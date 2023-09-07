Baldur’s Gate 3 trophy guide: All trophies for BG3 on PS5

Gotta get 'em all.

Woman standing with two men wearing armor in BG3
Collecting rare objects, gear, and trophies are all things you can do in Baldur’s Gate 3. From completing BG3 in Tactician mode to collecting all the trophies, there’s undoubtedly a task and an associated trophy waiting to be completed by those playing on the PS5.

All 54 BG3 trophies on PS5 and how to get them

For BG3 on PS5, there are 54 trophies for players to collect, in the rarities of Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. While the Platinum trophy is the most difficult to obtain, the Bronze trophies are the easiest, then Silver and Gold.

Each trophy is tied to a specific task you must complete.

A list of the trophies available for BG3 on PS5
Some trophies will be tedious, like the Platinum one. Image via PlayStation
TrophyRarityHow to get
Pride of Baldur’s Gate
PlatinumCollect every trophy in BG3
A Grym FateBronzeKill the Adamantine Golem without using the Forge Hammer.
Action Surge
BronzePerform five attacks in one turn. 
Bedrolls and BreakfastBronzeTake four full long rests in a single playthrough. 
BookwormBronzeRead 100 different books in a single playthrough.
Bottoms UpBronzeLong Rest using only alcohol
Busker
BronzeEarn a hundred gold from playing music in a single playthrough.
Crash LandingBronzeIn the Wyrmway, please wait until the dragon is in midflight, then hit it out of the sky.
Descent From AvernusBronzeTake control of the Nautiloid and escape.
Devil’s in the DetailsBronzeKill Commander Zhalk in the Nautiloid.
Dig for VictoryBronzeDig up five buried chests in a single playthrough.
EscapologistBronzeBreak out of prison after being arrested.
Embrace Your UrgeBronzeBecome Bhaal’s ultimate weapon.
Expand Your MindBronzeConsume a parasite and unlock a new Illithid Power 
Fancy FootworkBronzeDefeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock without activating traps.
Fetch QuestBronzePlay fetch with Scratch
First BloodBronzeKill Orin as her cultists perform their ritual chant.
Fists of Fury
BronzeKill a character with an unarmed strike. The monk is the best at unarmed strikes.
Forged in Blood and FireBronzeCraft an item in the Adamantine Forge.
HomebrewerBronzeCreate three unique alchemical solutions in a single playthrough.
Hot Date
BronzeGo on a date with Karlach, your Tiefling companion.
Interfectorem DraconisBronzeKill the Red Dragon in the Upper City.
Jack-of-all-TradesBronzeMulticlass into every class in one playthrough without asking Withers to change your character.
Just a Nibble
BronzeLet Astarion bite you
Kill Two Birds with One GnomeBronzeUse one enemy as an improvised weapon against another.
Leave No One BehindBronzeSave every tiefling refugee you can throughout the game in a single playthrough.
Loophole
BronzeBreak Wyll’s Pact with Mizora.
Mind Blown
BronzeRomance the Emperor.
Murder in Baldur’s GateBronzeBecome an Unholy Assassin of Bhaal.
No Free LunchesBronzeDefeat the Apostle of Myrkul before it consumes any Necromites.
No Penny RequiredBronzeUse the ability, Detect Thoughts, to pry into someone’s thoughts.
Non-invasive ProcedureBronzeKill the Surgeon before he performs surgery on you in combat.
OutsourcingBronzeRecruit a hireling.
Penny PincherBronzeDefeat the Toll Collector without her using her gold against you
Pest ControlBronzeKill the Spider Matriarch before her eggs hatch.
Punch DrunkBronzeDefeat twenty opponents while a party character is drunk in a single playthrough
Repairing the Weave
BronzeStabilise Gale’s Netherse orb.
RoleplayerBronzeComplete ten background goals in a single playthrough 
Rude, Crude, and full of AttitudeBronzeFind and summon the quasit Shovel. 
She Cannot be Caged!BronzeRescue Sazza from the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, and then Moonrise Towers in a single playthrough.
Shove OffBronzeKill someone with falling damage. You can use push to do this.
Taking BloodBronzeSteal the Blood of Lathander.
The Lich-Queen’s WrathBronzeAlly with Voss against the Githyanki God-Queen. 
The Plot Thickens
BronzeFinish Act One
The City AwaitsBronzeFinish Act Two 
To Bloom in Darkest NightBronzeGift Shadowheart a night orchid.
Under Lock and Key
BronzeRescue all the prisoners from the depths of Moonrise Towers in a single playthrough.
You Have Two Hands for a ReasonBronzePet Scratch and the Owlbear cub simultaneously.
Absolute Power CorruptsSilverReign with Terror: Take control of the Netherbrain and bend the world to your will.
CeremorphosisSilverBecome a mind flayer to defeat the Netherbrain.
Hero of the Forgotten RealmsSilverKill the Netherbrain and destroy the Absolute tadpoles.
Sins of the FatherSilverTake control of the Netherbrain for Bhaal and break the world.
All’s Well That Ends WellGoldFinish BG3
Critical HitGoldComplete BG3 in Tactician mode.

For the most part, you can get these trophies simply by playing BG3. However, some will require specific actions or even classes. As one of my characters is a Bard, it was easy for me to get the trophy, Busker, because all I needed to do was play my instrument and make money. 

But one of the hardest trophies to get is the Jack of All Trades trophy, where you have to multiclass into every class without the help of Withers. This is tricky because you must be mindful of your choices at every level.

I’ve been taking notes of each level and what class I want to multiclass into. That way, I know by the time I reach level 12, I’ll be multi-classed into every class and can then get the trophy.

This is pretty easy to do if you’ve got a new character. If you don’t, you may have to create an entirely new character like I did to get some tricky trophies. Otherwise, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting all 54 of them. It will, however, just take time.

