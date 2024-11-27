Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major: Schedule, results, streams, and more

There is no better way to round up a season of professional competition with the most pivotal tournament in it. That’s why everyone’s beyond excited about the Perfect World Shanghai Counter-Strike 2 Major, which is the first Valve-sponsored event in the franchise that’s taking place in Asia.

Recommended Videos

In the past, Majors usually took place in the late Spring and in the middle of Fall. Valve decided to give a twist to the calendar by having Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major right before the winter break, finishing the season with a bang. And it will truly be a blast, since the strongest teams in the world have made it to the tournament by competing in the RMRs.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major’s format and teams

Not much has changed in terms of format when compared to the previous few CS Majors. Teams will compete in two stages—Opening and Elimination. The playoffs used to be a separate, third stage, but they’ve been integrated into the Elimination Stage.

Natus Vincere are the defending champions. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via PGL

Both stages feature Swiss System, where 16 squads compete in BO1 and BO3 matches. The best eight from the Opening Stage join the Elimination Stage, where the eight strongest competitors from the RMRs are already waiting. After another Swiss Stage spectacle, eight teams advance to the playoffs. The deciding stage is a single-elimination bracket, with all games being BO3.

Here’s the full list of teams qualified for both Elimination and Opening Stages. They are listed respectively with their Valve Ranking’s seeding from top to bottom.

Elimination Stage Opening Stage G2 Esports FURIA Esports Natus Vincere Virtus.pro Team Vitality Team Liquid Team Spirit Complexity Gaming MOUZ BIG FaZe Clan Fnatic HEROIC The MongolZ 3DMAX paiN Gaming TBD GamerLegion TBD MIBR TBD Cloud9 TBD FlyQuest TBD Passion UA TBD Wildcard TBD Rare Atom TBD Imperial Esports

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major schedule and results

Liquid and 15 other teams begin their journey at the Opening Stage. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

The tournament is still practically divided into three phases, with a short break taking place between each of them. There will be a one-day rest between the Opening and Elimination stages, with three days of rest taking place before the playoffs.

The Opening Stage: Nov. 29–Dec. 3

The Elimination Stage Swiss: Dec. 4–Dec. 8

The Elimination Stage Playoffs: Dec. 12–Dec. 15

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Opening Stage schedule, results

Friday, Nov. 29

9pm: FURIA vs. GamerLegion

9pm: Virtus.pro vs. MIBR

10pm: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

10pm: Complexity vs. FlyQuest

11pm: BIG vs. Passion UA

11pm: Fnatic vs. Wildcard

Saturday, Nov. 30

12am: The MongolZ vs. Rare Atom

12am: paiN vs. Imperial Esports

1am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two begins)

1am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three begins)

9pm: TBD vs. TBD

10pm: TBD vs. TBD

10pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Dec. 1

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four begins)

9pm: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Dec. 2

12am: TBD vs. TBD

12am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five begins)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

12am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

Dec. 3 will mark the finish of the Opening Stage, with the Elimination Stage beginning a day later.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Elimination Stage schedule, results

Wednesday, Dec. 4

9pm: G2 Esports vs. TBD

9pm: Natus Vincere vs. TBD

10pm: Team Vitality vs. TBD

10pm: Spirit vs. TBD

11pm: MOUZ vs. TBD

11pm: FaZe Clan vs. TBD

Thursday, Dec. 5

12am: HEROIC vs. TBD

12am: 3DMAX vs. TBD

1am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two begins)

1am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three begins)

9pm: TBD vs. TBD

10pm: TBD vs. TBD

10pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Dec. 6

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four begins)

9pm: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 7

12am: TBD vs. TBD

12am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five begins)

Sunday, Dec. 8

12am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

With the conclusion of the Swiss Rounds of the Elimination Stage, there will be a three-day break. Then, on Thurdsay, Dec. 12, the playoffs will begin, eventually rounding up on Sunday.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major playoffs’ schedule, results

Thursday, Dec. 12

12am: TBD vs. TBD (First quarterfinal)

3am: TBD vs. TBD (Second quarterfinal)

Friday, Dec. 13

12am: TBD vs. TBD (Third quarterfinal)

3am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth quarterfinal)

Saturday, Dec. 14

12am: TBD vs. TBD (First semifinal)

3am: TBD vs. TBD (Second semifinal)

Sunday, Dec. 15

3am: TBD vs. TBD (Grand final)

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major standings

Will ZywOo claim his second Major in career? Photo by Igor Bezborodov via ESL

Like in every Swiss System, teams with three wins advance to the next stage, while the ones with three losses are eliminated. Since both elimination and advancement matches have higher stakes, they are played in a BO3 format.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Opening Stage standings

Result Team 0-0 FURIA Esports 0-0 Virtus.pro 0-0 Team Liquid 0-0 Complexity 0-0 BIG 0-0 Fnatic 0-0 The MongolZ 0-0 paiN Gaming 0-0 GamerLegion 0-0 MIBR 0-0 Cloud9 0-0 FlyQuest 0-0 Passion UA 0-0 Wildcard 0-0 Rare Atom 0-0 Imperial Esports

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Elimination Stage standings

Result Team 0-0 G2 Esports 0-0 Natus Vincere 0-0 Team Vitality 0-0 Spirit 0-0 MOUZ 0-0 FaZe Clan 0-0 HEROIC 0-0 3DMAX 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD

Where to watch Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major

Following the action in Shanghai is easier than you think. All games are livestreamed on PGL’s channels, which you can find on Twitch under PGL and PGL_CS2. If you’re looking for a broadcast which isn’t in English, there should be plenty. Try looking for the biggest local esports broadcaster who probably acquired the rights to stream the tournament live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy