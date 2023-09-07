Baldur’s Gate 3 trophy guide: All trophies for BG3 on PS5

Collecting rare objects, gear, and trophies are all things you can do in Baldur’s Gate 3. From completing BG3 in Tactician mode to collecting all the trophies, there’s undoubtedly a task and an associated trophy waiting to be completed by those playing on the PS5.

All 54 BG3 trophies on PS5 and how to get them

For BG3 on PS5, there are 54 trophies for players to collect, in the rarities of Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. While the Platinum trophy is the most difficult to obtain, the Bronze trophies are the easiest, then Silver and Gold.

Each trophy is tied to a specific task you must complete.

Some trophies will be tedious, like the Platinum one. Image via PlayStation

Trophy Rarity How to get Pride of Baldur’s Gate

Platinum Collect every trophy in BG3 A Grym Fate Bronze Kill the Adamantine Golem without using the Forge Hammer. Action Surge

Bronze Perform five attacks in one turn. Bedrolls and Breakfast Bronze Take four full long rests in a single playthrough. Bookworm Bronze Read 100 different books in a single playthrough. Bottoms Up Bronze Long Rest using only alcohol Busker

Bronze Earn a hundred gold from playing music in a single playthrough. Crash Landing Bronze In the Wyrmway, please wait until the dragon is in midflight, then hit it out of the sky. Descent From Avernus Bronze Take control of the Nautiloid and escape. Devil’s in the Details Bronze Kill Commander Zhalk in the Nautiloid. Dig for Victory Bronze Dig up five buried chests in a single playthrough. Escapologist Bronze Break out of prison after being arrested. Embrace Your Urge Bronze Become Bhaal’s ultimate weapon. Expand Your Mind Bronze Consume a parasite and unlock a new Illithid Power Fancy Footwork Bronze Defeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock without activating traps. Fetch Quest Bronze Play fetch with Scratch First Blood Bronze Kill Orin as her cultists perform their ritual chant. Fists of Fury

Bronze Kill a character with an unarmed strike. The monk is the best at unarmed strikes. Forged in Blood and Fire Bronze Craft an item in the Adamantine Forge. Homebrewer Bronze Create three unique alchemical solutions in a single playthrough. Hot Date

Bronze Go on a date with Karlach, your Tiefling companion. Interfectorem Draconis Bronze Kill the Red Dragon in the Upper City. Jack-of-all-Trades Bronze Multiclass into every class in one playthrough without asking Withers to change your character. Just a Nibble

Bronze Let Astarion bite you Kill Two Birds with One Gnome Bronze Use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another. Leave No One Behind Bronze Save every tiefling refugee you can throughout the game in a single playthrough. Loophole

Bronze Break Wyll’s Pact with Mizora. Mind Blown

Bronze Romance the Emperor. Murder in Baldur’s Gate Bronze Become an Unholy Assassin of Bhaal. No Free Lunches Bronze Defeat the Apostle of Myrkul before it consumes any Necromites. No Penny Required Bronze Use the ability, Detect Thoughts, to pry into someone’s thoughts. Non-invasive Procedure Bronze Kill the Surgeon before he performs surgery on you in combat. Outsourcing Bronze Recruit a hireling. Penny Pincher Bronze Defeat the Toll Collector without her using her gold against you Pest Control Bronze Kill the Spider Matriarch before her eggs hatch. Punch Drunk Bronze Defeat twenty opponents while a party character is drunk in a single playthrough Repairing the Weave

Bronze Stabilise Gale’s Netherse orb. Roleplayer Bronze Complete ten background goals in a single playthrough Rude, Crude, and full of Attitude Bronze Find and summon the quasit Shovel. She Cannot be Caged! Bronze Rescue Sazza from the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, and then Moonrise Towers in a single playthrough. Shove Off Bronze Kill someone with falling damage. You can use push to do this. Taking Blood Bronze Steal the Blood of Lathander. The Lich-Queen’s Wrath Bronze Ally with Voss against the Githyanki God-Queen. The Plot Thickens

Bronze Finish Act One The City Awaits Bronze Finish Act Two To Bloom in Darkest Night Bronze Gift Shadowheart a night orchid. Under Lock and Key

Bronze Rescue all the prisoners from the depths of Moonrise Towers in a single playthrough. You Have Two Hands for a Reason Bronze Pet Scratch and the Owlbear cub simultaneously. Absolute Power Corrupts Silver Reign with Terror: Take control of the Netherbrain and bend the world to your will. Ceremorphosis Silver Become a mind flayer to defeat the Netherbrain. Hero of the Forgotten Realms Silver Kill the Netherbrain and destroy the Absolute tadpoles. Sins of the Father Silver Take control of the Netherbrain for Bhaal and break the world. All’s Well That Ends Well Gold Finish BG3 Critical Hit Gold Complete BG3 in Tactician mode.

For the most part, you can get these trophies simply by playing BG3. However, some will require specific actions or even classes. As one of my characters is a Bard, it was easy for me to get the trophy, Busker, because all I needed to do was play my instrument and make money.

But one of the hardest trophies to get is the Jack of All Trades trophy, where you have to multiclass into every class without the help of Withers. This is tricky because you must be mindful of your choices at every level.

I’ve been taking notes of each level and what class I want to multiclass into. That way, I know by the time I reach level 12, I’ll be multi-classed into every class and can then get the trophy.

This is pretty easy to do if you’ve got a new character. If you don’t, you may have to create an entirely new character like I did to get some tricky trophies. Otherwise, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting all 54 of them. It will, however, just take time.

