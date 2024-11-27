Forgot password
Karrigan fist bumping his teammates at PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major: Schedule, results, streams, and more

Check out every detail about the Chinese Major.
There is no better way to round up a season of professional competition with the most pivotal tournament in it. That’s why everyone’s beyond excited about the Perfect World Shanghai Counter-Strike 2 Major, which is the first Valve-sponsored event in the franchise that’s taking place in Asia.

In the past, Majors usually took place in the late Spring and in the middle of Fall. Valve decided to give a twist to the calendar by having Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major right before the winter break, finishing the season with a bang. And it will truly be a blast, since the strongest teams in the world have made it to the tournament by competing in the RMRs.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major’s format and teams

Not much has changed in terms of format when compared to the previous few CS Majors. Teams will compete in two stages—Opening and Elimination. The playoffs used to be a separate, third stage, but they’ve been integrated into the Elimination Stage.

Aleksib celebrating winning a match at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Natus Vincere are the defending champions. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via PGL

Both stages feature Swiss System, where 16 squads compete in BO1 and BO3 matches. The best eight from the Opening Stage join the Elimination Stage, where the eight strongest competitors from the RMRs are already waiting. After another Swiss Stage spectacle, eight teams advance to the playoffs. The deciding stage is a single-elimination bracket, with all games being BO3.

Here’s the full list of teams qualified for both Elimination and Opening Stages. They are listed respectively with their Valve Ranking’s seeding from top to bottom.

Elimination StageOpening Stage
G2 EsportsFURIA Esports
Natus VincereVirtus.pro
Team VitalityTeam Liquid
Team SpiritComplexity Gaming
MOUZBIG
FaZe ClanFnatic
HEROICThe MongolZ
3DMAXpaiN Gaming
TBDGamerLegion
TBDMIBR
TBDCloud9
TBDFlyQuest
TBDPassion UA
TBDWildcard
TBDRare Atom
TBDImperial Esports

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major schedule and results

New Team Liquid rifler jks smiles after a won round while playing at BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024.
Liquid and 15 other teams begin their journey at the Opening Stage. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

The tournament is still practically divided into three phases, with a short break taking place between each of them. There will be a one-day rest between the Opening and Elimination stages, with three days of rest taking place before the playoffs.

  • The Opening Stage: Nov. 29–Dec. 3
  • The Elimination Stage Swiss: Dec. 4–Dec. 8
  • The Elimination Stage Playoffs: Dec. 12–Dec. 15

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Opening Stage schedule, results

Friday, Nov. 29

  • 9pm: FURIA vs. GamerLegion
  • 9pm: Virtus.pro vs. MIBR
  • 10pm: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9
  • 10pm: Complexity vs. FlyQuest
  • 11pm: BIG vs. Passion UA
  • 11pm: Fnatic vs. Wildcard

Saturday, Nov. 30

  • 12am: The MongolZ vs. Rare Atom
  • 12am: paiN vs. Imperial Esports
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two begins)
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three begins)
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Dec. 1

  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four begins)
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Dec. 2

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five begins)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD

Dec. 3 will mark the finish of the Opening Stage, with the Elimination Stage beginning a day later.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Elimination Stage schedule, results

Wednesday, Dec. 4

  • 9pm: G2 Esports vs. TBD
  • 9pm: Natus Vincere vs. TBD
  • 10pm: Team Vitality vs. TBD
  • 10pm: Spirit vs. TBD
  • 11pm: MOUZ vs. TBD
  • 11pm: FaZe Clan vs. TBD

Thursday, Dec. 5

  • 12am: HEROIC vs. TBD
  • 12am: 3DMAX vs. TBD
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two begins)
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three begins)
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Dec. 6

  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four begins)
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 7

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 9pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five begins)

Sunday, Dec. 8

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD

With the conclusion of the Swiss Rounds of the Elimination Stage, there will be a three-day break. Then, on Thurdsay, Dec. 12, the playoffs will begin, eventually rounding up on Sunday.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major playoffs’ schedule, results

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD (First quarterfinal)
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Second quarterfinal)

Friday, Dec. 13

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD (Third quarterfinal)
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth quarterfinal)

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD (First semifinal)
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Second semifinal)

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD (Grand final)

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major standings

ZywOo, a CS2 player for Vitality, cheers after winning a round at ESL Pro League Season 19.
Will ZywOo claim his second Major in career? Photo by Igor Bezborodov via ESL

Like in every Swiss System, teams with three wins advance to the next stage, while the ones with three losses are eliminated. Since both elimination and advancement matches have higher stakes, they are played in a BO3 format.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Opening Stage standings

ResultTeam
0-0FURIA Esports
0-0Virtus.pro
0-0Team Liquid
0-0Complexity
0-0BIG
0-0Fnatic
0-0The MongolZ
0-0paiN Gaming
0-0GamerLegion
0-0MIBR
0-0Cloud9
0-0FlyQuest
0-0Passion UA
0-0Wildcard
0-0Rare Atom
0-0Imperial Esports

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major Elimination Stage standings

ResultTeam
0-0G2 Esports
0-0Natus Vincere
0-0Team Vitality
0-0Spirit
0-0MOUZ
0-0FaZe Clan
0-0HEROIC
0-03DMAX
0-0TBD
0-0TBD
0-0TBD
0-0TBD
0-0TBD
0-0TBD
0-0TBD
0-0TBD

Where to watch Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major

Following the action in Shanghai is easier than you think. All games are livestreamed on PGL’s channels, which you can find on Twitch under PGL and PGL_CS2. If you’re looking for a broadcast which isn’t in English, there should be plenty. Try looking for the biggest local esports broadcaster who probably acquired the rights to stream the tournament live.

