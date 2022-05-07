PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major: Scores, standings, and results

Twenty-four of some of the best CS:GO teams in the world have flown to Antwerp, Belgium, to attend the PGL Major this month. The tournament will run from May 9 to 22 and the winner will take home $500,000, which is half of the total prize pool.

PGL Antwerp Major kicks off with the Challengers Stage, where 16 teams will be fighting for eight spots at the Legends Stage, which begins on May 17. They will meet the eight teams who secured Legends status in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events, and only half of these teams will make it into the playoffs. These two stages use a Swiss system format, where only advancement and elimination games are best-of-three series, all the rest being best-of-ones.

The playoffs are called Champions Stage, the only stage to be played in front of a live audience. The action will happen at the Antwerps Sportpaleis venue from May 19 to 22, the date of the show match and grand finals. This stage uses a single-elimination bracket and all matches are best-of-three series.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for each match at the PGL Antwerp Major, including the Challengers Stage, Legends Stage, and Champions Stage.

Challengers Stage standings

Position Team Wins Losses – ENCE 0 0 – G2 Esports 0 0 – ForZe 0 0 – Astralis 0 0 – Vitality 0 0 – MIBR 0 0 – Imperial 0 0 – Bad News Eagles 0 0 – Eternal Fire 0 0 – Team Spirit 0 0 – Outsiders 0 0 – Complexity Gaming 0 0 – IHC Esports 0 0 – Renegades 0 0 – Team Liquid 0 0 – 9z 0 0

Challenger Stage schedule and results

All times are listed in Central Time and are subject to delays.

Monday, May 9

Round one