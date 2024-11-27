Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major: Schedule, results, streams, and more

There is no better way to round up a season of professional competition with the most pivotal tournament in it. That’s why everyone’s beyond excited about the Perfect World Shanghai Counter-Strike 2 Major, which is the first Valve-sponsored event in the franchise that’s taking place in Asia.
In the past, Majors usually took place in the late Spring and in the middle of Fall. Valve decided to give a twist to the calendar by having Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major right before the winter break, finishing the season with a bang. And it will truly be a blast, since the strongest teams in the world have made it to the tournament by competing in the RMRs.
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major’s format and teams
Not much has changed in terms of format when compared to the previous few CS Majors. Teams will compete in two stages—Opening and Elimination. The playoffs used to be a separate, third stage, but they’ve been integrated into the Elimination Stage.
Both stages feature Swiss System, where 16 squads compete in BO1 and BO3 matches. The best eight from the Opening Stage join the Elimination Stage, where the eight strongest competitors from the RMRs are already waiting. After another Swiss Stage spectacle, eight teams advance to the playoffs. The deciding stage is a single-elimination bracket, with all games being BO3.
Here’s the full list of teams qualified for both Elimination and Opening Stages. They are listed respectively with their Valve Ranking’s seeding from top to bottom.
|Elimination Stage
|Opening Stage
|G2 Esports
|FURIA Esports
|Natus Vincere
|Virtus.pro
|Team Vitality
|Team Liquid
|Team Spirit
|Complexity Gaming
|MOUZ
|BIG
|FaZe Clan
|Fnatic
|HEROIC
|The MongolZ
|3DMAX
|paiN Gaming
|TBD
|GamerLegion
|TBD
|MIBR
|TBD
|Cloud9
|TBD
|FlyQuest
|TBD
|Passion UA
|TBD
|Wildcard
|TBD
|Rare Atom
|TBD
|Imperial Esports
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major schedule and results
The tournament is still practically divided into three phases, with a short break taking place between each of them. There will be a one-day rest between the Opening and Elimination stages, with three days of rest taking place before the playoffs.
- The Opening Stage: Nov. 29–Dec. 3
- The Elimination Stage Swiss: Dec. 4–Dec. 8
- The Elimination Stage Playoffs: Dec. 12–Dec. 15
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Opening Stage schedule, results
Friday, Nov. 29
- 9pm: FURIA vs. GamerLegion
- 9pm: Virtus.pro vs. MIBR
- 10pm: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9
- 10pm: Complexity vs. FlyQuest
- 11pm: BIG vs. Passion UA
- 11pm: Fnatic vs. Wildcard
Saturday, Nov. 30
- 12am: The MongolZ vs. Rare Atom
- 12am: paiN vs. Imperial Esports
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two begins)
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three begins)
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Dec. 1
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four begins)
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Dec. 2
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five begins)
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
Dec. 3 will mark the finish of the Opening Stage, with the Elimination Stage beginning a day later.
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Elimination Stage schedule, results
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- 9pm: G2 Esports vs. TBD
- 9pm: Natus Vincere vs. TBD
- 10pm: Team Vitality vs. TBD
- 10pm: Spirit vs. TBD
- 11pm: MOUZ vs. TBD
- 11pm: FaZe Clan vs. TBD
Thursday, Dec. 5
- 12am: HEROIC vs. TBD
- 12am: 3DMAX vs. TBD
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two begins)
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three begins)
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Dec. 6
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four begins)
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Dec. 7
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five begins)
Sunday, Dec. 8
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
With the conclusion of the Swiss Rounds of the Elimination Stage, there will be a three-day break. Then, on Thurdsay, Dec. 12, the playoffs will begin, eventually rounding up on Sunday.
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major playoffs’ schedule, results
Thursday, Dec. 12
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD (First quarterfinal)
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Second quarterfinal)
Friday, Dec. 13
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD (Third quarterfinal)
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth quarterfinal)
Saturday, Dec. 14
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD (First semifinal)
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Second semifinal)
Sunday, Dec. 15
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Grand final)
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major standings
Like in every Swiss System, teams with three wins advance to the next stage, while the ones with three losses are eliminated. Since both elimination and advancement matches have higher stakes, they are played in a BO3 format.
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Opening Stage standings
|Result
|Team
|0-0
|FURIA Esports
|0-0
|Virtus.pro
|0-0
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|Complexity
|0-0
|BIG
|0-0
|Fnatic
|0-0
|The MongolZ
|0-0
|paiN Gaming
|0-0
|GamerLegion
|0-0
|MIBR
|0-0
|Cloud9
|0-0
|FlyQuest
|0-0
|Passion UA
|0-0
|Wildcard
|0-0
|Rare Atom
|0-0
|Imperial Esports
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Elimination Stage standings
|Result
|Team
|0-0
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|Natus Vincere
|0-0
|Team Vitality
|0-0
|Spirit
|0-0
|MOUZ
|0-0
|FaZe Clan
|0-0
|HEROIC
|0-0
|3DMAX
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
Where to watch Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major
Following the action in Shanghai is easier than you think. All games are livestreamed on PGL’s channels, which you can find on Twitch under PGL and PGL_CS2. If you’re looking for a broadcast which isn’t in English, there should be plenty. Try looking for the biggest local esports broadcaster who probably acquired the rights to stream the tournament live.
Published: Nov 27, 2024 12:27 pm