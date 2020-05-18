How to make buy binds in CS:GO

Buying weapons takes time in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive—and every second counts.

Whether you’re going for a team buy, you’re picking up utility, or you’re banking everything on an AWP, you have to keep on your toes. There’s defuse kits to take into consideration, flashes, smokes, and Molotovs. If you slip up and you make a mistake, you’re not only letting yourself down, but you’re letting your team down.

If you want to avoid a crisis, and never have to worry about buying again, use buy binds.

Buy binds let you buy a gun, a grenade, or utility with just the press of a button. You can buy all of your weapons in a matter of seconds, saving yourself precious time.

Here are the two best ways to add buy binds to CS:GO.

The quicker way

The absolute best way to set up buy binds in CS:GO starts with csgobuynds.com. The site allows you to set up any bind you like with any weapon.

You can bind the numeric keypad, on the right-hand side of your keyboard, the navigation keys, insert, home, page up, delete, end, and page down, the functions, from F1 to F12, and each and every one of the mouse buttons.

If you’d prefer to bind a standard letter or number key, though, you can replace each value in quotation marks after the bind command. Here’s an example.

bind “kp_home” “buy defuser”

bind “p” “buy defuser”



When executing a full buy, with an M4A4, kevlar, a helmet, a flash, a smoke, a hand grenade, an incendiary, and a defuse kit, for example, you can customize your key binds to make the buying process a hell of a lot faster.

Here’s how it might look like on csgobuynds.com.

bind “p” “buyak47; buy m4a1; buy vesthelm; buy flashbang; buy smokegrenade; buy hegrenade; buy molotov; buy incgrenade; buy defuser”

When you’ve finished choosing your binds, simply click on “Generate Binds,” and the site will create a script that can be pasted into an autoexec file. It will almost certainly take some experimenting with your binds, but don’t be disheartened if you don’t get it right the first few times.

Here’s an example of what the script may look like.

// buy binds generated by csgobuynds.com

bind “kp_home” “buy ak47; buy m4a1;”

bind “kp_uparrow” “buy awp;”

bind “kp_pgup” “buy negev;”

bind “kp_leftarrow” “buy flashbang;”

bind “kp_5” “buy smokegrenade;”

bind “kp_rightarrow” “buy molotov; buy incgrenade;”

bind “kp_end” “buy vesthelm;”bind “kp_downarrow” “buy defuser;”

bind “kp_pgdn” “buy p250;”

bind “kp_del” “buy vest;”

bind “kp_slash” “buy ump45;”

bind “kp_multiply” “buy p90;”

When you’ve created your script, open up a new text document by right-clicking on your desktop, navigating to new, and choosing Text Document. Name it “autoexec.cfg.”

Next, save the file as an All Files type, and store it somewhere on your computer. If you want to come back to it and edit it at a later date, it’s important to place it somewhere safe. From here, open the blank document and paste your script from csgobuynds. You can do this by highlighting over the text, pressing ctrl and c to copy, and ctrl and v to paste, when you’re back in the text document.

Next, save the autoexec file again, go into your Steam library and right-click on CS:GO. Click properties and search for the Set Launch Options button, that can be under the General tab. After you’ve done this, a smaller window should pop up. Finally, type “-exec autoexec” into the box and click “OK”

The next time you load up CS:GO, your new binds will be good to go.

The traditional way

If you’re unable to create an autoexec—you’re lazy, or you simply don’t feel like it—you can type your script manually into CS:GO. You can do this by entering each line of the script, one by one, into the console. It’s tedious and time-consuming, but it gets the job done.

The default key for the console is tilda (`) but you can rebind it in the game’s settings. To bind each key manually, open up the console, and either type or copy and paste each line of your script. Remember to hit enter after each line.

The best place to do this in a private server, or offline. This will give you the option to test your binds, and make sure they work accordingly.

Once you’ve set your binds, your next step is to practice and memorize. This will inevitably take time to get used to, but the more you practice, the better. Eventually, the buy menu will be a breeze, giving you time to focus on strategy and get your head in the game.