Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find and recruit Scratch the dog in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with companions that you can add to your crew, and as we all know, there’s no companion quite as perfect as a dog. Early on, while you’re gathering your main crew of playable teammates, you might find yourself wondering if you can add man’s best friend to your squad, and the answer is a resounding yes.

Early in Baldur’s Gate 3, there is a fluffy white doggo by the name of Scratch that you stumble upon just outside the Blighted Village and near the Risen Road.

The poor pupper’s human is lying on the ground, quite clearly deceased. It is possible to add Scratch to your team, but you’ll have to be careful and choose dialogue wisely in order to not hurt the poor fella’s feelings.

Scratch the dog’s location in BG3

You’ll find Scratch near his dead master at the coordinates 76, 476. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Scratch northwest of the owlbear nest, northeast of the Blighted Village, and south Risen Road. He will be pacing around the bloody corpse of his master. If you have a Potion of Animal Speaking, interacting with him will be significantly easier, and you will quickly realize that Scratch is in denial of his owner’s passing.

How to recruit Scratch the dog in BG3

You can summon scratch just about anywhere you want outside of camp once he’s given you his ball. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a couple of ways to get Scratch to join you, but the key is to not be too pushy. He is grieving the loss of his owner, and you need to make it clear to him that you would like for him to join you. At the same time, it’s of the utmost importance that you remain respectful of his fallen master or he will turn hostile.

I made sure I had Animal Speaking ready on my character. I conveniently met Scratch shortly after interacting with the Owlbears, so I already had Animal Speaking active.

Immediately upon speaking with Scratch, it was clear he was in denial of his master’s death and thought he was sleeping. This is anything but the truth. The master is in fact dead, and you can even loot him without upsetting Scratch.

I chose to be kind to him and use a Perception check to see his name on his collar. Calling him by his name helps you gain his trust. He won’t want to leave his master during this interaction so just be kind to him, maybe offer some pets, and let him know to follow your scent and meet up with your camp if his owner doesn’t wake up.

If you do this without animal speaking, you take a similar approach by using an Animal Handling check to show that you mean no harm. You can use the same Perception check to call him by his name and gain his trust. You’ll later get the option to “motion him to follow you” and “Hold out your hand so he can follow your scent to camp.”

After a long rest or two, assuming you followed these cues, Scratch will appear at your camp and you can pet him. After a few long rests, Scratch will want to get your attention and have a ball in his mouth. You can take that ball and throw it across camp. Any time you throw the ball in camp, Scratch will pick it up and put it back in your inventory.

Once you leave camp, you can summon Scratch as a pet companion at any time by using your action bar or clicking the ball in your inventory.

Can Scratch permanently die in BG3

His hit points are very low so it’s highly suggested that you keep him safe, but if he dies, you’ll still be able to get him back. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once Scratch is a part of your BG3 camp, he will not permanently die if you summon him. I was extraordinarily anxious about trying to summon him out in the wild because I didn’t want him to ever get harmed, but I had one of our other Dot Esports writers test it out just to make sure we had the all-clear—and yes, we do.

If Scratch is killed in combat out in the wild, he can still be resummoned later on. With a relatively low health bar, this good boy isn’t exactly combat-ready, so I’d not be putting him into harm’s way too much if you can avoid it.

