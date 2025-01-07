Train is returning to CS2’s competitive map pool—and it’s making its debut sooner than you think

Train will replace Vertigo at the BLAST.tv Austin CS2 Major. This news sparked a massive reaction from the community on Jan. 6, with fans happy to finally see this change. But the map is coming to competitive sooner than expected.

If you want to see tier-one teams back in action on Train, mark Jan. 14 in your calendars. That’s when BLAST Bounty will begin, and according to a report from HLTV, it will include Train instead of Vertigo in its map pool.

Other tournament organizers will likely follow suit and introduce Train in their map pool instead of Vertigo. In the end, the CS2 scene is always on the same page regarding maps, with the Major events setting the standards.

Train is back, at last. Screenshot by Dot Esports

BLAST Bounty will feature 32 world-class squads. These include Team Spirit, the winner of the latest Major in Shanghai, and competitors like G2 Esports, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, Team Vitality, and MOUZ. The first two rounds will be played online, and the event will move to LAN finals in Copenhagen.

Vertigo replaced Train in CS:GO in 2019. Since then, the official map pool has undergone substantial changes, such as the introduction of Anubis and Ancient. Vertigo has been one of the most disliked parts of the map pool, and players are keen on this change. But a few changes need to happen first.

“Great news. Now let’s hope they are responsive to train’s glaring issues and start fixing things based of pro feedback after the first matches have happened,” one player said on Reddit, responding to the news.

