Vitality bolsters CS2 roster with Inter Grand Slam and Major winner

The transfer window in Counter-Strike 2 is slowly but surely coming to an end, with Vitality making arguably the biggest signing yet.

The organization announced the signing of ropz today, who left FaZe Clan on Jan. 1. This confirmed the rumors spread through social media over the past few weeks. With Spinx benched by Vitality earlier and ropz released from FaZe, his signing was all but confirmed—and now it’s official.

The Estonian CS2 player brings plenty of experience to the roster despite being only 25 years old. Ropz won numerous trophies with his previous teams, FaZe and MOUZ. These include Intel Grand Slam Season 4, PGL Major Antwerp 2022, IEM Cologne 2022, IEM Katowice 2022, a few ESL Pro Leagues, and plenty more. He also reached two Major finals with FaZe this year, falling short to Natus Vincere and Team Spirit.

Ropz has switched sides after three years with FaZe. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

Ropz is undoubtedly one of the strongest riflers in the scene, making the new Vitality roster even more dangerous. He joins ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, and apEX.

As for FaZe Clan, the organization has already found a replacement for ropz in EliGE. This transfer was announced on Jan. 9, and it’s the first time that the American pro will represent a European team.

It won’t take long to see the new Vitality in action. The squad will compete in BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One, starting on Jan. 14. They’ll also kick off their campaign at IEM Katowice 2025 just a few days later.

