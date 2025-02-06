Spirit’s donk says this map is ‘s**t’ and begs Valve to delete it from CS2

It’s virtually impossible to like every map in Counter-Strike 2’s active map pool, and the case is no different for Team Spirit’s donk. The 18-year-old hates one of them and asked Valve to delete it from the game.

Recommended Videos

In an interview at IEM Katowice 2025, donk called out Anubis for being a terrible map. “Anubis shit map, delete from CS please,” donk said. He was explicitly asked about it since it was the map that Spirit lost to GamerLegion, so we understand the frustration.

The series against GamerLegion secured Spirit a place in Katowice’s playoffs, where they’ll try to defend their title.

donk after winning GamerLegion:



Anubis sh*t map, delete from CS please 😭 pic.twitter.com/pXs29EwErX — Counter-Strike News (@TheCSTimes) February 4, 2025

Out of all the maps they play, Spirit have the worst record on Anubis in 2025 so far. Currently, they have a 50 percent win rate, according to HLTV. They have the same record on Mirage while having a 100 percent win rate on Dust2, Train, and Ancient.

As much as donk would love Anubis to get deleted, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. It’s been a little over a month since Valve replaced Vertigo with Train in CS2. Prior to the change, Vertigo had arguably been the most-hated map in the community, while Train is a beloved classic.

Deleting Anubis and replacing it with something like Overpass would make Spirit even stronger, making them basically immortal.

Delete Anubis? We’re not a fan of that idea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The CIS squad are currently considered one of the best team in the world, winning Perfect World CS2 Shanghai Major in December 2024. They opened 2025 with another victory, this time at BLAST Bounty, and they’re defending champions in Katowice.

Anubis is one of the latest maps to be added to CS2’s active duty. It was added to the game on August 2022 as a part of CS:GO’s 10th birthday.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy