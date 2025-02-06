Forgot password
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL
Category:
Counter-Strike

Spirit’s donk says this map is ‘s**t’ and begs Valve to delete it from CS2

Do you agree?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 08:41 am

It’s virtually impossible to like every map in Counter-Strike 2’s active map pool, and the case is no different for Team Spirit’s donk. The 18-year-old hates one of them and asked Valve to delete it from the game.

In an interview at IEM Katowice 2025, donk called out Anubis for being a terrible map. “Anubis shit map, delete from CS please,” donk said. He was explicitly asked about it since it was the map that Spirit lost to GamerLegion, so we understand the frustration.

The series against GamerLegion secured Spirit a place in Katowice’s playoffs, where they’ll try to defend their title.

Out of all the maps they play, Spirit have the worst record on Anubis in 2025 so far. Currently, they have a 50 percent win rate, according to HLTV. They have the same record on Mirage while having a 100 percent win rate on Dust2, Train, and Ancient.

As much as donk would love Anubis to get deleted, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. It’s been a little over a month since Valve replaced Vertigo with Train in CS2. Prior to the change, Vertigo had arguably been the most-hated map in the community, while Train is a beloved classic.

Deleting Anubis and replacing it with something like Overpass would make Spirit even stronger, making them basically immortal.

A player holding an M4A1-S on Anubis' bridge in CS2.
Delete Anubis? We’re not a fan of that idea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The CIS squad are currently considered one of the best team in the world, winning Perfect World CS2 Shanghai Major in December 2024. They opened 2025 with another victory, this time at BLAST Bounty, and they’re defending champions in Katowice.

Anubis is one of the latest maps to be added to CS2’s active duty. It was added to the game on August 2022 as a part of CS:GO’s 10th birthday.

Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Staff Writer
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
