting, deals a ton of damage, and can even dodge enemy attacks on its own.

Anubis is also only found at a boss fight in the desert, making this a great way to avoid traveling all the way over for a tough Alpha Pal battle. Instead, take your well-earned Jormuntide Ignis and use the power of love to create your own Anubis while you sit back, relax, and go on with your adventure.